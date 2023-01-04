ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Mountain State Children’s Home gets approval for expansion

Boulder County commissioners unanimously approved an expansion at a children’s home north of Longmont. On Thursday, Mountain State Children’s Home requested an adjustment to their longstanding special use permit with the county to allow the construction of two new group homes and the reconstruction of another four. The group home serves children from troubled family situations, typically ages 12-17, offering school, counseling and other resources.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
County commissioner appointed to state workforce council

Boulder County Commissioner Marta Loachamin has been appointed to the state’s workforce development council. The Colorado Workforce Development Council is a public-private partnership that advises, oversees and integrates the work of the Colorado talent development network to meet the needs of employers and workers. In her new role, Loachamin will represent the perspective of the local government, according to a release from the county.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Bohn Farm development raises concerns from neighbors

A development at Bohn Farm is undergoing initial review for a concept plan amendment, with new owners looking at a different proposal than was approved in 2020. The 5.89-acre property at 1313 Spruce Avenue sits in the Bohn Farm neighborhood and has raised concern among neighbors who fear the proposal will be too dense for the surrounding area.
LONGMONT, CO
Longmont United sees uptick in flu emergency visits, hospitalizations

Centura Longmont United Hospital has seen an increase in flu hospitalizations and emergency visits as the virus season continues. The hospital’s emergency department saw 74 flu cases in December — up from 71 cases in November and 3 cases in October, the latest data from the hospital shows. Admissions to the hospital from those cases went from nine in November to nineteen in December.
LONGMONT, CO
Longmont police report: Jan. 5, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
Officers shoot, kill armed man in northern Colorado

FREDERICK, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after officers shot and killed a man during a confrontation in northern Colorado. Investigators with the 19th Judicial District say officers with the Frederick Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in a residential area of the city late Wednesday night. Officers say that when they arrived at the scene, the suspect opened fire on them and a resident.
FREDERICK, CO
Woman charged with vehicular homicide after man dies in Longmont crash

A woman is accused of DUI and causing a crash in Longmont that left a man dead. Fiona Alspaugh, 22, has been charged with vehicular homicide, the Boulder County District Attorney's office confirmed Wednesday. Alspaugh also faces child abuse charges, as her 2-year-old child was in her car at the time of the crash, according to an affidavit. The child was not harmed, officials said.
LONGMONT, CO
FRCC nationally recognized for online learning program

Front Range Community College, or FRCC, was recognized this week as one of America’s Best Online Learning Colleges. The Newsweek list identified only four Colorado colleges, Adams State University, Colorado Christian University, Aims Community College and FRCC, for their online learning programs. More than 11,000 students who attend FRCC...
WESTMINSTER, CO
Zoom: Frederick leaves Fort Morgan in its wake 92-13

Frederick delivered all the smoke to disorient Fort Morgan and flew away with a 92-13 win on January 4 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
FORT MORGAN, CO
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon engineers impressive victory over Boulder 71-44

Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon rolled past Boulder for a comfortable 71-44 victory during this Colorado boys high school basketball game.
BOULDER, CO
Longmont Mead dispatches Longmont 57-39

Longmont Mead turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 57-39 win over Longmont in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6.
LONGMONT, CO
Longmont, CO
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont's present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

