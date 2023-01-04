Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Suspect Arrested In Delaware For Shots-Fired Incident In Frederick
He faces several firearms charges. Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect in a firearms discharge in Frederick has been arrested in Delaware. Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, was taken into custody in Wilmington on December 9th, 2022 with the assistance of the US Marshal Service. Frederick Police say detectives with the Major...
WBOC
Man Facing Drug Charges in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- An investigation by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has led to the arrest of 21 year-old Keyshawn Johnson. Police say Johnson was in the area of E. Main Street and E. Church Street in Salisbury when he was served a search and seizure warrant. While Johnson was being transported back to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, police say he attempted to conceal heroin and cocaine in the patrol vehicle. In total, 7.61 grams of cocaine packaged in multiple bags and 54 wax bags containing a heroin/fentanyl mix were seized.
WDEL 1150AM
Teens shot at sunset
A 16-year-old male gunshot victim and a 14-year-old female gunshot victim have been taken to the hospital this evening. Wilmington Police are investigating the incident that occurred at around 4:45 p.m., in the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk. Both victims are in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation...
2 teenagers shot in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot in Wilmington on Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk just before 5 p.m.Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were both shot and transported to a local hospital. They were both placed in stable condition. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested After Firearms Complain
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department arrested a Dover man after investigating multiple firearms complaints. On Jan. 4, around 9:30 p.m., police received a report of a Hispanic man, with a beard, carrying a firearm and walking around the 100 block of North Halsey Road, attempting to locate someone. Officers responded to the area and were advised that the suspect left in a gold Honda with dark tinted windows.
firststateupdate.com
Police Looking For Jolly Joe’s Burglary Suspects
The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at Jolly Joe’s Liquor Store, 1160 Whiteoak Road Dover, DE early Thursday morning. The investigation began when Dover Police was called to the business at 3:12 a.m. for a burglary alarm and it was reported that multiple suspects had entered the store. Officers responded and found the suspects had broken the front door allowing them to gain entry into the business.
Father of 7-month-old whose disappearance led to Amber Alert is charged
UPDATE: At 4:15 p.m., the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Rivera had been additionally charged with kidnapping, terroristic threats and a second count of endangering the welfare of a child. The father of a 7-month-old girl who was found safe on Thursday morning hours after New Jersey authorities...
WGMD Radio
WBOC
WGMD Radio
Four Juveniles Arrested in Magnolia Shooting Incident Monday
Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles in connection with a shooting that occurred on Cherry Drive in Magnolia just after noon on Monday. Police found two occupied homes and a vehicle with a 19 year old man that were struck by gunfire. A suspect vehicle was spotted in a grocery store parking lot, but when police tried to contact the occupants they ran off on foot, but arrested after a short foot chase. Police recovered two firearms and the suspect vehicle was found to be stolen from Dover. There were no injuries.
Deaths ruled a homicide after couple found inside Delaware County home: Police
Police were called to the home for a welfare check and found the bodies of 71-year-old Richard Zajko and his 68-year-old wife Rita.
Man arrested for trying to lure 11-year-old girls into his car after school in Delaware County
The girls told police the man said something inappropriate to them and then quickly left when an adult walked by.
WBOC
Dover Woman Arrested After Assaulting Officer and Resisting Arrest During Traffic Stop
DOVER, Del. - A Dover woman was arrested after she allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted an officer during a traffic stop Tuesday evening. According to the Dover Police Department Tailah Smith, 21, of Dover was stopped in the area of South Governors Avenue and West Loockerman Street just before 8 p.m. for a traffic violation. Smith then immediately got out of her car and became confrontational with the officer. The officer tried to detain Smith, at which time she reportedly punched the officer in the face and upper body.
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Townsend Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 75-year-old Peggy Hepbron of Townsend, Delaware. Hepbron was last seen in the Townsend area on January 4, 2023. Attempts […] The post Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Townsend Woman appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Wilmington crime report: Murders, shootings down in 2022
The number of murders in Wilmington was at its lowest for 15 years in 2022, and the number of shootings was the second lowest in 17 years, according to a new report issued by Delaware’s largest city. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and lame duck Chief of Police Robert J. Tracy on Tuesday released the Wilmington Police Department’s 2022 Year-End Crime ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Woman, 87, cited in two-car crash on Route 24
A Millsboro woman was cited Jan. 5 after a two-car crash on Route 24. The crash happened at 11:22 a.m. when a Nissan Sentra driven by the woman, 87, was heading eastbound on Route 24 and she tried to turn left onto Plantation Road, said Sgt. India Sturgis of the Delaware State Police.
WDEL 1150AM
Major crime numbers down in Wilmington last year
Homicides down. Shootings down. Robberies down. Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy, who is in his final week on the job after nearly six years, spoke with WDEL News on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, about the city's 2022 Crime Report, which was released the day before. "I'm going to be handing...
WMDT.com
Cambridge Man Sentenced to Life in Prison
Baltimore, MD- A US District court Judge sentenced Andre Ricardo Briscoe, age 39, of Baltimore and Cambridge, to life in federal prison for federal distribution of drug charges, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation of drug trafficking crimes, and killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WDEL 1150AM
Newark Police Chief Paul Tiernan announces retirement
Newark Police Chief Paul Tiernan has announced his retirement from the police department effective at the end of this month, according to the City of Newark. Deputy Chief Mark Farrall now serves as Acting Newark Police Chief. Tiernan was hired in 2007 after serving as Police Chief and in other...
WBOC
Shed Fire Ruled Accidental in Wicomico County
QUANTICO, Md.- An accidental shed fire caused thousands of dollars in damage late Thursday night in Wicomico County. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started just before midnight at a wood-framed shed at 25363 Giles Lane in Quantico. The owner, Russell Johnson, found the fire inside of his shed.
