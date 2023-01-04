Health Highlights: Jan. 4, 2023

Adobe Stock

Ransomware attacks on U.S. hospitals have doubled since 2016. About 44% of the attacks disrupted the delivery of medical care, potentially doing harm to patient health, new research shows, and caused the exposure of nearly 42 million patients’ personal health information. Read more

Abortion pills can now be gotten by prescription at U.S. pharmacies. The regulatory change made Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could significantly expand access to abortion through medication.Read more

Smartwatch study finds no unusual heart effects from COVID boosters. Researchers tracked data gathered on more than 2,000 people who got a Pfizer shot, and saw no significant, long-lasting heart issues. Read more