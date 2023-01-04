Read full article on original website
Suspect in Ithaca shooting in jail after leading police on chase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – One man is in jail after leading authorities on a chase in Ithaca. Ithaca Police observed a suspect in a recent shooting driving on Elmira Road around 1:00 p.m. Friday. 31-year-old Lasalle Hargrove, of Lansing, did not pull over when authorities attempted a traffic stop. He was eventually taken into custody without incident after authorities conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Seven Mile Drive. Hargrove was arrested and charged with felony weapons possession and 1st degree burglary, a violent felony, stemming from a December 30th shooting on Chestnut Street. Hargrove also had active arrest warrants with the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail on $200,000 bail. Additional charges are anticipated.
Ithaca man charged in drug and weapons investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Ithaca man in a weapons and narcotics investigation. Police say two search warrants were used Wednesday as part of the investigation into possession of illegal weapons and fentanyl-laced drugs and other substances linked to overdoses in the city. It resulted in the arrest of William Ellison, who was charged with three felonies.
Cortland firefighters credit bystanders for performing life-saving CPR
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland are thanking bystanders for helping save a life. Authorities responded to a medical emergency on Wednesday. One woman was reportedly unconscious, without a heartbeat. Firefighters credit bystanders for performing CPR. Authorities say the woman was alert and talking upon reaching the hospital.
City of Ithaca OKs labor liaison position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca hope a new role will improve negotiations with unions. Common Council has approved the creation of a labor liaison. Alderperson Cynthia Brock believes it’s an important position. “We recognize that as part of these negotiations, council will in some cases need...
Owego officials postpone purchase of Jaws of Life
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the Village of Owego, officials are holding off on buying a new rescue tool. Firefighters currently use a hydraulic Jaws of Life, but they hope to get a battery-operated one. It would reportedly cost about $40,000. The tool is used to rescue people from cars after a crash.
GO ITHACA awarded $850,000 state grant to expand
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The GO ITHACA program has received money from a state grant to expand. Over $850,000 is coming from the Climate Smart Communities grant, which Gary Ferguson at the Downtown Ithaca Alliance tells us will stabilize the alternative transportation program. GO ITHACA began as a pilot...
Public meeting upcoming in Ithaca for Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public meeting is scheduled to discuss the Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project. Representatives from the City Engineering Office and their consultants will host the meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Boynton Middle School on Wednesday, January 18th, to present the project and its goals. They’re hoping to incorporate public input from the meeting to help determine the size of the project inform “preliminary design alternatives.”
Cortland’s new trash pickup system seeing mixed results, says mayor
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The new year means rollout of Cortland’s new trash pickup system. Mayor Scott Steve says it hasn’t been a smooth transition. Residents who haven’t received trash and recycling bins, don’t worry. The new bins were distributed citywide toward the end of...
Tompkins County Whole Health unveils new logo, website
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A merger is complete in Tompkins County. The final phase of integration of the county’s Health Department and Mental Health Department began this week. Tompkins County Whole Health, complete with a new logo and redesigned website, launched Tuesday. “We are pleased to announce the...
Vendor registrations open for ’23 festival season in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Vendor registrations for the 2023 festival season in Ithaca are open. The Downtown Ithaca Alliance is accepting applications to participate in the year’s planned events. Applications are being accepted for chili makers, craft beverage producers, farmers, and chili inspired item vendors for the 25th Annual Chili Cook-off on March 4th. Craft show vendors can apply for the Ithaca Festival, taking place June 2nd through June 4th. Food vendor and performance inquiries must contact the Ithaca Festival directly. The summer concert series on the commons, running on Thursdays from June through September, is accepting applications for performers. Lastly, the September 29 through October 1st Apple Harvest Festival is accepting applications for craft vendors, food vendors, farm vendors, and performers.
