Lehigh County, PA

New Bethany Ministries set to get 'millions' for specialized housing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — New Bethany Ministries, which works closely with the area's homeless, is set to get "millions" of dollars Friday to help it house more people, with special considerations in mind, officials say. The announcement will come at a Friday morning news conference at Bethlehem City Hall with...
Hundreds of vendors expected at gun show in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, Pa. - The Morgantown Center in Berks County is hosting a gun show Saturday and Sunday. The PA Gun show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday. And, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The two-day trade show is organized by Eagle Shows. Hundreds of...
Company in Allentown hosting free roof giveaway

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A company in Allentown is hosting a free roof giveaway. The winner of the giveaway hosted by In the Light Roofing will receive a free roof. The company will supply workers with donated materials to build the roof. Anyone can submit either themselves or someone else who...
LVHN chooses Sodexo as food provider at all locations

Lehigh Valley Health Network has chosen Sodexo as its food provider at all LVHN locations, replacing Compass One Healthcare. The shift to Sodexo will be complete in March, according to an LVHN statement. France-based Sodexo operates in 53 countries, according to the company's website, and serves 100 million people daily.
Highest-paying management jobs in Lebanon

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Lebanon, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Longtime Boyertown mayor and community member Mayor Marianne Deery dies

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A former mayor and longtime supporter of the Boyertown community has died. Building a Better Boyertown said one of its founders, Marianne Deery, died yesterday. She served 20 years as the borough's mayor after winning her first term in 2001 as a write-in candidate. Deery, a Boyertown...
Highest-paying management jobs in Lancaster

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Lancaster, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
You might be able to lower your PPL bill by checking your electric meter

Some WGAL viewers are telling us their PPL bills for December have more than doubled from the month before. As we've already reported, PPL told News 8 On Your Side that it was forced to estimate some customer bills because of what it calls a "technical system issue" which developed Dec. 15. The utility said it's still working to correct the issue.
Cactus Blue to hold grand opening of new Lehigh Valley location later this month

UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples, will debut its new Lehigh Valley location later this month. The restaurant, which previously operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, will hold a grand opening...
Highest-paying management jobs in Allentown

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Highest-paying management jobs in Bloomsburg

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Priest dies after serving community for over 70 years

CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years. Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements. According to Reverand John Polednak, two viewings will be held in […]
Hellertown boy advises viewers on how to winterize their car

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Giuseppe Iatarola of Hellertown doesn't have a license to drive yet, but you'll want to listen up when he's giving out car advice. His family runs Lucky's Auto Body Shop, and that's where Giuseppe spends most of his time. From checking your car battery to keeping an...
