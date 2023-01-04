Read full article on original website
SunEnergy1 Mercedes named 61st Rolex 24 entry
There are now 61 entries for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. IMSA has added the No. 75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG to the GT Daytona class, bringing the class car count to 25. The car is also expected to compete in the full IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup season, which features 57 entries for the four-race season in 2023. Kenny Habul and his SunEnergy1 team sat on the GTD pole for last year’s qualifying race.
GM’s Reuss explains drive behind F1 plans for Cadillac
General Motors believes that the combination of its engineering expertise and the growth of the Cadillac brand makes now the perfect time to join forces with Andretti Global for a Formula 1 entry. The two companies announced plans Thursday to partner to create Andretti Cadillac Racing in an attempt to...
Dyszelski doubling up in Blue Marble Radical Cup and USF2000
After announcing his return to the USF2000 Series Presented by Cooper Tires with his new team at VRD Racing in 2023, Danny Dyszelski is doubling up on his race efforts by running in the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America series. Joining Wisko Racing competing in the Pro 1500 class, Dyszelski will look to build upon his Radical World Finals second-place finish this past November during his debut in Radical Cup racing.
Remembered: Robby Pierce, motorsport’s most influential welder
The motorsports world lost a great one Tuesday. Perennial entrepreneur and racer Robbie Pierce lost his life while scuba diving off the Bonaire Island in the Caribbean. The owner of famed off-road racing vehicle builder Jimco, Pierce will also be remembered as the business mind behind the growth and development of the MasterCraft and Impact Safety brands, companies that elevated the safety of racer and crews around the world. He was 63 years old.
NHRA announces 9-race Hot Rod Heritage schedule
NHRA announced today the nine-race schedule for the 2023 NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Racing Series, which will feature a pair of Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum Hot Rod Reunions. The series will again feature exciting racing action from the nitro-burning Nostalgia Top Fuel dragsters and Nostalgia Funny Cars, which continue...
2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule set
NASCAR and iRacing have revealed the schedule for the 2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. The schedule includes traditional NASCAR tracks on weeks the real-world series visits them but also includes a handful of surprises. The season opens with an exhibition race at the L.A. Coliseum before heading to Daytona for...
Iron Lynx confirms drivers for its Lamborghini entries
Iron Lynx has finalized the driver lineup for its three Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 entries in the Rolex 24 At Daytona as the Italian team prepares to take on the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup. For the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the No. 63 GTD PRO entry...
Guthrie takes another stage win on Dakar Stage 7
While Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally was cancelled for bikes and quads, there was no break for the competitors on four wheels as cars, trucks and side-by-sides departed Riyadh for Al Duwadimi on Saturday. Adding to the challenge of the 333km/207-mile route was time-limited assistance at the finish line before the convoy proceeded to a marathon bivouac.
Shwartzman tops four-car IndyCar test at Sebring
Chip Ganassi Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, and Team Penske conducted the first private NTT IndyCar Series test of the year on Wednesday and once it was over, Ferrari Formula 1 test driver Robert Shwartzman led the group in the No. 11 CGR Honda with an unofficial best lap of 52.539s on Sebring International Raceway’s short course.
Inside the SCCA with Chris Robbins
SCCA’s Chris Robbins joins us to talk about what’s ahead for this year’s National Convention. It’s virtual again this year and we highlighted some of the sessions on the schedule. We just scratched the surface — so click the link below to hear about everything on tap.
McLaren set for February F1 launch
McLaren will hold a team launch ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season on February 13 — the same day as Aston Martin. Aston confirmed its launch date prior to Christmas, with the team unveiling its car at its Silverstone factory that is currently under development. With that event due to take place during the afternoon, McLaren has now announced it will be launching on the same day.
Race Industry Week interview: Walt Czarnecki of Penske Automotive Group
Team Penske accomplished a first when driver Joey Logano won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. The team’s triumph capped off the 2022 racing season in which Penske celebrated both the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR championships. Executive VP of Penske Corporation Walt Czarnecki Sr. looks back on the year in this interview from Race Industry Week 2022, hosted by RACER founder Paul Pfanner.
INTERVIEW: Levi Kitchen
“Can you hear my spin bike? I’m just doing a cooldown spin,” asked Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing racer Levi Kitchen. The rider from Washougal, Washington was getting in a bit of pre-race conditioning before looking towards Angel Stadium and the opening round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship. Kitchen only competed in nine AMA Pro Racing events in 2022 – two supercross main events, as well as nine Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX races – and raced to a convincing win in the opening 250cc moto.
Foyt team completes engineering and management overhaul
A.J. Foyt Racing heads into the new season with a number of key personnel changes to its two-car NTT IndyCar Series operation for veteran Santino Ferrucci and rookie Benjamin Pedersen. An offseason spent pursuing championship-winning race engineer Michael Cannon to reunite with Ferrucci was successful; the Canadian will lead Foyt’s...
Kellymoss confirms two full-season IMSA GTD entries, driver lineup
Kellymoss with Riley will run two Porsches for the full season of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD competition. Joining the No. 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R — previously announced as Michelin Endurance Cup only but now a full-season program — is the No. 91 for Alan Metni and Kay van Berlo. Jaxon Evans and Julien Andlauer will join the duo for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
Andretti Global partners with GM on proposed Andretti Cadillac Racing F1 entry
Andretti Global and General Motors (GM) have announced their intention to partner on a potential Formula 1 entry following the FIA’s announcement it may invite Expressions of Interest from new teams. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem tweeted that he had asked the governing body to look into the potential...
Hard for F1 to argue against GM, Cadillac - Andretti
Michael Andretti believes the partnership between Andretti Global and General Motors to create Andretti Cadillac makes it hard for Formula 1 to argue against his team’s planned entry. Andretti has been keen on joining the F1 grid for a number of years, and made an unsuccessful attempt to buy...
Audi challenge falters as Dakar reroutes throw curves on Stage 6
Thursday’s stage of the Dakar Rally required the competitors to think on their feet. A shortened special stage, forced by recent heavy flooding in the Al Duwadimi region of Saudi Arabia, brought new troubles to some but paid dividends for others. Taking things in his stride was car race...
Howes takes overall bikes lead in Dakar Stage 5
The compact sand on Stage Five caused plenty of problems on today’s leg of the Dakar Rally. The toughest test of endurance racing that motorsports has to offer is certainly living up to its reputation at this fourth edition hosted by Saudi Arabia. Even those at the top of the order know that trouble can strike anytime as many competitors find its one step forward, two steps back at this Dakar.
Grenier joins Skeen at Team Korthoff Motorsports for IMSA GTD
Following last year’s impressive first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD run, Team Korthoff Motorsports, will have Mike Skeen returning to the driver seat of the No. 32 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the full season, joined by Mercedes-AMG ace Mikael Grenier. Despite his performance last season, Stevan McAleer, who finished third in the GTD points, is out of the ride after being promoted from Silver to Gold in the FIA Driver Categorization.
