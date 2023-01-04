Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger back in Idaho to face charges

Kohberger, 28, left the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. ET Wednesday in the custody of state police, officials said.
Kohberger flew into the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport around 9:30 p.m. ET. He was then taken to the Latah County Jail in Moscow, less than two miles from the site where the Nov. 13 killings took place.
According to reports , state police said Kohberger’s cross-country extradition to Idaho was intentionally kept from the public due to security concerns.
Now that Kohberger is on the ground in Idaho, state law there allows the court to unseal the probable cause affidavit , which will have information about what led to Kohberger’s arrest.
“Once he gets here, he’ll have an initial appearance with our magistrate. They’ll deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings,” said Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson.
The Moscow Police Department also announced a Latah County judge issued a gag order in the case, barring law enforcement personnel and attorneys from talking about it.
“Due to this court order, the Moscow Police Department will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case,” the police department said in a news release.
Democrat Aaron Rouse appeared to clinch the special election for Virginia’s 7th state Senate district on Tuesday in yet another victory for his party, which was already riding high from a better-than-expected midterm election. The race was a nail-biter, with Rouse scraping by over Republican opponent Kevin Adams with less than 1 percent of the vote, according […]
The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work.
The Fulton County special grand jury has wrapped up its investigation into former President Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. In court filings submitted Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said the grand jury had filed its final report and he ordered the grand jury dissolved, almost one year after District […]
Richard Pearson, Executive Director, Illinois State Rifle Association, joins John Williams to talk about the effort of the Illinois General Assembly to advance a new bill that would ban some assault-style weapons. The bill passed the Illinois House but is still being debated in the Senate. Richard offers his take on the proposed legislation.
(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
New Jersey is the latest state to ban the use of TikTok, the popular video-based social media platform, on state government devices, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced on Monday. “Bolstering cybersecurity is critical to protecting the overall safety and welfare of our State,” Murphy said in a statement. “The proactive and preventative measures that we […]
Democrats are hoping to flip a special state Senate seat in Virginia on Tuesday amid a burst of momentum following the midterms and a chaotic week in Republican politics. The special election for the seventh state senate district, which encompasses a portion of the greater Virginia Beach area, was previously held by GOP Rep. Jen […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House has voted to pass an assault weapon ban, sending the measure to Governor Pritzker’s desk. The 68 to 41 vote took place after the senate approved an amended bill on Monday. Gov. Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law. The amended Senate bill defines which weapons are […]
Editor’s note: The select committee will be made up of nine Republicans and seven Democrats. A previous version of the story contained incorrect information. Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz (Fla.) will support a GOP-sponsored resolution to create a House Select Committee on China aimed at investigating U.S. competition with the Chinese Communist Party. Moskowitz, a freshman […]
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined other lawmakers in calling for former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, whose supporters stormed Brazilian governmental offices Sunday, to not be allowed to stay in Florida. “Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil,” […]
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
A woman who ran away from home in Alabama at the age of 20, joined the Islamic State group and had a child with one of its fighters says she still hopes to return to the US, serve prison time if necessary, and advocate against the extremists.
Listen on-demand as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office and delivers his inaugural address for his second term as governor in ceremonies at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, IL, Monday, January 9, 2023.
