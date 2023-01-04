ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Klein ISD

Klein ISD Dual Credit Information Night

Join us for Pathways Pitstop: Klein ISD Dual Credit Night. Students and parents are encouraged to attend this informational meeting to learn about our Dual Credit program. This program provides the opportunity for high school students to earn high school and college credit simultaneously. January 30, 2023 from 7:00-8:00 p.m.
KLEIN, TX

