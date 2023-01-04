Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law
An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
WWMTCw
Ottawa County board members react to their actions going under review
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Attorney General's office is reviewing the actions of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners after they made several changes including appointing a new administrator, public health director and eliminating the county's Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department. This all happened during their first meeting...
Moderate GOP commissioner to residents amid Ottawa County shake-up: ‘Is this really what we want?’
GRAND HAVEN, MI – After the government shake-up this week by the newly seated Ottawa County commission, the sole non-Ottawa Impact Republican on the public body has one question for residents: “Is this really what we want for our county?”. “I would hope that through all of this...
Law experts give insight into legality of Ottawa County commission controversy
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday afternoon that her office is reviewing the matter in Ottawa County.
wgvunews.org
Ottawa County Democrats call out Board of Commissioners' hiring of John Gibbs
The Ottawa County Democratic Party is condemning several sweeping changes that the Board of Commissioners made to its local government on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the newly elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, comprised of mostly members who have been endorsed by the far-right Republican PAC group, Impact Ottawa, voted in their first meeting to fire the County’s top public health officer, completely eliminate its Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department, and hire former Congressional Candidate John Gibbs as its new County Administrator, moments after firing current Administrator John Shay.
Berrien Co. Health Department warns of increase in overdoses involving Xylazine
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller explains their southwestern county is now being impacted by the drug called Xylazine. "In 2022, we've seen eight deaths related to it. That rate increase going from one to eight with our population and Berrien County, Michigan, we have seen the highest rate increase in the state," said Miller.
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!
Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
Family sues Ottawa County dispatchers over handling of 911 call before murder
The family of a man who was killed by his son has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Ottawa County dispatch authority and seven dispatchers, saying they were negligent when no deputies were rushed to the house after an initial 911 call the day of the murder.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Despite a surge in Grand Rapids, Michigan’s population is shrinking
While the roads in Grand Rapids feel more crowded, Michigan as a whole is likely experiencing more outbound migration. Multiple national moving companies counted Michigan among the states with the most outbound migration. Each year, companies such as United Van Lines, North American Van Lines and Atlas Van Lines put together reports showing moving trends across the U.S.
Bike path in Ottawa County damaged after someone drove on decade-old bridge
The local township hopes to have this section fixed and ready for summer for riders and walkers to enjoy.
Fox17
City of Grand Rapids adopts new social media policy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids has adopted a new social media policy. The new policy, effective immediately, is meant to maintain the city’s connections with community members and improve communications with residents, according to the city’s website. The following stipulations apply under the...
WNEM
Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
iheart.com
Emergency dispatchers in Kent County getting some text messages
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Emergency dispatchers in Kent County say they're seeing an average of six text messages to 911 each day. Kent County Sheriff's Communications Center Assistant Manager Jennifer Robinson says they have seen texts from people who were unable to make calls, along with alarms sent through texts instead of phone calls.
Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area
The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
Testimony outlines murder suspect’s attempts to flee
A man accused of murdering a metro Grand Rapids woman last year was turned away from Canada and booked a flight to Cuba before ultimately fleeing to Mexico, federal agents told a judge Wednesday.
MI Department of Health and Human Services investigating 3 pediatric deaths linked to iGAS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating three pediatric deaths linked to invasive group A strep, a bacteria that can affect the body differently than simple strep throat. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is seeing a handful of cases of invasive group A...
Fox17
Suspect in Plainfield Twp. mom's death bound over to circuit court
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of killing a Plainfield Township mother has been bound over to circuit court. The suspect, Yenly Garcia, was previously charged for the death of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt. Wednesday, January 4, Mollie Schmidt's family filled a Wyoming District Courtroom for Garcia's preliminary examination...
Egg-straordinary price hike: Michigan left scrambling for affordable eggs
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Comments / 0