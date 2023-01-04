Read full article on original website
COLD CASE – DAVID “SLEDGE” LEGGE – 1982 HOMICIDE – INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP – BEAVER COUNTY – DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING? CASH REWARD!
The PA State Police Troop D – Beaver Station continue their investigation on a homicide that occurred on January 6, 1982. David LEGGE left his place of work at approximately 1700 hours. At approximately 1820 hours, LEGGE made a phone call to a friend and was never heard from again. LEGGE was discovered hanging from the Lynx Bridge, located on Hookstown Grade Road, Independence Township, Beaver County on 01/07/82 by a nearby resident who was checking his hunting traps. Once LEGGE had been removed from the bridge, it was discovered that he had been shot multiple times. It was determined that LEGGE had died from the multiple gunshot wounds. It appears that the incident occurred LEGGE’s van and the actor(s) tried disposing LEGGE by throwing him off the bridge. The actor(s) were apparently unaware that LEGGE’s leg had become entangled on the bridge. LEGGE’s van, is described as a 1980 gray Chevrolet van, and was later discovered in Ambridge Borough, Beaver County. Victim’s Name: David Albert LEGGE A.K.A “Sledge” Age: 32 (at the time of the incident)
Cow hangs out at Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa, Police Respond
Photo submitted by Kim Snyder. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 6, 2023 10:19 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) A lost cow found its way to Green Garden Plaza in Aliquippa Friday Night. Hopewell Police responded to the curious hoofed animal. A witness tells Beaver County Radio the officers had resistance from the cow when they tried to walk him towards the woods. It is currently unknown if the cow has made it home or not.
CLAIM: People Were Sold Diesel in place of Unleaded Gas at Baden Speedway Friday Morning
File photo, Speedway sign in New Brighton taken by Frank Sparks. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. (Baden, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Beaver County residents took to social media to warn each other of being sold Diesel in place of Unleaded gasoline at the Speedway location in Baden. Numerous claims were made that the unleaded tanks had been accidently filled with diesel fuel and sold to unknowing customers for a period of hours between Thursday and Friday. A representative of the store confirmed to Beaver County Radio that diesel was being pumped through the unleaded lines until the mistake was caught Friday morning. The store shut down the pumps when they realized the issue, and worked to correct the problem. Speedway customer service should be contacted for any claims of those who may have filled their gas engine with diesel.
Aliquippa City Council accepts councilwoman’s resignation
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 5, 2023 12:00 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Jennifer Milliner had been a member of council for 6 years and her resignation became effective December 30, 2022. She chaired the parks and recreation committee. Jennifer was credited for her leadership in getting 2 new playgrounds constructed and equipped. including , the one at Jessie Belle Walker Park in the city;s Plan 11. neighborhood.
Rochester Giant Eagle Evacuated Thursday Evening
(Rochester Township, PA) Shoppers were evacuated from the Giant Eagle store in Rochester Thursday evening. Multiple fire departments including Rochester, Beaver Falls, and New Brighton responded to the call of a burning smell in the store. After investigating, it was determined that one of the above door heaters was overheated. The store reopened a short time later.
Blackhawk And Beaver Battle In Front Of A Sold Out Crowd
The home team the Beaver Bobcats played the Blackhawk Cougars in front of a sell out crowd that was described as a white out, and they didn’t disappoint the fans who witnessed a highly competitive game. The Bobcats got out to a five point lead and the Cougars kept clawing back closing the lead and so went the contest back and forth until middle of the forth quarter were Beaver got the biggest lead of the game of 11 points, the Cougars kept coming back and got it within four points with one minute thirty left on the clock when more of the same came from the Bobcats with some more timely shooting . This game was filled with good play on both teams and they should each have a good season.
