Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Multiple crews respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry

We are working to learn more about a large fire at Waupaca Foundry in Tell City. Waupaca Foundry confirms with 44News, all employees have been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Units from five regional fire departments are on site controlling the blaze, which started in...
TELL CITY, IN
hot96.com

Several Departments Called For Large Foundry Fire

The Waupaca Foundry in Tell City caught fire Wednesday evening. Five fire departments were called to help take down the large blaze. Officials say it started in the melt center, but are still investigating the cause. The incident happened during shift change. All 400 employees were accounted for with no...
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to Owensboro restaurant fire

Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment. State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court. State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court. 14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding model, impact. Updated: 5 hours ago. 14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Large fire breaks out at factory in Tell City

A fire that broke out at a Perry County factory prompted a response from several fire departments. Multiple crews respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry. Waupaca Foundry confirms all employees have been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time.
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Crews called to water main break on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a water main break at the corner of Maryland and Sonntag overnight. Officials with Central Dispatch say that call came in around 6 p.m. As of Thursday morning, at least seven homes in the area are under a boil advisory. Our 14...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say several arrests were made after an incident occurred involving a SWAT team on Friday evening. The incident happened at a home near the area of Michigan Street and Wabash Avenue. According to the Evansville Police Department, law enforcement was at the home to carry...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police need help finding missing Henderson juvenile

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson juvenile has been missing since January 3, and the Henderson Police Department (HPD) is asking for help finding him. HPD says Conner Yates, 13, is believed to be with another missing juvenile, Jordan Bryant, who has been missing since December 14, 2022. Police say Yates was last seen wearing […]
HENDERSON, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Death of man in custody of Wayne County Sheriff’s Department being investigated by DCI

The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an in-custody death on January 4th which occurred in Wayne County. After being arrested by State Police for driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine, and an outstanding warrant, 59-year-old Harry Weccle of Evansville, Indiana was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Upon arrival at the jail, Weccle reportedly complained of shoulder pain. The jail then requested an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Update: EPD gives more information on barricaded person at Oakdale Apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville man, Dwain Hughes was detained following a heavy police presence at an Evansville apartment complex on Thursday evening. This happened near the area of Cross Street and South Garvin Street at Oakdale Apartments. On Friday, Officials with Evansville Police Department say they were called after...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Was the Loud Noise Around 9:00 AM in the Posey County Area an Earthquake?

Was There an Earthquake Friday Morning in Southern Indiana?. If you were in the Poseyville area this morning, there's a good chance that you heard and possibly felt a loud noise or explosion. Social media began blowing up around 9:00 AM Central time on Friday, January 6, 2023. Residents in the Southern Indiana area were reporting a loud explosion that could have been an earthquake or crash of some sort.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department says the 1000 block of Tamarack Road is back open after being closed due to a fire. The call came in just before nine this morning of a fire in a strip mall containing businesses such as El Tucan Mexican Restaurant and Cash Express. A viewer told […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking for the public’s help following a theft in Owensboro. Officials released photos of the people involved on the Owensboro Police Department Facebook page. For those who have any information about the persons of interest, please contact OPD detectives at 270-687-8880, or leave...
OWENSBORO, KY

