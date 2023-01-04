ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: Jan. 4, 2023

Ransomware attacks on U.S. hospitals have doubled since 2016. About 44% of the attacks disrupted the delivery of medical care, potentially doing harm to patient health, new research shows, and caused the exposure of nearly 42 million patients’ personal health information. Read more

Abortion pills can now be gotten by prescription at U.S. pharmacies. The regulatory change made Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could significantly expand access to abortion through medication.Read more

Smartwatch study finds no unusual heart effects from COVID boosters. Researchers tracked data gathered on more than 2,000 people who got a Pfizer shot, and saw no significant, long-lasting heart issues. Read more

What Happens to Your Body When You Quit Smoking

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Giving up cigarettes can be excruciating, with cravings and withdrawal symptoms lingering for weeks, especially if you aren’t strongly motivated. Yet, just minutes after that first smoke-free breath, your body starts to change for the better. And with all the healthy breaths...
Millions Could Lose Medicaid by April as Pandemic Rules Ease

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of Americans are about to lose Medicaid coverage that they gained — and maintained hassle-free — through the pandemic. The end-of-year spending bill that Congress passed will “unwind” a continuous Medicaid enrollment requirement that states had to honor to get additional federal pandemic funds, explained Jennifer Tolbert, director of state health reform for the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).
Procrastinators May Delay All the Way to Worse Health

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- College students who routinely cram at the last minute may not only see their grades suffer, but their health, too, a new study suggests. Researchers found that of more than 3,500 college students they followed, those who scored high on a procrastination scale...
Drug Approved to Help Young Patients Battle a Rare Cancer

MONDAY, Jan. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Children and adults with a rare type of soft tissue cancer will now have a new treatment option that could have a big impact. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for use in patients with advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS) that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
Buyer Beware: Bogus Flu Meds Are Out There

MONDAY, Dec. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With flu rampant in the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to be wary of over-the-counter products that promise to cure you of influenza, prevent it or reduce its severity. Sellers offering these products may make claims that...
Time Spent in Nature Appears to Slow Parkinson's, Alzheimer's

Older Americans reap significant benefits from living in neighborhoods with parks and rivers nearby. While those natural features won't prevent Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease, according to a new study, they do lower a senior's risk that either will progress quickly. Alzheimer's and Parkinson's are two of the most common neurological...
Black Patients More Likely to Get Riskier Heart Surgeries

Though hospitals have not been segregated by law for decades, they remain segregated in practice, researchers say. Even with insurance, Black patients are less apt to have minimally invasive heart valve surgery than white patients. As a result, Black patients are more likely to have complications or die. WEDNESDAY, Dec....
COVID Could Alter the Immune System, But Your Gender Matters

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Researchers studying whether COVID-19 affects how the human immune system responds to subsequent viral threats found changes in men that differed from those in women. Researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) analyzed immune responses of healthy people...
Coventry University gets £20m to improve disabled transport

Research and projects to improve transport for people with disabilities is going to be carried out by a university through a £20m grant. The funding is being given to Coventry University by the charity Motability. The group said it had found disabled people in the UK made 38% fewer...
Ransomware Attacks on U.S. Hospitals Have Doubled Since 2016

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Ransomware attacks on America’s health care systems have more than doubled in recent years, disrupting needed medical care and exposing the personal information of millions, a new study reports. These attacks — in which computer systems are locked down by hackers until...
Stem Cell Therapy May Slow MS Better Than Meds: Study

Multiple sclerosis is disabling disease, but stem cell transplants may offer hope of slowing the disease. Over five years, 62% of those who got stem cells saw no worsening of symptoms, while only 46% of those on MS meds did. But the transplant itself takes three months and isn't for...
HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

