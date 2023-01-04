ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
28-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 28-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in far east El Paso Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Deputies said Diego Chavez crashed at Gateway East and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road in the morning. This marks the first traffic-related death...
El Paso police identify man accused of shooting at officers in high-speed chase

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police have identified a man accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday. Sergio Sanchez Rodriguez, 36, of west El Paso is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a peace officer, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.
Woman hospitalized following shooting at Canutillo Palms Apartments

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting at the the Canutillo Palms Apartments just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police confirm that one woman was taken to the hospital and a male suspect fled the scene. This is a developing story; check back...
2 men fall from El Paso border wall

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men fell from the border wall near Sunset Heights in El Paso Friday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson added. The men are said to be in their...
Police: Armed man shot at police during high-speed chase in El Paso

EL PASO COUNTY, Texas (CBS4) — A man who led law enforcement officers in a high-speed chase Thursday morning was suspected in a shooting in Canutillo and several armed robberies. The chase ended around 8 a.m. in Westway, Texas near Interstate 10 and exit 0. The suspect, a man...
Court documents reveal son set mother's bed on fire in Texas apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after he lit his mother's mattress on fire inside a Lower Valley apartment complex on New Year's Day, according to court documents. Officials arrested 28-year-old Moctezuma Arredondo for the fire at the Marmolejo Complex on N. Carolina Street. Arredondo got...
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Canutillo neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting investigation is taking place in Canutillo Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Lieutenant Juan Favela said a male, who appeared to be shot, was found at the 100 block of Brooks Road around 12: 10 p.m. "At this time...
2 Venezuelans arrested, accused of driving stolen Jeep in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Venezuelans were arrested and accused of driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle, El Paso officials said. The incident happened on Dec. 29, 2022. Officers were patrolling the area of Father Rahm near Sacred Heart Church and spotted a Jeep going the wrong way.
Fire inside Las Cruces home garage put out

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Part of a Las Cruces home was damaged by a fire Wednesday, according to the fire department. Firefighters were called out to a fire inside a garage at a home on the 2500 block of Centennial Street around 2:30 p.m. The small fire was...
