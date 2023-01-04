Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic
Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
PGA tour winner reveals heartbreaking reason why he has retired from golf
Kenny Perry was one of golf’s best, but he hasn’t played a round since 2021, and he revealed the heartbreaking reason why in an interview on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio this week. Perry, a 14-time PGA tour and 10-time PGA Tour Champions winner, revealed that he has retired...
Scottie Scheffler saw Bubba Watson on vacation and couldn't help but make a joke about the Masters Champions Dinner and LIV Golf
After a holiday hiatus, the PGA Tour is back this week in Hawaii and the boys brought some jokes to the island. On Tuesday ahead of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm made a crack about how tense the Masters Champions Dinner will be due to the presence of a handful of players who made the jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion at Augusta National, joined in on the fun during his Wednesday presser at Kapalua with a story about seeing two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson while on vacation in Tennessee last year.
Gary Player Can’t Stand the ‘Worst Rule Ever Invented’ in Golf
Gary Player would never putt with the pin still in the hole. The post Gary Player Can’t Stand the ‘Worst Rule Ever Invented’ in Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jordan Spieth Calls Out Chatty Fan for Gambling During His Putt
Jordan Spieth scolded a noisy fan in the nicest way possible at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas
New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
GolfWRX
The Scott Stallings Masters ticket mix-up just got the perfect ending
You may not see them both on the leaderboard, but at this year’s Masters, there will be two Scott Stallings. On Monday, Golf WRX reported on a bizarre incident that resulted in 60-year-old real estate agent, Scott Stallings, receiving the Augusta invite meant for 37-year-old world number 54, Scott Stallings!
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Chances are you’ve heard a lot already about the PGA Tour establishing a series of “elevated” events for 2023 and beyond. And you’ll hear plenty more this week, as the first of the 13 scheduled for the new year takes place in Maui with the playing of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Ben Crenshaw Concerned About Masters Media Circus With LIV Golfers At Augusta
Two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw worried about LIV Golf saga spilling over at Augusta
Jon Rahm Predicts an Awkward Masters Champions Dinner at Augusta National
Since the guest list at the Masters Champions Dinner is restricted to former tournament champs and chairman Fred Ridley, former U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm won’t be in attendance. However, that hasn’t prevented the 28-year-old Spaniard from theorizing about what sitting around the table at Augusta National Golf Club in April will be like.
Collin Morikawa's Hawaiian ties, Scottie Scheffler eyeing world No. 1 and J.J. Spaun's untucked shirt (the horror!) among 5 things to know at the Sentry Tournament of Champions
KAPALUA, Hawaii – There is a flicker of excitement in the dark eyes of Collin Morikawa at the mention of playing golf in Hawaii. Front Street in Maui is where his grandparents were born and once owned a restaurant. “Every time we walk by, my dad, I know he...
Why The Callaway Paradym Range Represents A Groundbreaking Shift In Golf Club Design
With a unique 360-degree carbon chassis, the new Callaway Paradym drivers bring completely new innovation to the category
Jordan Spieth politely let a golf fan know his gambling chatter was a little loud after sinking a putt
Jordan Spieth is no fool. He knows a good percentage of fans at the golf course have their own stakes on the results of the game he’s playing. He’d probably just appreciate it if they didn’t talk about their bets so loud that he can hear it while attempting to putt.
Three share first-round lead at Tournament of Champions
Collin Morikawa and J.J. Spaun each shot bogey-free rounds of 9-under-par 64 on Thursday, and they share the lead with
GolfWRX
Tony Finau shows off dramatic swing change at Tournament of Champions
Golfers never seem to stop tinkering. Last season we saw many of the top players make small, or dramatic changes, to their game, with one or two, such as three-time major winner Jordan Spieth receiving much comment from social media users. One of the most popular members of the PGA...
golfmagic.com
NEW: Callaway Paradym Irons and Paradym X Irons 2023
Callaway has today launched its brand new Paradym Irons and Paradym X Irons, and they will be available at retail from February 24, 2023. Distance irons are obviously long, but discerning players also want an exceptionally high level of feel. So why not have both in one club?. Callaway's Paradym...
Scary Video Shows PGA Tour Venue Under Water in Vicious Storm
Monterey Peninsula Country Club is repairing damages from recent coastal storms.
Maui musings: Golf a learning curve for some players’ ’wives
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — They had been dating for three months when Jon Rahm’s wife attended her first golf tournament. He was a senior at Arizona State and had already won the Ben Hogan Award as the nation’s best college player. Her knowledge of golf?. “Zero,” Rahm...
CBS Sports
2023 Masters expands field to 80 golfers with special invitations accepted by NCAA champion, Japanese star
Augusta National Golf Club announced Thursday that it extended a pair of special invitations to the 2023 Masters that have been accepted by Gordon Sargent, the 2022 NCAA champion, and Japanese golfer Kazuki Higa. This bumps the Masters field to 80 golfers with three months until the tournament. "The Masters...
