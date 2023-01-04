ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, IA

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Armed robber on the loose in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police in Mason City are looking for an armed robber. Officers were called to the Casey’s General Store at 814 North Federal Avenue around 9:39 pm Tuesday. Investigators say a white man wearing a hooded camouflage zip-up hoodie, a black mask, and dark colored pants pointed a handgun at store employees and demanded money.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

1 injured in Cerro Gordo crash Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – One man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Raven Avenue and 180th St. in Cerro Gordo county. The sheriff’s office said, Michael Schroeder, 68 of Sheffield, was headed...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman wins $300,000 from Iowa Lottery

CLIVE, Iowa – A Mason City woman has won $300,000 from and Iowa Lottery scratch game. The lottery says Nicole Anderson claimed the 15th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” game on Friday at lottery headquarters in Clive. Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features 19 top prizes of $300,000, 56 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.29.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

First man sentenced in connection to hours-long Mason City standoff

MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the men arrested after a standoff in Mason City has been sentenced. Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility. Dakin must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense and eluding while participating in a felony.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Osage man injured after single-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo Co.

MASON CITY, Iowa - An Osage man was hospitalized Tuesday following a one-vehicle crash. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:06 a.m. at 300th St. and Mallard Ave. when a vehicle driven by Eric Moreno, 26, slid through the intersection and struck a tree. He was taken to...
OSAGE, IA
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy