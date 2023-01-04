ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

WOOD

Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law

An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Ottawa County board members react to their actions going under review

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Attorney General's office is reviewing the actions of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners after they made several changes including appointing a new administrator, public health director and eliminating the county's Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department. This all happened during their first meeting...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Ottawa County Democrats call out Board of Commissioners' hiring of John Gibbs

The Ottawa County Democratic Party is condemning several sweeping changes that the Board of Commissioners made to its local government on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the newly elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, comprised of mostly members who have been endorsed by the far-right Republican PAC group, Impact Ottawa, voted in their first meeting to fire the County’s top public health officer, completely eliminate its Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department, and hire former Congressional Candidate John Gibbs as its new County Administrator, moments after firing current Administrator John Shay.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!

Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Despite a surge in Grand Rapids, Michigan’s population is shrinking

While the roads in Grand Rapids feel more crowded, Michigan as a whole is likely experiencing more outbound migration. Multiple national moving companies counted Michigan among the states with the most outbound migration. Each year, companies such as United Van Lines, North American Van Lines and Atlas Van Lines put together reports showing moving trends across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

City of Grand Rapids adopts new social media policy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids has adopted a new social media policy. The new policy, effective immediately, is meant to maintain the city’s connections with community members and improve communications with residents, according to the city’s website. The following stipulations apply under the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Emergency dispatchers in Kent County getting some text messages

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Emergency dispatchers in Kent County say they're seeing an average of six text messages to 911 each day. Kent County Sheriff's Communications Center Assistant Manager Jennifer Robinson says they have seen texts from people who were unable to make calls, along with alarms sent through texts instead of phone calls.
KENT COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area

The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Suspect in Plainfield Twp. mom's death bound over to circuit court

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of killing a Plainfield Township mother has been bound over to circuit court. The suspect, Yenly Garcia, was previously charged for the death of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt. Wednesday, January 4, Mollie Schmidt's family filled a Wyoming District Courtroom for Garcia's preliminary examination...
KENT COUNTY, MI

