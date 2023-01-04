ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana State Police major appointed interim Gary Police chief

After a months-long, nationwide search, the Gary Police Department still doesn't have a permanent police chief. Mayor Jerome Prince says he's opted not to hire any of the three recommended finalists and instead appoint one of the leaders of the police department's restructuring process as interim chief. "I asked the...
GARY, IN
WNDU

Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
regionnewssource.org

5 Small Children Found At Gary’s 63rd Homicide Scene

On December 27, 2022, at approximately 12:37 AM, Gary Police Department received a call for service at a residence in the 3800 block of Adams Street, according to Commander Jack Hamady. The call for service originally received was a shots fired call and later an ambulance was requested by the caller.
GARY, IN
WNDU

Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Chesterton man pleads guilty to April 2021 car theft-related charge

It’s 18 months to 5 years behind bars for a Chesterton man who pleaded guilty to a car theft-related charge. It was April of 2021, when prosecutors say Charles W. Curry II, 45, drove off, without permission, in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him in Niles Township. It’s just one instance of many from Curry’s criminal record which includes nearly two dozen and 14 misdemeanors, many related to property crimes and auto theft, according to Leader Publications.
CHESTERTON, IN
wjol.com

New Lenox Police Investigate Threat at Area Catholic School

The New Lenox Police Department is sharing details after an incident an area Catholic school on Thursday afternoon. It was around 1:00 pm that Police were called to Saint Jude Catholic School after a report of an alleged threat made by a student. During the investigation the NLPD have determined that no actual threat existed. An investigation is underway and authorities tell WJOL this appears to be an isolated incident.
NEW LENOX, IL
beckersasc.com

Ground broken on $25M Illinois medical office building

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and...
ORLAND PARK, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Man with Knife Alarms Neighborhood

(La Porte, IN) - People in a La Porte neighborhood are alarmed about a man caught on video holding a large knife outside a home. The recording was made Monday night in the area of Tyler and Harrison streets. In the video, the man holding a large knife walks up...
LA PORTE, IN
regionnewssource.org

Hammond Man Killed In Crete Township Shooting

A Hammond man was identified by the Will County Illinois Coroner after a Crete Township Shooting earlier this week. On 12/30/2022, at approximately 9:05 PM, Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 1100 block of E. 263rd Street in Unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting. Deputies were advised that a twenty-five-year-old male had been struck by gunfire. Deputies were further advised that the male appeared to be deceased.
HAMMOND, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

McDermott defends Hessville overpass plans during Mayor's Night Out event

Plans are moving forward to build a railroad overpass through a stretch of open land in Hessville, despite environmental concerns. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. defended the proposal during a contentious Mayor's Night Out event Wednesday. He said the number one complaint he gets from Hessville residents is trains. "Over...
HAMMOND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrest in Home Improvement Fraud

(La Porte County, IN) - A local handyman is accused of taking thousands of dollars but not doing the work he was given the money to do. Jeff Gidley, 31, is charged with fraud. According to court documents, the man received more than three thousand dollars in advance to remodel a kitchen on Monroe St. in La Porte. He was also allegedly paid over $18,000 in advance for improvements to a home in Michigan City. According to court documents, the money was supposed to go for materials needed for the work, which was never done.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Gun Involved Road Rage

(La Porte County, IN) - The firing of a gun during an act of road rage locally on Christmas Day has resulted in criminal charges. Brett Kurpiel, 39, bonded out of the La Porte County Jail five days after his arrest. According to court documents, there was a dispute about...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend

Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Gage Rogers, 27, received a 9-and-a-half-year sentence for his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Fred Upton intrigued by potential House Speaker bid. Updated: 20 minutes ago. A name familiar to many of us here in Michiana could make...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy