Cape May Brewing Company, a craft brewery based in New Jersey, has announced that it has partnered with three distributors in Pennsylvania to expand its distribution footprint in the state. The brewery will work with Wilson-McGinley in southwestern Pennsylvania, LT Verrastro in northeastern Pennsylvania, and Ace in south central Pennsylvania to bring its core flagship beers and seasonal offerings to these areas. According to Cape May Brewing Company CEO Ryan Krill, the expansion into these new markets is exciting because they are where many of the brewery's fans live. The data showed that a significant number of the brewery's fans were coming from these areas when they visited Cape May, and the expansion will allow the brewery to offer its products closer to home for these fans.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO