KIMT
Charles City woman arrested for embezzling over $10,000 from her employer
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Floyd County fast food restaurant. Jacqueline A. Miller, 53 of Charles City, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree theft. Court documents state Miller was employed at the Subway in Charles City and was...
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Business Owners Set to Open Shop On Central That Offers A Holistic Approach
Anxiety, depression and struggles with mental illness are nothing new to many people but a potential holistic treatment in the form of CBD may be. One month from today a new business will be open in downtown Fort Dodge that hopes to offer an alternative and hope for those struggling with issues like anxiety, depression and many more.
KIMT
Armed robber on the loose in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – Police in Mason City are looking for an armed robber. Officers were called to the Casey’s General Store at 814 North Federal Avenue around 9:39 pm Tuesday. Investigators say a white man wearing a hooded camouflage zip-up hoodie, a black mask, and dark colored pants pointed a handgun at store employees and demanded money.
KAAL-TV
1 injured in Cerro Gordo crash Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – One man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Raven Avenue and 180th St. in Cerro Gordo county. The sheriff’s office said, Michael Schroeder, 68 of Sheffield, was headed...
KIMT
Mason City woman wins $300,000 from Iowa Lottery
CLIVE, Iowa – A Mason City woman has won $300,000 from and Iowa Lottery scratch game. The lottery says Nicole Anderson claimed the 15th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” game on Friday at lottery headquarters in Clive. Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features 19 top prizes of $300,000, 56 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.29.
KIMT
First man sentenced in connection to hours-long Mason City standoff
MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the men arrested after a standoff in Mason City has been sentenced. Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility. Dakin must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense and eluding while participating in a felony.
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
KIMT
Winnebago County woman takes plea deal over using child to buy drugs
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of using her child to buy drugs has taken a plea deal. Vanessa Anastasia Stevens, 35 of Forest City, has entered an Alford plea to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Court documents state Stevens used her juvenile child to purchase marijuana...
UPDATE: Rural Webster County USPS customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
CLARE, Iowa — Over the weekend, Mike and Nancy McCabe were relieved to see a USPS mail carrier for the first time in nine days. “When we got our nine days’ worth and it looked like a small log you’d put in your wood burner,” Nancy McCabe said. “You know, eighteen newspapers and other mail, […]
KGLO News
Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
NORTHWOOD — The arraignment hearing has been set for a Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in July that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
KIMT
Osage man injured after single-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo Co.
MASON CITY, Iowa - An Osage man was hospitalized Tuesday following a one-vehicle crash. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:06 a.m. at 300th St. and Mallard Ave. when a vehicle driven by Eric Moreno, 26, slid through the intersection and struck a tree. He was taken to...
kicdam.com
Kossuth County Man Charged Following Alleged Assault of Emergency Personnel
Titonka, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted emergency personnel earlier this week. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says an ambulance was dispatched to a residence in Titonka early Tuesday afternoon and transported 23-year-old Tayler McCall to a local hospital. The EMS...
