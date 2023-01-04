ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallotte, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
KURE BEACH, NC
rhinotimes.com

$1 Million Being Offered To Build A Restaurant In Burgaw

Many people dream of owning their own restaurant. And because so many restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, now many people dream of owning their own restaurant again. Own Your Own is a new company that has launched a nationwide competition to find a new restaurant owner. It’s a...
BURGAW, NC
whqr.org

The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux

On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch located Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
CHADBOURN, NC
WECT

Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a brush fire threatening a structure around 3 p.m. on Friday. Crews reportedly arrived on the scene to find a rapidly spreading, single-structure fire that threatened several commercial and residential structures. No one was reported injured. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Navassa...
LELAND, NC
WBTW News13

Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WILMINGTON, NC
CBS 17

White NC sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns — again

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff resigned a second time Wednesday in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced. Jody Greene was reelected to a second term as Columbus County’s sheriff last fall, despite the […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

