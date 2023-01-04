Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
“Human Behavior Hacker” Presenting to Region Business LeadersBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Gary mayor appoints Major Jerry Williams new interim police chief
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced Indiana State Police Major Jerry Williams will be the city's new interim police chief.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana State Police major appointed interim Gary Police chief
After a months-long, nationwide search, the Gary Police Department still doesn't have a permanent police chief. Mayor Jerome Prince says he's opted not to hire any of the three recommended finalists and instead appoint one of the leaders of the police department's restructuring process as interim chief. "I asked the...
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
Will County Sheriff: Boy charged after killing Indiana man who was supposed to sell him a ‘large quantity of marijuana’
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges after he shot and killed a man who was supposed to sell him a “large quantity of marijuana” last month, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was charged...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man crashed into Uber, squad cars while fleeing police, spit on officer: authorities
GARY, Ind. - A Cook County man is accused of crashing into an Uber driver and squad car while fleeing from police in Gary, Indiana Tuesday night. At about 11:30 p.m., a police officer with the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV near 44th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, authorities said.
regionnewssource.org
5 Small Children Found At Gary’s 63rd Homicide Scene
On December 27, 2022, at approximately 12:37 AM, Gary Police Department received a call for service at a residence in the 3800 block of Adams Street, according to Commander Jack Hamady. The call for service originally received was a shots fired call and later an ambulance was requested by the caller.
Man accused of murdering Chicago mother of 6 found dead in Gary, released on own recognizance
Carter was released because, under Indiana law, if a case isn't brought to trial within 180 days, the defendant has a right to be released while they wait.
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
95.3 MNC
Chesterton man pleads guilty to April 2021 car theft-related charge
It’s 18 months to 5 years behind bars for a Chesterton man who pleaded guilty to a car theft-related charge. It was April of 2021, when prosecutors say Charles W. Curry II, 45, drove off, without permission, in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him in Niles Township. It’s just one instance of many from Curry’s criminal record which includes nearly two dozen and 14 misdemeanors, many related to property crimes and auto theft, according to Leader Publications.
wjol.com
New Lenox Police Investigate Threat at Area Catholic School
The New Lenox Police Department is sharing details after an incident an area Catholic school on Thursday afternoon. It was around 1:00 pm that Police were called to Saint Jude Catholic School after a report of an alleged threat made by a student. During the investigation the NLPD have determined that no actual threat existed. An investigation is underway and authorities tell WJOL this appears to be an isolated incident.
Chicago lawyer accused of using racial slur and obscenity during hearing that was being live-streamed
CHICAGO - A Chicago attorney is accused of using a racial slur and an obscenity during a hearing in a domestic case that was being live-streamed. Donna Makowski apparently was referring to personnel with the Cook County sheriff’s office when she said "those motherf*****rs." She also used the N-word, according to a court filing entered Thursday.
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on $25M Illinois medical office building
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Man with Knife Alarms Neighborhood
(La Porte, IN) - People in a La Porte neighborhood are alarmed about a man caught on video holding a large knife outside a home. The recording was made Monday night in the area of Tyler and Harrison streets. In the video, the man holding a large knife walks up...
regionnewssource.org
Hammond Man Killed In Crete Township Shooting
A Hammond man was identified by the Will County Illinois Coroner after a Crete Township Shooting earlier this week. On 12/30/2022, at approximately 9:05 PM, Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 1100 block of E. 263rd Street in Unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting. Deputies were advised that a twenty-five-year-old male had been struck by gunfire. Deputies were further advised that the male appeared to be deceased.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
McDermott defends Hessville overpass plans during Mayor's Night Out event
Plans are moving forward to build a railroad overpass through a stretch of open land in Hessville, despite environmental concerns. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. defended the proposal during a contentious Mayor's Night Out event Wednesday. He said the number one complaint he gets from Hessville residents is trains. "Over...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in Home Improvement Fraud
(La Porte County, IN) - A local handyman is accused of taking thousands of dollars but not doing the work he was given the money to do. Jeff Gidley, 31, is charged with fraud. According to court documents, the man received more than three thousand dollars in advance to remodel a kitchen on Monroe St. in La Porte. He was also allegedly paid over $18,000 in advance for improvements to a home in Michigan City. According to court documents, the money was supposed to go for materials needed for the work, which was never done.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Gun Involved Road Rage
(La Porte County, IN) - The firing of a gun during an act of road rage locally on Christmas Day has resulted in criminal charges. Brett Kurpiel, 39, bonded out of the La Porte County Jail five days after his arrest. According to court documents, there was a dispute about...
WNDU
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Gage Rogers, 27, received a 9-and-a-half-year sentence for his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Fred Upton intrigued by potential House Speaker bid. Updated: 20 minutes ago. A name familiar to many of us here in Michiana could make...
WNDU
Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Fulton County man is in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash. The crash happened north of Akron on Nov. 5, 2021. 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student Brelynna Felix was killed, and a 15-year-old boy was injured. In October,...
