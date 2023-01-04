ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Golf.com

Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic

Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
HAWAII STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scottie Scheffler saw Bubba Watson on vacation and couldn't help but make a joke about the Masters Champions Dinner and LIV Golf

After a holiday hiatus, the PGA Tour is back this week in Hawaii and the boys brought some jokes to the island. On Tuesday ahead of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm made a crack about how tense the Masters Champions Dinner will be due to the presence of a handful of players who made the jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion at Augusta National, joined in on the fun during his Wednesday presser at Kapalua with a story about seeing two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson while on vacation in Tennessee last year.
TENNESSEE STATE
golfmagic.com

Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas

New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
HAWAII STATE
GolfWRX

The Scott Stallings Masters ticket mix-up just got the perfect ending

You may not see them both on the leaderboard, but at this year’s Masters, there will be two Scott Stallings. On Monday, Golf WRX reported on a bizarre incident that resulted in 60-year-old real estate agent, Scott Stallings, receiving the Augusta invite meant for 37-year-old world number 54, Scott Stallings!
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Collin Morikawa's Hawaiian ties, Scottie Scheffler eyeing world No. 1 and J.J. Spaun's untucked shirt (the horror!) among 5 things to know at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

KAPALUA, Hawaii – There is a flicker of excitement in the dark eyes of Collin Morikawa at the mention of playing golf in Hawaii. Front Street in Maui is where his grandparents were born and once owned a restaurant. “Every time we walk by, my dad, I know he...
HAWAII STATE
GolfWRX

Tony Finau shows off dramatic swing change at Tournament of Champions

Golfers never seem to stop tinkering. Last season we saw many of the top players make small, or dramatic changes, to their game, with one or two, such as three-time major winner Jordan Spieth receiving much comment from social media users. One of the most popular members of the PGA...
golfmagic.com

NEW: Callaway Paradym Irons and Paradym X Irons 2023

Callaway has today launched its brand new Paradym Irons and Paradym X Irons, and they will be available at retail from February 24, 2023. Distance irons are obviously long, but discerning players also want an exceptionally high level of feel. So why not have both in one club?. Callaway's Paradym...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News

On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
ATLANTA, GA

