The home team the Beaver Bobcats played the Blackhawk Cougars in front of a sell out crowd that was described as a white out, and they didn’t disappoint the fans who witnessed a highly competitive game. The Bobcats got out to a five point lead and the Cougars kept clawing back closing the lead and so went the contest back and forth until middle of the forth quarter were Beaver got the biggest lead of the game of 11 points, the Cougars kept coming back and got it within four points with one minute thirty left on the clock when more of the same came from the Bobcats with some more timely shooting . This game was filled with good play on both teams and they should each have a good season.

BEAVER, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO