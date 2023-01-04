ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Poll results: Broncos fans don't want to trade a 1st-round pick for Sean Payton

Earlier this week, Broncos Wire ran a poll asking fans if the Denver Broncos should trade a first-round pick to acquire Sean Payton’s rights from the New Orleans Saints. Broncos fans did not reach a unified consensus, but a majority of fans — 55% at the time of this writing — voted against such a trade. There are some fans in Denver — 45% — who would make the trade, though.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB over Zach Wilson in season finale

The New York Jets have decided to end the season the same way they started: with Joe Flacco under center. Flacco will be starting quarterback for the team against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 due to Mike White being ruled out with injured ribs after experiencing discomfort in practice, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Friday morning.
Yardbarker

Broncos' HC Job Opening Ranked Sixth by ESPN

Among seven NFL teams that either have or are expected to have a head-coaching vacancy, ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked the Denver Broncos as the sixth-best job opening. Barnwell pointed to Denver's "young talent" and a "possible solution at quarterback" as pros to the job, while surmising that the team's lack of immediate draft capital and an albatross of a quarterback contract are cons.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback amid some questions about Teddy Bridgewater’s status for Week 18. The Dolphins are 8-8 and need a win over the 7-9 New York Jets on Sunday in order to have their best chance of winning the final wild card spot in the AFC. Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinkie... The post Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

NFL.com Foreshadows 'Big Changes' Coming to Broncos

The Denver Broncos dropped their 15th straight loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The Broncos came close, once again, to snapping the streak but ultimately fell short due to their inability to overcome a pair of questionable calls from the referees. However, NFL.com's Dan Hanzus believes there are...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo could return late in playoffs

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offered a promising update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the weekend. Per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Shanahan told reporters Friday that Garoppolo could be available "late in the playoffs." The 31-year-old is still recovering from the broken foot he suffered back on Dec. 4:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Denver

Injuries have played large role in Broncos dismal season

When the story of the Broncos 2022 season is written, there will be several chapters dedicated to Russell Wilson's decline and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett being in over his head as the team's coach. While Wilson and Hackett deserve much of the blame for Denver's disappointing season, injuries have played a large roll as well. This season 21 players have been placed on Injured Reserve. Key starters like Tim Patrick, Garett Bolles and Javonte Williams missed most if not all of the season while other starters like Justin Simmons, Russell Wilson and K'Waun Williams were never placed on I.R. but...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy