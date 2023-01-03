Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
NASDAQ
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
NASDAQ
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
NASDAQ
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/7/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. LCI INDUSTRIES (LCII) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating...
NASDAQ
Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?
Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
NASDAQ
Why PagerDuty Stock Jumped 19% in December
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) were bucking the broader trend in the market last month as the cloud software company that specializes in observability and monitoring tools posted strong third-quarter results in the beginning of the month; the stock continued to move higher from there. According to data from S&P...
NASDAQ
Is Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers may want to consider taking a look at Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX). SLMCX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. SLMCX finds itself...
NASDAQ
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of...
NASDAQ
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
NASDAQ
Want to Beat Inflation? Warren Buffett Wisdom Says Buying These Two Stocks Can Help
Inflation may be slowing down, but it still remains near a 40-year high and is the primary reason the stock market's performance last year was its worst since 2008. High inflation led the Federal Reserve to ramp up interest rates, causing stocks to fall as investors moved money to higher-yielding bonds and prepared for a possible recession this year.
NASDAQ
MTCH February 24th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw new options begin trading today, for the February 24th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the MTCH options chain for the new February 24th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
5 Must-Buy Cryptos for Your January Buy List
2022 was an awful year for crypto investors. Unfortunately, there aren’t many investors looking for cryptos to buy in 2023. The ultra-loose monetary policy is long gone, and most cryptocurrency projects are finding it extraordinarily difficult to maintain their current price, let alone their uptrend. Nonetheless, there are still many projects that have good upside prospects. The crypto market is highly cyclical, and buying some of these projects right now could pay off in the long run, especially once the market turns a corner.
NASDAQ
6 ETF Predictions for 2023
Wall Street had a shaky start to 2023 after the S&P 500’s worst year since 2008. As inflation continued to ride northward, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates seven times throughout the year, sending stocks and bonds both into a tailspin. Tech shares were in even worse shape. No wonder investors are looking for ETF investment ideas for 2023. For them, we have jotted down a few predictions.
NASDAQ
First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EMLP
In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ETF (Symbol: EMLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.00, changing hands as high as $27.03 per share. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Can Bitcoin Reach $30,000 in 2023?
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) fortunes turned south in 2022 as the token's value fell 64% and both investors and traders began to question the cryptocurrency's future. Bitcoin failed to be a hedge against inflation while falling behind upgraded blockchains like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) when it comes to utility.
NASDAQ
EWJ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.54, changing hands as high as $54.83 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
