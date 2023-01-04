Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
rhinotimes.com
$1 Million Being Offered To Build A Restaurant In Burgaw
Many people dream of owning their own restaurant. And because so many restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, now many people dream of owning their own restaurant again. Own Your Own is a new company that has launched a nationwide competition to find a new restaurant owner. It’s a...
93-year-old Kinlaw nabs deer to end season
Charles Kinlaw, 93, shot an eight-point buck Monday while hunting with friends in East Howellsville in Robeson County. Kinlaw, a Lumberton nat
whqr.org
New Hanover County's Healing Place set to open in February after controversy, delays
On Monday, January 9, New Hanover County Commission is set to vote on approval of the lease agreement for The Healing Place — the controversial detox and treatment facility which uses abstinence-based, peer-led treatment, offering no medically assisted treatment (MAT). Despite opposition to this style of therapy from Attorney...
WECT
Developer to pull rezoning request for proposed 78-unit apartment building in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The developer behind a rezoning request for a proposed 78-unit apartment building at 6634 Carolina Beach Road has requested it removed from the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners agenda for Jan. 9. Cindee Wolf with Design solutions requested on behalf of the owners, Giovanni Ippolito...
whqr.org
The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux
On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch located Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline.
WECT
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The place that many in the Cape Fear call home was the top destination for those moving in 2022, according to the United Van Lines Annual National Movers Study. In fact, Wilmington has been ranked in the top 10 in the study for the last three...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Property tax assessments could lead to tax increase for Brunswick County residents
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — If you own a home, then you are familiar with paying your property tax. For residents in Brunswick County, the rate assessment comes every four years. One of those communities is St. James in Southport, NC. When speaking with town manager of the community, Jeff...
15-year-old found with loaded gun at Lumberton High School, district says
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was found Friday with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The freshman student has been suspended for 365 days, according to the district. The gun was found after the student was searched by school officials, the district said in a […]
WECT
Leland Fire and Rescue respond to brush fire
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a brush fire threatening a structure around 3 p.m. on Friday. Crews reportedly arrived on the scene to find a rapidly spreading, single-structure fire that threatened several commercial and residential structures. No one was reported injured. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Navassa...
foxwilmington.com
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated...
Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Missing Columbus County woman located, arrested for outstanding warrants
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman. Alexandria Elliot was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022. On January 3rd, Elliot contacted a family member via Facebook Messenger video chat. Elliott was transported by a friend to a residence...
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WECT
Performers revealed for summer concert series at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has announced the performer line-up for the 2023 Peggy Hughes Summer Concert Series. Every Friday night from May 26 to Sept. 1, a free concert is set to be held at 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Park. Anyone...
White NC sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns — again
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff resigned a second time Wednesday in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced. Jody Greene was reelected to a second term as Columbus County’s sheriff last fall, despite the […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT provides update on Brunswick County Hwy 211 widening project
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT has provided an update on a long-awaited road widening project in Brunswick County. Stakes for the clearing on the Southport end of the 211 widening project are all in place, according to the NCDOT. “It has been some time since the NCDOT has...
4 NC workers sent to hospital after ammonia leak at Smithfield Foods; 1 employee dies in unrelated incident, company says
The incident happened around 1 a.m. when there was an ammonia release in the refrigerated section of the plant, the news release.
