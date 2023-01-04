Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Coventry University gets £20m to improve disabled transport
Research and projects to improve transport for people with disabilities is going to be carried out by a university through a £20m grant. The funding is being given to Coventry University by the charity Motability. The group said it had found disabled people in the UK made 38% fewer...
Engadget
First-ever UK space flight set for January 9th
In a few days, the first orbital space flight taking off from UK soil might be launching from Spaceport Cornwell. Virgin Orbit has announced that the initial window for its historic "Start Me Up" mission will open on January 9th, Monday, at 22:16 UTC (5:15PM Eastern Time). If the launch needs to be pushed back due to technical issues or inclement weather conditions, the company has back-up dates lined up throughout the month.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
myscience.org
’Unexpected’ space traveller defies theories about origin of Solar System
Researchers from Western have shown that a fireball that originated at the edge of the Solar System was likely made of rock, not ice, challenging long-held beliefs about how the Solar System was formed. Just at the edge of our Solar System and halfway to the nearest stars is a...
BBC
James Webb telescope: Amazing images show the Universe as never before
It was the $10bn gift to the world. A machine that would show us our place in the Universe. The James Webb Space Telescope was launched exactly a year ago, on Christmas Day. It had taken three decades to plan, design and build. Many wondered whether this successor to the...
Multiple Earth-like planets discovered
With the recent discovery of two new Earth-like planets, researchers believe there are at least seven in nearby planetary systems. Since these two are so close to us, scientists hope to study their atmospheres.
BBC
China Covid: Celebrity deaths spark fears over death toll
The growing number of Chinese public figures whose deaths are being made public is prompting people to question the official Covid death toll. The death of Chu Lanlan, a 40-year-old opera singer, last month came as a shock to many, given how young she was. Her family said they were...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
BBC
Edwin Chiloba: LGBTQ activist found dead in Kenya
Police in Kenya are investigating the death of young fashion designer and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba after his body was found dumped in a metal box by the roadside near the town of Eldoret. A suspect believed to be a friend of the victim has been arrested but police have...
It should take another 300 years for NASA's Voyager 1 probe to reach the most distant region of our solar system. Until then, it's cruising through the void between the stars.
Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012 and is drifting through interstellar space at the edge of our Milky Way galaxy, which has a lot of nothing.
Rare Antimatter From Distant Space Reaches Earth and Can Help Find Dark Matter, Scientists Discover
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered that components of antimatter, which is a bizarro version of the regular matter we experience in our daily lives, can travel thousands of light years across the Milky Way, reports a new study. The discovery could potentially shed light on the nature of dark matter, an unidentified substance that remains one of the biggest unsolved mysteries of the universe.
Upworthy
4.6 billion-year-old Winchcombe Meteorite which crashed in the UK reveals where water on earth came from
Water is a mystery to science. How did the oceans on Earth form? Does water exist on other planets? Some of these concerns could be addressed by space travel, while others may be brought crashing down to Earth by cosmic inspiration. Answers are already available thanks to the Whinchcombe meteorite, which landed in Gloucestershire, England in 2021 after passing through Earth's atmosphere. It includes organic substances and extraterrestrial water that provide information on the genesis of Earth's seas.
Comet That Only Orbits the Sun Every 50,000 Years Expected to Be Visible From Earth
The skies are preparing to gift us with a celestial delight only visible every 50,000 years. According to astronomers, we have the chance to see this highly rare comet with the naked eye. The comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was reportedly spotted by the astronomical survey known as Zwicky Transient...
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Passenger tapped pilot before crash, footage shows
A survivor of a deadly helicopter collision in Australia had tried to warn a pilot of impending danger, a video appears to show. In the footage, a passenger in the backseat of the aircraft is seen tapping the pilot's shoulder. Pilot Michael James turns his head in response, while the...
Two million pounds of rock was knocked out of asteroid during NASA test
The new findings indicate that the ejecta contributed to moving the asteroid significantly.
WTHI
Look up to see January's first celestial event, the Quadrantid meteor shower
The new year kicks off with the Quadrantids, one of 12 annual meteor showers. The celestial event is typically among the strongest meteor showers and is expected to peak overnight January 3 and 4, according to the American Meteor Society. Sky-gazers in the Northern Hemisphere can best view the shower between the late-night hours of Tuesday and dawn on Wednesday.
BBC
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
This wild interstellar picogram probe idea could carry engineered microbes to other stars
Microbes carried by laser-propelled sails could serve as interstellar probes that can build communications stations to phone home from Alpha Centauri.
BBC
Railway strikes bring weekend disruption in Scotland
Train passengers in Scotland are facing a second day of disruption during strike action by Network Rail staff. The latest UK-wide strike by members of the RMT union began on Friday. ScotRail is running a very limited schedule and said some trains would continue to be affected on Sunday, as...
Comments / 0