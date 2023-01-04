Read full article on original website
Saving Money This Year? These Stores in Lancaster Might Help Shrink Your Grocery BillMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Double C, Lancaster: A Trendy Spot for Spicy Margaritas and TacosMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Fox Meadows, Leola: A Kid-Friendly Restaurant With More Than Famous Ice CreamMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Trendy Places to Eat Brunch in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Cape Gazette
Preston Automotive Group acquires Midway Tire & Auto
Preston Automotive Group announced the acquisition of Midway Tire & Auto Dec. 29, adding the Lewes staple to its diverse book of Delmarva Peninsula businesses. Located at 18421 Coastal Highway, Midway has been serving the Sussex County area since the 1960s. Preston Automotive Group Chief Executive Officer and President David...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Short weekend for Biden in Delaware before Sunday trip to El Paso
President Joe Biden is expected to spend a short weekend at his home near Greenville. Airspace advisories indicate that the president will travel to Delaware on Friday and stay through Saturday. No formal schedule for his arrival and departure has been released. The President will travel to El Paso, Texas,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dover, DE
Situated on the St. Jones River in the east-central portion of Delaware, Dover is filled with rich history and culture. It's the county seat of Kent County, with a population of 36,047 as of the 2010 census. The city is known for its historical sites, amazing recreational activities, beautiful natural...
delawarepublic.org
Dover Motor Speedway's 'Gift of Lights' was a big success, and it will return in 2023
The recently completed ‘Gift of Lights' at Dover Motor Speedway’ saw thousands of visitors come through the Woodlands for the holidays. The drive-thru light show ran from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day with visitors seeing more than 60 scenes and 3 million lights. It was held on...
Cape Gazette
Would a pizza by any other name …
Pizza comes in all shapes, sizes and tastes. After much research (add pepperoni, please…), I have also discovered that this deliciously flat indulgence tends to gather near boardwalks and oceans. Here in Delaware’s Cape Region, it all started with Grotto. In 1960, Dominick Pulieri introduced a thin-crusted pie that shares a trait with many Chicago deep-dish versions: The sauce is applied on top of the secret blend of cheeses. The delicate crunch when it’s properly cooked is testimony to “that legendary taste.”
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
Where Are the Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware?. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, Mariachi Restaurant is an authentic Spanish and Mexican restaurant. Its menu includes Latin American cuisine, such as ceviche and Sopa de lima. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Aside from the food, the restaurant also offers a selection of drinks. You can enjoy a glass of sangria or mimosa while enjoying your meal. The restaurant has an outdoor patio for customers who want to sit outside during warmer months. You can also take your meal home with you. The restaurant accepts major credit cards. It is a good choice for families dining out on a budget.
24-hour pharmacies on way back to Delaware
Pharmacies trying to surmount national staffing shortages and burnout are buying robots to sort meds, using remote pharmacists, offering bonuses as high as $75,000 and changing how pharmacists are evaluated. They’re also cutting store hours. That’s why it appears that Delaware no longer has any 24-hour bricks-and-mortar retail pharmacies. For now. But there’s hope. Walgreens, the No. 2 pharmacy chain ... Read More
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
Cape Gazette
Lewes canal restoration work hits delay
Work at the site of the former Lewes-Rehoboth Canal swing bridge is ongoing. Delaware Department of Transportation contractor R.E. Pierson is in the process of excavating the embankment on the northeast side of the canal and repaving a section of the Junction-Breakwater Trail. The shoreline will be stabilized in the same fashion as the other side of the canal, which was completed last spring.
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
delawaretoday.com
Scout Café Is a Cozy Hideaway for Coffee Lovers in Wilmington
Scout Café, opening January 5 in Wilmington, is a cozy coffee shop with Middle Eastern-inspired bites and a homey atmosphere. As far as Nicholas Qaabar is concerned, you can never have enough coffee, books or houseplants. “I’m a lover of all of the above,” he says. And beginning Thursday, Jan. 5, he’ll share the love.
Retired lawyer, 64, joins Harrisburg police cadet class: ‘It’s never too late’
By the time they hit their 60s, many Pennsylvanians are likely thinking about retirement and all of its benefits — more time for hobbies, vacations, and enjoying their golden years. But 64-year-old Daniel Donovan felt called to serve when he saw police departments struggling to recruit new officers during...
Cape Gazette
Pine Haven residents pleading for help
Residents of the Pine Haven manufactured home and camping park near Milford appeared before Sussex County Council Jan. 3 pleading for help. However, they were told without creation of a water or sewer district, the county can't address their issues. Residents said they are the end of their rope trying...
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Landenberg Home Gracefully Marries Farmhouse and French Country
This home in Landenberg blends two different aesthetics.Photo byAngel Eye Photography. A custom-built 13,000-square-foot home bonds two aesthetics in holy matrimony. Owned by husband and wife, the Landenberg house incorporates both Farmhouse and French Chateau aesthetics, writes Drew Limsky for Delaware Today.
beerconnoisseur.com
Cape May Brewing Company Expands Distribution in Pennsylvania
Cape May Brewing Company, a craft brewery based in New Jersey, has announced that it has partnered with three distributors in Pennsylvania to expand its distribution footprint in the state. The brewery will work with Wilson-McGinley in southwestern Pennsylvania, LT Verrastro in northeastern Pennsylvania, and Ace in south central Pennsylvania to bring its core flagship beers and seasonal offerings to these areas. According to Cape May Brewing Company CEO Ryan Krill, the expansion into these new markets is exciting because they are where many of the brewery's fans live. The data showed that a significant number of the brewery's fans were coming from these areas when they visited Cape May, and the expansion will allow the brewery to offer its products closer to home for these fans.
progressivegrocer.com
Grocery Outlet Opens Latest Pennsylvania Store
Grocery Outlet cut the ribbon on its latest Pennsylvania location on Dec. 15, welcoming guests at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. The independently owned and operated store is situated in the Windsor Park Shopping Center and will also serve customers from the Lower Allen Township area. The discount store...
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Andrea Vasquez of Wilmington, Delaware. Vasquez was last seen in the Wilmington area on January 4, 2023. Attempts […] The post Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Students Sing Praises Of PA Teacher Allegedly Busted By YouTube Predator Catchers
A self-proclaimed online "predator catcher" has identified the Schuylkill County teacher suspended amid a police investigation.While Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said only that the teacher was "the subject of a recent YouTube video," the account — LC Predator …
Cape Gazette
Steve Smyk to become chief deputy
Former 20th District Rep. Steve Smyk of Milton will start a new job as chief deputy in the Sussex County Sheriff's Office, replacing the retiring Eric Swanson. Smyk is expected to be sworn in and start his duties Monday, Jan. 9. Smyk, a Republican, served as a state representative for...
