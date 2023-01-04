ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger back in Idaho to face charges

By Devan Markham, Brian Entin, Tom Palmer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KizVv_0k3CZ5Bi00

( NewsNation ) — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, has arrived back in Idaho to face charges.

Kohberger, 28, left the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. ET Wednesday in the custody of state police, officials said.

Kohberger flew into the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport around 9:30 p.m. ET. He was then taken to the Latah County Jail in Moscow, less than two miles from the site where the Nov. 13 killings took place.

According to reports , state police said Kohberger’s cross-country extradition to Idaho was intentionally kept from the public due to security concerns.

Kohberger was arrested last week in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection to the fatal stabbings of four students : Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Inside Idaho suspect’s Latah County jail cell

He appeared in court Tuesday where he waived extradition , telling the judge he is not on any medication that would impact his decision-making. Kohberger nodded to his family seated in the front row. His mother cried as his sister comforted her.

Now that Kohberger is on the ground in Idaho, state law there allows the court to unseal the probable cause affidavit , which will have information about what led to Kohberger’s arrest.

“Once he gets here, he’ll have an initial appearance with our magistrate. They’ll deal with issues such as making sure competent counsel is representing him, and the case will be scheduled for hearings,” said Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson.

The Moscow Police Department also announced a Latah County judge issued a gag order in the case, barring law enforcement personnel and attorneys from talking about it.

“Due to this court order, the Moscow Police Department will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case,” the police department said in a news release.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7A6m_0k3CZ5Bi00
    Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C27dy_0k3CZ5Bi00
    Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HszTC_0k3CZ5Bi00
    Bryan Kohberger, facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, is taken by sheriff’s deputies from the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpwfH_0k3CZ5Bi00
    Pennsylvania State Police Maj. Christopher Paris speaks with members of the media during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Stroudsburg, Pa., following a hearing for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DT2Bk_0k3CZ5Bi00
    Family members of Bryan Kohberger, the man facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, arrive at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDIJ5_0k3CZ5Bi00
    FILE – A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday, Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14T8zc_0k3CZ5Bi00
    Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday, Nov. 14, 2022. Police are investigating the deaths as a crime. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman via AP)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special election

Democrat Aaron Rouse appeared to clinch the special election for Virginia’s 7th state Senate district on Tuesday in yet another victory for his party, which was already riding high from a better-than-expected midterm election. The race was a nail-biter, with Rouse scraping by over Republican opponent Kevin Adams with less than 1 percent of the vote, according […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WGN Radio

Georgia’s Fulton County grand jury completes investigation into Trump

The Fulton County special grand jury has wrapped up its investigation into former President Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. In court filings submitted Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said the grand jury had filed its final report and he ordered the grand jury dissolved, almost one year after District […]
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WGN Radio

Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

NJ governor bans TikTok on state devices

New Jersey is the latest state to ban the use of TikTok, the popular video-based social media platform, on state government devices, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced on Monday. “Bolstering cybersecurity is critical to protecting the overall safety and welfare of our State,” Murphy said in a statement. “The proactive and preventative measures that we […]
OHIO STATE
WGN Radio

Democrats hope to keep momentum with Virginia special election

Democrats are hoping to flip a special state Senate seat in Virginia on Tuesday amid a burst of momentum following the midterms and a chaotic week in Republican politics. The special election for the seventh state senate district, which encompasses a portion of the greater Virginia Beach area, was previously held by GOP Rep. Jen […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WGN Radio

Florida Democrat to vote for China select committee

Editor’s note: The select committee will be made up of nine Republicans and seven Democrats. A previous version of the story contained incorrect information. Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz (Fla.) will support a GOP-sponsored resolution to create a House Select Committee on China aimed at investigating U.S. competition with the Chinese Communist Party. Moskowitz, a freshman […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

Ocasio-Cortez: US ‘must cease granting refuge’ to Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined other lawmakers in calling for former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, whose supporters stormed Brazilian governmental offices Sunday, to not be allowed to stay in Florida. “Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil,” […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy