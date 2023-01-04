ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflatable paddle boards sold at Costco recalled due to drowning hazard

By Nexstar Media Wire, George Stockburger
 3 days ago

( WHTM ) – The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall notice for inflatable paddle boards sold at Costco that could pose a drowning hazard.

According to the CPSC, the recall affects about 13,300 Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards, ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Boards, ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyaks, and ULI Lila Inflatable Supyaks (a combined stand-up paddle board and kayak hybrid).

According to the recall issued on Dec. 29, “the glue on the inflatable paddle boards can separate at the seams and the paddle boards can deflate unexpectedly, posing a drowning hazard.”

The Body Glove boards were sold from December 2021 through July 2022 for about $630. The ULI boards were sold from July 2021 through July 2022 for between $700 and $800.

These inflatable paddle boards are being recalled due to a drowning hazard. (Courtesy: CPSC)

Consumers are being warned to stop using the recalled boards and return them to Costco for a full refund or contact Surf 9 for instructions on how to receive a refund.

Surf 9 can be contacted toll-free at 866-696-9257 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@surf9.com , or online . Consumers can also go to www.surf9.com and click on “Press” then “Recalls” at the top or bottom of the page.

Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly.

