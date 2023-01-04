McLaren will hold a team launch ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season on February 13 — the same day as Aston Martin. Aston confirmed its launch date prior to Christmas, with the team unveiling its car at its Silverstone factory that is currently under development. With that event due to take place during the afternoon, McLaren has now announced it will be launching on the same day.

