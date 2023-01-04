The benign title of Sarah Polley’s film, Women Talking, suggests an innocuous gathering of gal pals chatting in a light-hearted romcom. But Polley’s adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel of the same name positions her female characters at the center of a solemn, determined revolution. Where the women in Aristophanes’ play Lysistrata (see also Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq) withhold their bodies from their boyfriends and husbands, Polley’s Mennonite women debate an even more expansive, Biblical-sized punishment. Should they remove themselves permanently from the company of men?

1 DAY AGO