Sioux City, IA

KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Maiz

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s still waiting Wednesday. This is Maiz. She’s a young adult, female Pitbull. She was found in the Evergreen trailer park back in mid-July- she’s been waiting almost 6 months now to find a home. The shelter says she’s a very nice girl. She’s […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Countryside Body Shop changes owners, name

SIOUX CENTER—Three rural Sioux Center businesses have gained new ownership as of Jan. 1. Arlin and Janene Van Gorp sold their businesses — Countryside Body Shop, Countryside Signs and A & J Self Storage — to Sioux County natives Joel and Allison De Weerd. Countryside Body Shop’s...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

IOWA D-O-T VEHICLE STRUCK BY SEMI ON I-29

THE IOWA D-O-T IS URGING DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AND PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT’S AHEAD AFTER A D-O-T VEHICLE WAS HEAVILY DAMAGED IN A CRASH ALONG INTERSTATE-29 TUESDAY. A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE IOWA D-O-T SAYS A MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT OFFICER WAS INSIDE HIS VEHICLE, PROVIDING TRAFFIC CONTROL AT A CRASH SITE SOUTH OF ONAWA IN MONONA COUNTY IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES WHEN A SEMI HIT THE S-U-V FROM BEHIND.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center

PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy

Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

More snow in the forecast

The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident

Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
SUTHERLAND, IA
kiwaradio.com

Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge

Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
ORANGE CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Group of teens arrested for string of burglaries, stolen cars

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of teenagers has been arrested in connection to a string of crimes across Sioux City ranging from burglaries to stolen cars. Sioux City Police confirmed details with Siouxland News Thursday saying their investigation has been ongoing for seven weeks into burglaries that happened at gas stations, vape shops and a local gun shop.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man jailed after pushing another

SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Steven Jay Kruger stemmed from a verbal argument at 818 11th St. in Sheldon that continued to 1114 S. Ninth Ave., where Kruger lives, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
Kearney Hub

Nebraska producer named one of nation's top young farmers

JACKSON — When looking for improvements to his family’s farming operation, Taylor Nelson seeks solutions that will lead to greater efficiency. In that search, he’s embraced technology and how it can help get work done faster, better and with fewer workers. “It’s about having a mindset that...
JACKSON, NE

