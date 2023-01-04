Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles in connection with a shooting that occurred on Cherry Drive in Magnolia just after noon on Monday. Police found two occupied homes and a vehicle with a 19 year old man that were struck by gunfire. A suspect vehicle was spotted in a grocery store parking lot, but when police tried to contact the occupants they ran off on foot, but arrested after a short foot chase. Police recovered two firearms and the suspect vehicle was found to be stolen from Dover. There were no injuries.

MAGNOLIA, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO