There are three games scattered across the night with a doubleheader on FS1 and Maryland traveling to Rutgers on BTN. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action. In the biggest game of the night, top ranked Purdue heads to Columbus in another tough test. The Boilermakers lost last time out to Rutgers by a point, struggling from the field and more importantly failing to take care of business at the free throw line (19-28). Zach Edey was about as limited as he’s been all year, though he still added 19 points and 11 boards.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO