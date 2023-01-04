Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Apex Legends devs slammed for ‘no effort’ reactive skin in Season 15
Apex Legends players aren’t fans of the Charge Rifle’s reactive skin, which features in the Season 15 Battle Pass. A powerful anti-Titan weapon, the Charge Rifle from Titanfall made its Apex Legends debut in Season 3. And it just recently received the reactive skin treatment with the launch of Season 15.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends cheater gets banned live on stream mid-gunfight vs Rogue
An Apex Legends cheater was banned live on Tanner ‘Rogue’ Trebb’s Twitch stream in the middle of a gunfight which resulted in them spontaneously transforming into a death box. For the majority of the Apex Legends community, improving at the game usually involves heading into the Firing...
dexerto.com
Insane “super jump” exploit in Apex Legends found on World’s Edge
Apex Legends players have uncovered a nifty new movement technique that lets them super jump high above opponents, but it’s limited to one specific spot on World’s Edge. Over the last few years of Apex Legends, players have constantly been looking to get a leg-up on the competition in new and unusual ways.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players bash “stupid” changes to Loadout Drops and pings
Warzone 2 players have criticized changes to Loadout Drops and pings in the CoD battle royale, after recent adjustments mean they no longer display on players’ maps for an extended period of time. Looting is an integral part of any BR, with Warzone 2 no exception. To that end,...
dexerto.com
Wild Rift Zeri guide: Release date, best build, runes, ability upgrades
Wild Rift Zeri likely releases in patch 4.0, celebrating the launch of the major patch. To help inform players of the upcoming marksmen, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Zeri. Zeri is a working class citizen of Zaun. And like many others of the region, she loves inventing...
dexerto.com
OW2 players label Olympus as “worst” event in Overwatch history
Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event failed to resonate with community members, as players bashed the new limited-time game mode. Overwatch 2 Season 2 embraced a mythology theme centered around Greek gods. Junker Queen received a Zeus Mythic skin, and other heroes represented different gods. Some examples include a Poseidon skin for Rammattra and Hade’s outfit for Pharah.
dexerto.com
Fake Pokemon Crown Zenith TCG packs have already appeared online
Pokemon TCG fans have already found fake card packs for Crown Zenith, Pokemon Sword & Shield’s final expansion set, floating around online. The Pokemon TCG is kicking things off strongly in 2023 with the upcoming release of the Crown Zenith set, which looks to cap off the lengthy Sword & Shield expansion sets.
dexerto.com
New Annie buffs in League of Legends gives her fighting chance in mid lane
Annie is getting some love in League of Legends Season 13, with Riot priming durability and crowd control buffs to give the Dark Child a fighting chance in the mid lane against all matchups. Annie is a simple mid laner, but that simplicity has been harming her in some capacity...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 viral TikTok reveals “secret” dolphin dive trick
Escaping enemies in Warzone 2 proves much more difficult than in Warzone 1, but a TikTok revealed an easy trick to get out of sticky situations faster. Warzone 2 removed slide canceling, a movement mechanic used to move around the map quicker or finesse enemies. The feature was a staple in Warzone 1, and removing slide canceling slowed the sequel’s gameplay pace.
dexerto.com
GTA 6 fans convinced Rockstar is trolling them with “hopeful promise” for 2023
GTA 6 fans are skeptical regarding Rockstar’s recent promotional blog teasing the game’s release is trolling the community with false hope. GTA 6 has been development for what seems like an eternity with no clear end in sight. Players have eagerly waiting, sipping up any leaks and news regarding the brand new entry to the franchise.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Game Director explains when Roadhog will finally be nerfed
The latest Overwatch 2 patch introduced a new event and some interesting buffs to the game’s heroes, but Roadhog is still a menace in ranked and will continue to be for a little bit longer. Prior to the patch, the devs revealed that they have some major plans for...
dexerto.com
World of Warcraft players clown Blizzard over Evoker buff
The WoW community on Reddit has turned its confusion about the Evoker raid buff in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight into a humorous meme. Blizzard Entertainment unleashed a third hero class, Dracthyr Evoker, with the launch of WoW: Dragonflight late last year. A spell-casting warrior belonging to the hybrid humanoid-dragon race...
dexerto.com
5 Guilty Gear Strive mods to download on PC & console in 2023
Guilty Gear Strive mods can really shake up the gameplay in this classic 2D beat-em-up. Here are five of the best Guilty Gear Strive mods you can download on PC right now. Guilty Gear Strive is a high-energy anime beat-em-up in the long-running Guilty Gear series. The game is out on PC and PlayStation consoles, but those playing on PC can take advantage of a variety of fun and useful mods to jazz up the gameplay – making an already exhilarating game even more interesting.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 leak hints at Cranked return & Plunder in Warzone 2 Season 2
Leaked icons seemingly pertaining to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 have hinted the series’ Cranked game mode may return in the near future alongside the ever-popular Plunder playlist. Cranked has appeared in several Call of Duty titles over the last several years, including Ghosts, 2019’s...
dexerto.com
Wild Warzone 2 glitch makes helicopters explode for no reason
A wild Call of Duty: Warzone 2 glitch caused much confusion when one player’s helicopter blew up for no apparent reason. Warzone 2 players have encountered more than a fair few glitches since the game’s launch on PC and consoles last fall. The Social Menu and infinite XP...
dexerto.com
Disguised Toast’s Valorant team reportedly set for NA Challengers qualifiers
Popular streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang is set to sign a Valorant squad to compete in the first Valorant North American Challengers open qualifier, which begins on January 9, according to a report by Dot Esports. The popular content creator has signed multiple players to the team ahead...
dexerto.com
Tyler1 can’t believe League player has no idea who he is
Popular League of Legends player and Twitcher streamer Tyler1 has a hard time believing that a fellow player doesn’t know him. Tyler Steinkamp, aka Tyler1, has been counted among the highest-ranking League of Legends players for years. A penchant for engaging in toxic behavior resulted in Riot Games banning...
dexerto.com
How to get League Points in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
League Points are a special type of currency in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that trainers need to craft powerful TMs to help them on their journey. Here’s everything you need to know about earning more League Points in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced many brand new elements...
dexerto.com
Fire Emblem Engage shows there’s still life in the Switch yet
While many are looking to the horizon for Nintendo’s next console, Fire Emblem Engage makes a strong first impression that may just surpass Three Houses. Fire Emblem may not be one of the first franchises many think of when it comes to Nintendo, but the franchise is certainly seeing a huge increase in popularity. Previously often shackled to the Nintendo 3DS, Three Houses saw the superlative strategic combat married to a social sim-like structure, and after a (great) Warriors-style spinoff with Three Hopes, the franchise is roaring back with Fire Emblem: Engage.
dexerto.com
Valorant patch 6.0 notes: Split map changes, Omen nerfs & more
Valorant patch 6.0 will bring some massive shifts to the game. Omen is getting nerfed, Split is returning with subtial changes to its map layout, Lotus will be introduced, and much more. Valorant patch 6.0 is almost here, and it’s bringing with it a few massive changes to the game’s...
Comments / 0