I’m a mum-of-four so when I saw reduced snacks for my kids I cleared the shelves – I shouldn’t have to justify myself

By Sarah Bull
 3 days ago
SHE was in the right place at the right time when she spotted reduced boxes of fruit snacks at her local Tescos.

And Chelsea Louise couldn't resist taking to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook to boast about her amazing bargain buy.

She insisted that her kids all take the Yoyos as a snack to school on a daily basis Credit: Getty

Sharing a snap of the 20 boxes of Bear Yoyos she'd bought, Chelsea wrote: "Tesco - 31p a box!"

And in a bid to pre-empt any trolls, she added: "Yes I did stock up, as I have 4 children who take them to school daily for a snack!"

The snacks had been reduced as they were the Halloween limited edition flavours - Bewitched Blackcurrant and Spooktacular Strawberry.

The post quickly attracted comments from people insisting Chelsea shouldn't have to justify buying as many of the snacks as she did.

"Can we just make it a rule that people don't have to explain why they buy bulk of some items?" one wrote.

"It's nobody else's business if someone buys 1 or 80 of an item.

"If it's cheap you buy what you can afford, if it upsets somebody then tough knickers - people shouldn't have to explain that they have so many kids or it's for friends and family.

"This page is for sharing where to get bargains is it not.

"If certain people don't like it they why go on the page in the first place."

"No need to explain yourself you buy as much as you want," another added.

As a third wrote: "Good on you, well spotted.

"I have 6 boys - eat us out of home daily!

"If I see a bargain I do the same, never explain yourself to anyone.

"Happy kiddies, happy mum."

While others shared that they'd also stocked up on the Yoyos when they'd seen them reduced.

"I got 137 boxes a couple of weeks ago," one wrote.

"Not even sorry."

With Chelsea replying: "Same, when you got multiple children and ones that only eat certain things, you gotta do what u gotta do."

"I got 25 boxes myself," another admitted.

"I did give half to a friend for her kids...brilliant find considering how much they cost."

NO MORE CRAP!
3d ago

I do the same thing! My hubby's favorite dessert is fruitcake. The cost of the candied fruits was 3 times higher than last year. When our Winco was selling those fruits for pennies on the dollar I bought them all. They are in my freezer right now. He gets to enjoy his dessert all year long. Happy 2023!

Sandra Louth
3d ago

Except for the selfish bit where you are depriving children whose parents might be in a worse financial situation than you.

