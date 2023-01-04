Sony will not announce any new TVs at CES 2023

Sony has confirmed that it will not reveal any new TVs at CES this year. Despite rivals such as LG debuting its new 3-series OLEDs and Samsung announcing its new 77-inch QD-OLED , Sony will, according to a statement originally published by The Verge , take a step back to focus on other announcements.

What will those other announcements be? It seems likely that the focus will be on PlayStation VR2 which, thanks to its dual 120Hz 4K OLED displays, is still plenty exciting.

Of course, Sony will still launch new TVs in 2023, with a Sony spokesperson reportedly telling FlatpanelsHD that there will be a dedicated event for these "later in the Spring".

Will this new Sony TV range feature LG's Micro Lens Array-boosted OLED technology and Samsung's bigger, brighter QD-OLED panels? It's certainly a possibility – and a very exciting one at that. Stay tuned for more news on this as we get it, and do check out the rest of our CES 2023 coverage.

