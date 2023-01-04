Read full article on original website
Klein ISD Dual Credit Information Night
Join us for Pathways Pitstop: Klein ISD Dual Credit Night. Students and parents are encouraged to attend this informational meeting to learn about our Dual Credit program. This program provides the opportunity for high school students to earn high school and college credit simultaneously. January 30, 2023 from 7:00-8:00 p.m.
