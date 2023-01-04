Applebee’s President John Cywinski is leaving the casual-dining chain to become the CEO of another restaurant company, Applebee’s owner Dine Brands said Wednesday. Cywinski has served two terms at Applebee’s—first as CMO from 2001 to 2006 and then as president since 2017. In his second go-around, he has steered the chain through the closures of hundreds of underperforming locations and a return to a 100% franchised model. In September, Applebee’s posted its best quarter ever on a three-year basis. He said in a November interview that he never felt better about the 1,571-unit casual-dining chain.

2 DAYS AGO