cbs4local.com
Alcohol and speed factors in deadly rollover crash along Alabama Street in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Speed and alcohol were factors in a deadly rollover crash from Wednesday. Montana Joe Stevens, 22, was identified as the passenger who died. The crash at the intersection of Alabama Street and Aurora Avenue happened around 5:30 p.m. Luis Pedro Garcia, 46, was the...
cbs4local.com
1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
cbs4local.com
28-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 28-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in far east El Paso Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Deputies said Diego Chavez crashed at Gateway East and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road in the morning. This marks the first traffic-related death...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police identify man accused of shooting at officers in high-speed chase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police have identified a man accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday. Sergio Sanchez Rodriguez, 36, of west El Paso is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a peace officer, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.
cbs4local.com
2 people hospitalized following crash in west El Paso by West Towne Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash in west El Paso by West Towne Marketplace Wednesday night, according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The two-vehicle crash was first reported at 9:44 p.m. on Northwestern Drive and Northern Pass Drive, according to El Paso Police Dispatch.
cbs4local.com
Woman hospitalized following shooting at Canutillo Palms Apartments
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting at the the Canutillo Palms Apartments just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police confirm that one woman was taken to the hospital and a male suspect fled the scene. This is a developing story; check back...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police arrest, identify man accused of pointing gun at migrants on New Year's Eve
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police arrested a 27-year-old man accused of pointing a gun at migrants on New Year's Eve. Steven Mathew Driscoll was booked into the El Paso County Jail Wednesday night and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and or detention in a motor vehicle, and disorderly conduct.
cbs4local.com
2 men fall from El Paso border wall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men fell from the border wall near Sunset Heights in El Paso Friday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson added. The men are said to be in their...
cbs4local.com
Man accused of pointing gun at migrants near Greyhound bus station on New Year's Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of pointing a gun at migrants near Sacred Heart Church in Segundo Barrio on New Year's Eve and in downtown El Paso on New Year's Day. Officers arrested 27-year-old Steven Matthew Driscoll. The arrest comes after police received...
cbs4local.com
Police: Armed man shot at police during high-speed chase in El Paso
EL PASO COUNTY, Texas (CBS4) — A man who led law enforcement officers in a high-speed chase Thursday morning was suspected in a shooting in Canutillo and several armed robberies. The chase ended around 8 a.m. in Westway, Texas near Interstate 10 and exit 0. The suspect, a man...
cbs4local.com
Court documents reveal son set mother's bed on fire in Texas apartment
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after he lit his mother's mattress on fire inside a Lower Valley apartment complex on New Year's Day, according to court documents. Officials arrested 28-year-old Moctezuma Arredondo for the fire at the Marmolejo Complex on N. Carolina Street. Arredondo got...
cbs4local.com
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Canutillo neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting investigation is taking place in Canutillo Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Lieutenant Juan Favela said a male, who appeared to be shot, was found at the 100 block of Brooks Road around 12: 10 p.m. "At this time...
cbs4local.com
2 Venezuelans arrested, accused of driving stolen Jeep in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Venezuelans were arrested and accused of driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle, El Paso officials said. The incident happened on Dec. 29, 2022. Officers were patrolling the area of Father Rahm near Sacred Heart Church and spotted a Jeep going the wrong way.
cbs4local.com
Fire inside Las Cruces home garage put out
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Part of a Las Cruces home was damaged by a fire Wednesday, according to the fire department. Firefighters were called out to a fire inside a garage at a home on the 2500 block of Centennial Street around 2:30 p.m. The small fire was...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police detain man, investigate reports of person who pointed gun at migrants
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police detained a 27-year-old man while they investigate reports of a man who pointed a gun at migrants at Sacred Heart Church. Police said they received a call on Saturday around 10:34 p.m. about a man who was harassing migrants and had a gun at the church on South Oregon.
cbs4local.com
Border Patrol agent from El Paso sector shot during pursuit of suspected smuggling vehicle
SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Border Patrol agent was shot during a pursuit of a vehicle involved in suspected smuggling along a New Mexico highway Thursday. The agent, who is assigned to the El Paso sector, was trying to conduct a traffic stop along New Mexico Highway 146 between Lordsburg and Deming.
cbs4local.com
El Paso officer accused of unlawfully releasing confidential info to family members
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More information was obtained on the El Paso police officer who is charged with indecency with a child and invasive visual recording. Police arrested 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva who is a 3-year veteran. Investigators said an allegation of invasive visual recording that happened on...
cbs4local.com
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president charged with misusing funds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association was booked into jail Thursday, according to El Paso County jail records. Ronald Martin is charged with misusing money greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000, jail records show. The...
cbs4local.com
Video shows Border Patrol agent slamming migrant on ground outside El Paso shelter
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso is accusing Border Patrol agents of using "excessive force" after security footage showed an agent slamming a migrant on the ground outside a shelter Friday. In the video, captured on the center's security camera, you...
cbs4local.com
City closes shelter at convention center as migrant releases in El Paso decrease
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso closed down the emergency migrant shelter that was set up at the convention center, according to Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino. The convention center opened its doors on Dec. 21 as dangerously cold weather moved into the Borderland and...
