ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 266

PJ Carr
2d ago

Umm he's one of them players that's gifted enough to do it. Can't deny his skill level, talent and athleticism. He has a high basketball IQ And he's been actually healthy to play at his full potential.

Reply
54
Ant Jones
2d ago

wow why they think everybody has to be on dope? did they do kobe like that when he drop 82 or the 60 in his retirement game?

Reply(23)
77
Patience
2d ago

See they praise when pink ppl do amazing things in sports. But when brown ppl do easy (amazing to them) things in sports it gets questioned.

Reply(26)
81
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
ClutchPoints

Suns forward Mikal Bridges drops hilarious message for Donovan Mitchell following 71-point outburst

Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
People

NBA Champion Dwight Howard Says Filming Special Forces Was the 'Greatest Experience of My Life'

The former Los Angeles Lakers star recalls being set on fire and writing a "death letter" to his family for the FOX series NBA champion Dwight Howard says his experience filming FOX's Special Forces was unlike any other. Howard, 37, said filming the "super intense" series — which forced him and 15 other household names to test their mental and physical strength with a Special Forces team — taught him more about himself than he ever imagined. "It was the greatest experience of my life," he tells PEOPLE....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Skip Bayless Controversy

On Monday night, FS1's Skip Bayless got crushed on Twitter for his comment about the Damar Hamlin injury during the Bills-Bengals game. "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," Bayless wrote.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy