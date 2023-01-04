ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, PA

Cape Gazette

Preston Automotive Group acquires Midway Tire & Auto

Preston Automotive Group announced the acquisition of Midway Tire & Auto Dec. 29, adding the Lewes staple to its diverse book of Delmarva Peninsula businesses. Located at 18421 Coastal Highway, Midway has been serving the Sussex County area since the 1960s. Preston Automotive Group Chief Executive Officer and President David...
LEWES, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Short weekend for Biden in Delaware before Sunday trip to El Paso

President Joe Biden is expected to spend a short weekend at his home near Greenville. Airspace advisories indicate that the president will travel to Delaware on Friday and stay through Saturday. No formal schedule for his arrival and departure has been released. The President will travel to El Paso, Texas,...
DELAWARE STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Dover, DE

Situated on the St. Jones River in the east-central portion of Delaware, Dover is filled with rich history and culture. It's the county seat of Kent County, with a population of 36,047 as of the 2010 census. The city is known for its historical sites, amazing recreational activities, beautiful natural...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Would a pizza by any other name …

Pizza comes in all shapes, sizes and tastes. After much research (add pepperoni, please…), I have also discovered that this deliciously flat indulgence tends to gather near boardwalks and oceans. Here in Delaware’s Cape Region, it all started with Grotto. In 1960, Dominick Pulieri introduced a thin-crusted pie that shares a trait with many Chicago deep-dish versions: The sauce is applied on top of the secret blend of cheeses. The delicate crunch when it’s properly cooked is testimony to “that legendary taste.”
LEWES, DE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

Where Are the Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware?. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, Mariachi Restaurant is an authentic Spanish and Mexican restaurant. Its menu includes Latin American cuisine, such as ceviche and Sopa de lima. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Aside from the food, the restaurant also offers a selection of drinks. You can enjoy a glass of sangria or mimosa while enjoying your meal. The restaurant has an outdoor patio for customers who want to sit outside during warmer months. You can also take your meal home with you. The restaurant accepts major credit cards. It is a good choice for families dining out on a budget.
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

24-hour pharmacies on way back to Delaware

Pharmacies trying to surmount national staffing shortages and burnout are buying robots to sort meds, using remote pharmacists, offering bonuses as high as $75,000 and changing how pharmacists are evaluated. They’re also cutting store hours. That’s why it appears that Delaware no longer has any 24-hour bricks-and-mortar retail pharmacies. For now. But there’s hope. Walgreens, the No. 2 pharmacy chain ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes canal restoration work hits delay

Work at the site of the former Lewes-Rehoboth Canal swing bridge is ongoing. Delaware Department of Transportation contractor R.E. Pierson is in the process of excavating the embankment on the northeast side of the canal and repaving a section of the Junction-Breakwater Trail. The shoreline will be stabilized in the same fashion as the other side of the canal, which was completed last spring.
LEWES, DE
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawaretoday.com

Scout Café Is a Cozy Hideaway for Coffee Lovers in Wilmington

Scout Café, opening January 5 in Wilmington, is a cozy coffee shop with Middle Eastern-inspired bites and a homey atmosphere. As far as Nicholas Qaabar is concerned, you can never have enough coffee, books or houseplants. “I’m a lover of all of the above,” he says. And beginning Thursday, Jan. 5, he’ll share the love.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Pine Haven residents pleading for help

Residents of the Pine Haven manufactured home and camping park near Milford appeared before Sussex County Council Jan. 3 pleading for help. However, they were told without creation of a water or sewer district, the county can't address their issues. Residents said they are the end of their rope trying...
MILFORD, DE
Katie Cherrix

Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
MARYLAND STATE
beerconnoisseur.com

Cape May Brewing Company Expands Distribution in Pennsylvania

Cape May Brewing Company, a craft brewery based in New Jersey, has announced that it has partnered with three distributors in Pennsylvania to expand its distribution footprint in the state. The brewery will work with Wilson-McGinley in southwestern Pennsylvania, LT Verrastro in northeastern Pennsylvania, and Ace in south central Pennsylvania to bring its core flagship beers and seasonal offerings to these areas. According to Cape May Brewing Company CEO Ryan Krill, the expansion into these new markets is exciting because they are where many of the brewery's fans live. The data showed that a significant number of the brewery's fans were coming from these areas when they visited Cape May, and the expansion will allow the brewery to offer its products closer to home for these fans.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Grocery Outlet Opens Latest Pennsylvania Store

Grocery Outlet cut the ribbon on its latest Pennsylvania location on Dec. 15, welcoming guests at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. The independently owned and operated store is situated in the Windsor Park Shopping Center and will also serve customers from the Lower Allen Township area. The discount store...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Cape Gazette

Steve Smyk to become chief deputy

Former 20th District Rep. Steve Smyk of Milton will start a new job as chief deputy in the Sussex County Sheriff's Office, replacing the retiring Eric Swanson. Smyk is expected to be sworn in and start his duties Monday, Jan. 9. Smyk, a Republican, served as a state representative for...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

