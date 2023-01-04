Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain State Children’s Home gets approval for expansion
Boulder County commissioners unanimously approved an expansion at a children’s home north of Longmont. On Thursday, Mountain State Children’s Home requested an adjustment to their longstanding special use permit with the county to allow the construction of two new group homes and the reconstruction of another four. The group home serves children from troubled family situations, typically ages 12-17, offering school, counseling and other resources.
County commissioner appointed to state workforce council
Boulder County Commissioner Marta Loachamin has been appointed to the state’s workforce development council. The Colorado Workforce Development Council is a public-private partnership that advises, oversees and integrates the work of the Colorado talent development network to meet the needs of employers and workers. In her new role, Loachamin will represent the perspective of the local government, according to a release from the county.
Bohn Farm development raises concerns from neighbors
A development at Bohn Farm is undergoing initial review for a concept plan amendment, with new owners looking at a different proposal than was approved in 2020. The 5.89-acre property at 1313 Spruce Avenue sits in the Bohn Farm neighborhood and has raised concern among neighbors who fear the proposal will be too dense for the surrounding area.
CDOT to begin improving the US 287 and CO 52 intersection
Starting on Jan. 9, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin safety and traffic flow improvements at the intersection of US Highway 287 and Colorado Highway 52 in Boulder County. Changes in land use and traffic congestion have increased in recent years, straining existing infrastructure in the region. The goal...
DMV offering CO-RCSA services at Longmont Driver License Office
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is pleased to announce that the Longmont Driver License Office is now providing license and ID card services for Coloradans who qualify under the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act (CO-RCSA) of 2013. The Longmont Driver License Office is one of seven DMV...
Community organization El Comite assists with citizenship application processing
They immigrated from Mexico to the United States with their young son. Later, they had two daughters, and now Señor and Señora Aguilar and their 3 adult children live in Longmont. A local nonprofit, El Comité de Longmont, has been serving the family since 2020. First, a...
Longmont United sees uptick in flu emergency visits, hospitalizations
Centura Longmont United Hospital has seen an increase in flu hospitalizations and emergency visits as the virus season continues. The hospital’s emergency department saw 74 flu cases in December — up from 71 cases in November and 3 cases in October, the latest data from the hospital shows. Admissions to the hospital from those cases went from nine in November to nineteen in December.
Boulder County conducts slash pile burn near Nederland today
Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County Parks & Open Space and the Sheriff’s Office Fire Management Program will conduct slash pile burns at Caribou Ranch Thursday, Jan. 5. Trails will remain open. Smoke may be visible north of Nederland. Pile burns are conducted to reduce the amount of fuel...
Micron announces layoffs, but remains mum on fate of Longmont operations
The computer memory chip maker Micron announced in late December it will reduce its workforce by 10% this year, but a company spokesperson could not confirm whether its Longmont employees will be impacted. The layoffs were announced as the demand for memory chips drops. In addition to the staff reduction,...
Out and About: A new year, a new set of money management skills
We all go to school for 12 to 16 years to learn reading, writing, and arithmetic, but never learn anything about How Money Works! You are invited to our FREE workshop called "Money 101". This is not a sales seminar, but an educational setting. Bring a notepad, grab some dinner,...
Longmont police report: Jan. 5, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Officers shoot, kill armed man in northern Colorado
FREDERICK, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after officers shot and killed a man during a confrontation in northern Colorado. Investigators with the 19th Judicial District say officers with the Frederick Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in a residential area of the city late Wednesday night. Officers say that when they arrived at the scene, the suspect opened fire on them and a resident.
Woman charged with vehicular homicide after man dies in Longmont crash
A woman is accused of DUI and causing a crash in Longmont that left a man dead. Fiona Alspaugh, 22, has been charged with vehicular homicide, the Boulder County District Attorney's office confirmed Wednesday. Alspaugh also faces child abuse charges, as her 2-year-old child was in her car at the time of the crash, according to an affidavit. The child was not harmed, officials said.
FRCC nationally recognized for online learning program
Front Range Community College, or FRCC, was recognized this week as one of America’s Best Online Learning Colleges. The Newsweek list identified only four Colorado colleges, Adams State University, Colorado Christian University, Aims Community College and FRCC, for their online learning programs. More than 11,000 students who attend FRCC...
Dinner series showcases Longmont’s growing culinary, wine scene
As frigid weather and short daylight hours continue, Longmont business owners are planning a special winter event series that will take diners on a trip of the palate to some of the world’s top wine regions. Doug Oldfield, co-owner of Longmont’s Küper Wine Bar, worked with Annie and Mark...
Longmont children’s author wins 2 awards for picture book
A Longmont children’s author has won two recent awards for her debut picture book, which was published in October 2022. Elizabeth Everett’s “This is the Sun” won the Creative Child’s 2022 Book of the Year award in the Books on Nature category, and a Tillywig Toy and Media 2022 Brain Child Award.
Zoom: Frederick leaves Fort Morgan in its wake 92-13
Frederick delivered all the smoke to disorient Fort Morgan and flew away with a 92-13 win on January 4 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon engineers impressive victory over Boulder 71-44
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon rolled past Boulder for a comfortable 71-44 victory during this Colorado boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Thornton Riverdale Ridge controls the action and Loveland Thompson Valley 65-40
Thornton Riverdale Ridge offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Loveland Thompson Valley during this 65-40 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite...
Longmont Mead dispatches Longmont 57-39
Longmont Mead turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 57-39 win over Longmont in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0