CA emergency services, state agencies hold press conference ahead of winter storm
(KTXL) - Sacramento County received personnel and equipment from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services as the approaching storm is expected to cause damage. -Video above: Northern California residents prepare for a second storm in one week The next atmospheric river is expected to hit California on Wednesday and it will last through Thursday, […]
Some water getting through gates at Sacramento Weir
WEST SACRAMENTO – Water can be seen coming over the gates at the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday as the leading edge of a significant storm hits Northern California.The weir is one of several along the Sacramento River that act as a flood safety valve. Notably, the Sacramento Weir is the only one that has locks that need to be released manually. Standard procedure for the locks to be released is when the Sacramento River water level at I Street reaches 27.5' and is predicted to keep rising. The level is a little under 24' on Wednesday, but the California Nevada River Forecast Center forecasts show it could reach about 26.6' by Friday.The last time any gates were opened at the Sacramento Weir was back in February 2017. That year, the gates were actually opened twice. When the gates are opened, the water flows into the Yolo Bypass area. Forecasts show that the Fremont Weir, which also dumps water into the bypass when the level reaches 32', is also expected to be active by Friday – reaching a stage of 33.3'.
KCRA.com
'A trapped family should be a priority': Galt family of 6 stuck inside home for days after power line blocks gate
From piling on blankets to using camping gear, a family of six in Galt is doing what they can to get through an ongoing power outage in their neighborhood. This happened to them after a tree knocked down a power pole next to their property on New Year’s Eve.
goldcountrymedia.com
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
Private services were planned for Richard Chester Dobies, 62, a Syracuse, New York native. He served in the Navy as a corpsman during the Vietnam War. That experience led to becoming an LVN and then an RN after serving his country. Dobies worked as a Trauma-Neuro ICU RN in Roseville for 21 years.
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
Bakersfield Channel
Levee breaks in North California, crews work to fix it
SHELDON, Calif. (KERO) — While the floodwaters are beginning to recede in Sacramento County, work is now underway after a rainstorm punched holes in some levees. Crews are working to get a 1,800-foot break fixed in a levee near Sheldon before Thurs, Jan 5. "Where the levee broke, we...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
California Bomb Cyclone Flooding Seen From Space in Before and After Photos
San Francisco received nearly 5.5 inches of rainfall on New Year's Eve, marking the city's second-wettest day since records began over 170 years ago.
Roundabout project on Highway 49 in Auburn aims to make area safer, clear congestion
AUBURN, Calif. — Highway 49 is what many call the gateway to the American River Canyon, but between city traffic and people looking to enjoy hiking or biking in Auburn, things are moving a little slower than usual. It's the second of three projects in Auburn aiming to improve...
goldcountrymedia.com
Ole Ronningen, Jr. aka: Larry Lyles 1954 - 2022
Larry passed away December 16, 2022 at age 68 years young following a brief illness. Born in Nevada City, California, Larry lived most of his life in Auburn and surrounding area. In his youth, he was active in sports including football, wrestling, and baseball. He was a 1972 graduate of Placer High School and a life-long SF Giants and 49ers fan. Larry was a gentle soul and a friend to all things.
Two breaks along Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 traced to private land owner, county has no jurisdiction to repair
SACRAMENTO — No government agency is taking the lead to repair two breaks along the Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 and Dillard Road over the weekend in the Wilton area, CBS13 learned Monday. Flooding there led to dozens of water rescues through Monday morning, 20 stranded cars on Highway 99 Saturday night, and one reported death on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in rushing floodwater. "This is unfortunately a situation where we had a fatality that is out of our control," said Sacramento County spokesperson Matt Robinson on Monday. Our team reached out to multiple agencies, including Sacramento County,...
Newsom to lead anti-Jan. 6 march to Capitol
Over the next few days, very different events will take place in downtown Sacramento. Today, Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to march to the state Capitol with a group of ticketed supporters before being sworn into office for his second term, according to an invitation enclosed in a late December campaign email. About 1,000 people […]
Bakersfield Channel
Elderly couple rescued from flooded California home
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Sacramento region was hit by heavy rain over the weekend, causing issues for many in the area. Those issues extended to an elderly couple in Elk Grove who found their home surrounded by water and had to be rescued. Dan Achondo's mother-in-law and...
GV Wire
Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50
With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
gettingaroundsac.blog
Sacramento disdains walkers
The City of Sacramento, both the city government and many people who live here, have a picture of a pretty good place to live, and work, and play. And that is true, to some degree. Good climate (except middle of summer), a wealth of trees, interesting and useful businesses (at least in midtown), mostly flat (for bicyclists), two rivers and the confluence, moderately friendly people. But the transportation network sucks.
goldcountrymedia.com
Elias Madison first baby of 2023 born at Sutter Roseville
Elias Madison, the son of Salle and James Madison of Auburn, was the first baby born in 2023 at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Elias was born at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. In 2022, 2,408 babies were born at...
Placer County woman expected to survive stabbing, sheriff says
(KTXL) — A man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Placer County on Sunday was arrested in Sacramento County, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. -Video above: Continued rainfall threatens debris flows in burn scars Joseph Dodd, 34, described as a transient from Auburn, is believed to have stabbed a woman at around 9:02 […]
KSBW.com
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate
WILTON, Calif. — TheCalifornia town of Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure." On Saturday afternoon, the 5,000-some residents of the Sacramento County town were ordered to evacuate immediately as flood waters rose. By 3:30 p.m., however, conditions were...
goldcountrymedia.com
Simultaneously looking back and looking ahead this year
Every January, newspapers here and everywhere else for that matter traditionally look back at the past year’s top stories. So this month, we will do the same in highlighting some of the most important stories of 2022 the next three weeks in this newspaper. We’re taking that long to...
