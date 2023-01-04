Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Sees Rash Of Stolen Cars That Owners Were Trying To Warm Up
Sioux City, Iowa — Many people are warming up their cars on these cold winter days to melt the snow and ice off the windshields before they head out. Sioux City Police Department spokesman, Jim Clark says that has led to a surge of stolen cars. The unlocked cars...
Sioux City PD ties lack of supervision to teenage burglaries
Gill said it’s not uncommon for young people to have bad influences, that's why it's important for parents to stay connected with their kids.
9 juveniles charged for multiple burglaries of Sioux City businesses, PD says
The Sioux City Police Department has charged multiple teens for breaking into Sioux City businesses over a two-month period.
Stray of the Day: Meet Maiz
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s still waiting Wednesday. This is Maiz. She’s a young adult, female Pitbull. She was found in the Evergreen trailer park back in mid-July- she’s been waiting almost 6 months now to find a home. The shelter says she’s a very nice girl. She’s […]
January 2nd PM: Substantial ice and snow set to create hazardous travel conditions
We are looking at a very messy start to the week across Siouxland with Ice Storm Warnings issued for the majority of Siouxland with some northern and western counties under Winter Storm Warnings and a couple very southeastern areas under a Winter Weather Advisory.
nwestiowa.com
Countryside Body Shop changes owners, name
SIOUX CENTER—Three rural Sioux Center businesses have gained new ownership as of Jan. 1. Arlin and Janene Van Gorp sold their businesses — Countryside Body Shop, Countryside Signs and A & J Self Storage — to Sioux County natives Joel and Allison De Weerd. Countryside Body Shop’s...
kscj.com
IOWA D-O-T VEHICLE STRUCK BY SEMI ON I-29
THE IOWA D-O-T IS URGING DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AND PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT’S AHEAD AFTER A D-O-T VEHICLE WAS HEAVILY DAMAGED IN A CRASH ALONG INTERSTATE-29 TUESDAY. A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE IOWA D-O-T SAYS A MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT OFFICER WAS INSIDE HIS VEHICLE, PROVIDING TRAFFIC CONTROL AT A CRASH SITE SOUTH OF ONAWA IN MONONA COUNTY IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES WHEN A SEMI HIT THE S-U-V FROM BEHIND.
Arrests made in central Iowa shooting that sent one to hospital
A homeowner claimed that when McCall and Moline entered his home McCall began punching him while Moline allegedly held his friend at gunpoint. McCall allegedly produced a large kitchen knife and tried to attack the homeowner.
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
siouxlandnews.com
More snow in the forecast
The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
kiwaradio.com
Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
siouxlandnews.com
Group of teens arrested for string of burglaries, stolen cars
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of teenagers has been arrested in connection to a string of crimes across Sioux City ranging from burglaries to stolen cars. Sioux City Police confirmed details with Siouxland News Thursday saying their investigation has been ongoing for seven weeks into burglaries that happened at gas stations, vape shops and a local gun shop.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed after pushing another
SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Steven Jay Kruger stemmed from a verbal argument at 818 11th St. in Sheldon that continued to 1114 S. Ninth Ave., where Kruger lives, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska producer named one of nation's top young farmers
JACKSON — When looking for improvements to his family’s farming operation, Taylor Nelson seeks solutions that will lead to greater efficiency. In that search, he’s embraced technology and how it can help get work done faster, better and with fewer workers. “It’s about having a mindset that...
