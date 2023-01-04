Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Poll results: Broncos fans don't want to trade a 1st-round pick for Sean Payton
Earlier this week, Broncos Wire ran a poll asking fans if the Denver Broncos should trade a first-round pick to acquire Sean Payton’s rights from the New Orleans Saints. Broncos fans did not reach a unified consensus, but a majority of fans — 55% at the time of this writing — voted against such a trade. There are some fans in Denver — 45% — who would make the trade, though.
9News
Broncos defensive coordinator days away from becoming head coach candidate
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There was a time, say as recently as right after the Broncos’ preseason game at Buffalo, when there were serious questions about whether Ejiro Evero was ready for his first-time role as a defensive coordinator. Evero, who turns 42 on Friday, quickly proved himself in...
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury 'will all but certainly' be fired after NFL Week 18
Will Kliff Kingsbury be coaching his final game for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday? A recent report said that the coach "will all but certainly be fired" after Arizona's Week 18 game in San Francisco. The report, from OutKick's Armando Salguero, said: "Kliff Kingsbury is not resigning, as ESPN reported he’s thinking about, because...
9News
Broncos notes: At long last, Quinn Bailey in line for first NFL start
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — And on the final day of his fourth season, Quinn Bailey will get his first NFL start. Not every story is negative as the Broncos wrap up a terrible season. Getting the chance to replace the injured Dalton Risner at left guard, Bailey has been a...
NBC Sports
Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB over Zach Wilson in season finale
The New York Jets have decided to end the season the same way they started: with Joe Flacco under center. Flacco will be starting quarterback for the team against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 due to Mike White being ruled out with injured ribs after experiencing discomfort in practice, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Friday morning.
Steelers playoff hopes lie in the hands of Jets QB Joe Flacco
The playoff fate of the Pittsburgh Steelers is a three-headed monster. First, the Steelers must beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. In addition, the Buffalo Bills must beat the New England Patriots. Seems quite plausible. Then there is the final step. The New York Jets must beat the Miami Dolphins....
Playoff-bound Chargers might play backups against Broncos
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-6) at DENVER (4-12) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Broncos by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 10-5-1, Broncos 7-9. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 70-55-1. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Broncos 19-16 in overtime on Oct. 17, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Broncos' HC Job Opening Ranked Sixth by ESPN
Among seven NFL teams that either have or are expected to have a head-coaching vacancy, ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked the Denver Broncos as the sixth-best job opening. Barnwell pointed to Denver's "young talent" and a "possible solution at quarterback" as pros to the job, while surmising that the team's lack of immediate draft capital and an albatross of a quarterback contract are cons.
Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions
The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback amid some questions about Teddy Bridgewater’s status for Week 18. The Dolphins are 8-8 and need a win over the 7-9 New York Jets on Sunday in order to have their best chance of winning the final wild card spot in the AFC. Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinkie... The post Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
NFL.com Foreshadows 'Big Changes' Coming to Broncos
The Denver Broncos dropped their 15th straight loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The Broncos came close, once again, to snapping the streak but ultimately fell short due to their inability to overcome a pair of questionable calls from the referees. However, NFL.com's Dan Hanzus believes there are...
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo could return late in playoffs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a promising update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the weekend. Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Shanahan told reporters Friday that Garoppolo could be available "late in the playoffs." The 31-year-old is still recovering from the broken foot he suffered back on Dec. 4:
Injuries have played large role in Broncos dismal season
When the story of the Broncos 2022 season is written, there will be several chapters dedicated to Russell Wilson's decline and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett being in over his head as the team's coach. While Wilson and Hackett deserve much of the blame for Denver's disappointing season, injuries have played a large roll as well. This season 21 players have been placed on Injured Reserve. Key starters like Tim Patrick, Garett Bolles and Javonte Williams missed most if not all of the season while other starters like Justin Simmons, Russell Wilson and K'Waun Williams were never placed on I.R. but...
