Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Yardbarker
The greatest Yacht Rock songs of all time
How does one describe yacht rock? The folks at MasterClass did a pretty good job. Essentially, it's a component of soft rock, adult contemporary, and Album-oriented rock (AOR) all rolled into one. Popular in the late 1970s and into the '80s, there are some notable tunes of the ilk (smooth rhythms, light or "breezy" vocals, well-polished and produced) from earlier in the '70s that fall into this category.
Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”
Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”
In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
NME
‘White Noise’: watch the surreal LCD Soundsystem dance scene
The LCD Soundsystem dance scene from White Noise has been shared online – you can watch it below. Released on Netflix on December 30, the ’80s-set absurdist comedy-drama stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. The film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach – a longtime...
Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Hits Certified Platinum Status
It’s official. Queen Beyoncé has done it again with her magnum opus, RENAISSANCE, featuring a single that has sold more than one million units. The news of her debut track on the album, Break My Soul, makes the hit single certified platinum. The feel-good, summertime anthem was released...
Samia: the singer-songwriter with violent hooks, famous parents and a sensational second album
Now living in Nashville, the 26-year-old is back with a raw but poised second album, Honey. She talks being a nepo baby, disenchantment with the industry and why optimism is the saddest thing in the world
Music stars and loved ones say their goodbyes to The Specials frontman Terry Hall at his funeral
Tim Burgess of The Charlatans and Steve Cradock of Ocean Colour Scene were among the music stars seen paying their respects at Terry Hall's funeral in northwest London.
New year, new playlist: Music to help you get through Kentucky winter blues and blahs
From U2 to Chris Stapleton, Merle Haggard to the Zombies.
Most Wanted Music: 2023’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases
Another new year has officially arrived, meaning a whole new crop of great music will usher in with it. In 2022, country, Americana, bluegrass and folk fans were treated to landmark releases from legendary acts and burgeoning new artists. As we move into 2023, listeners have plenty of upcoming albums to look forward to in the months ahead.
SFGate
Earth, Wind and Fire Drumming Prodigy Fred White Dead at 67
Fred White, drummer for the groundbreaking funk outfit Earth, Wind and Fire — and half-brother of lead singer Maurice and brother of bassist Verdine White — has died, his family announced on Jan. 1. White was 67 years old. “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte, and Ronald in...
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (1/6/23)
New year, same great playlist. After a year-end hiatus, we’re back with another edition of the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist. This week on the playlist, we have new tunes from Muscadine Bloodline, Tyler Childers with Bob Weir, Channing Wilson, Sierra Ferrell, Lainey Wilson, Josh Riley, David Adam Byrnes, Riley Green with Thomas Rhett, Chase Rice, Elle King, Brett Eldredge, The Tuten Brothers, Ethan Wayne, Jackson Dean and more.
Patti Page Once Ruled The Charts with “Tennessee Waltz”
In 1950, Patti Page made history when she recorded “Tennessee Waltz” to serve as B-side to the seasonal single “Boogie Woogie Santa Clause.”. Originally released by Pee Wee King and His Golden West Cowboys in 1948, Page turned the song into a multimillion seller with her version by selling up to ten million copies, making it the largest-selling record by a female artist throughout the recording history. It’s even the last song to sell a million copies of sheet music.
