Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
Here's exactly what needs to happen for the stock market to soar in 2023, according to Ned Davis Research
The stock market sell-off in 2022 spilled over into the first trading day of 2023, giving little hope to investors that the decline is over. But stocks could soar this year if the US economy manages to avoid a recession, according to Ned Davis Research. "Fed stays on hold as...
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
NASDAQ
Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?
Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Microsoft shares lag Big Tech peers as growth worries prompt UBS downgrade
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) underperformed big technology peers on U.S. exchanges on Wednesday as its shares fell 5.3% following a downgrade by brokerage UBS on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ
2 Unlikely Stocks Sent Markets Soaring Friday
The stock market finally broke out of its holding pattern on Friday, responding positively to news that showed a resilient economy. Employment figures were stronger than expected, but some of the numbers on wage growth eased lower, bringing hope that the Federal Reserve might finally stop its aggressive schedule of interest rate hikes. Gains for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) topped 2%.
msn.com
3 Top Stocks of 2022 That Will Shine Again in 2023
The S&P 500 generated a total return of -19.44% in 2022, its worst calendar-year performance since 2008. Not surprisingly, given that the energy sector was the only sector in positive territory this past year, up 59%, nine out of the 10 top stocks in 2022 were oil and gas-related businesses.
NASDAQ
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Why These 7 Healthcare Stocks Could Soar in 2023
With the healthcare sector poised to grow significantly in the coming years, healthcare stocks to buy present a fantastic opportunity for investors. Healthcare is something that everyone will need at some point in their lives, so today’s industry of $8.3 trillion spent globally is an indication of a growing, profitable sector – one that could create many opportunities for those looking to make significant investments. The U.S. alone accounts for almost half of the total healthcare expenditure, which is set to grow at an incredible pace in the coming decade. Therefore, healthcare stocks to buy are set for substantial progress ahead, with the population of individuals over 65 expected to rise by 113% from 2019 to 2050.
NASDAQ
NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $83.65, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the parent company of...
NASDAQ
CVR Energy (CVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CVR Energy (CVI) closed the most recent trading day at $31.87, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the diversified holding company had...
NASDAQ
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
NASDAQ
Vyant Bio To Explore Strategic Alternatives; Stock Doubles
(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) more-than-doubled in extended session on Wednesday after the biotechnology company announced that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives. Vyant Bio said it has engaged LifeSci Capital as its financial advisor to assist in exploring a range of strategic...
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of...
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $42.29, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising...
NASDAQ
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
NASDAQ
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.61, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cloud-based...
Comments / 0