ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – One man is in jail after leading authorities on a chase in Ithaca. Ithaca Police observed a suspect in a recent shooting driving on Elmira Road around 1:00 p.m. Friday. 31-year-old Lasalle Hargrove, of Lansing, did not pull over when authorities attempted a traffic stop. He was eventually taken into custody without incident after authorities conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Seven Mile Drive. Hargrove was arrested and charged with felony weapons possession and 1st degree burglary, a violent felony, stemming from a December 30th shooting on Chestnut Street. Hargrove also had active arrest warrants with the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail on $200,000 bail. Additional charges are anticipated.

ITHACA, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO