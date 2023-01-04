Read full article on original website
Crews called back to Garvin St. warehouse after fire flares up again, officials say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Garvin Street Warehouse fire has flared up for a second time. Officials with Central Dispatch says police were out watching the scene. Officers requested fire crews back out to the scene more than an hour ago. Our 14 News crew is working to learn more...
wevv.com
Large fire breaks out at the Waupaca Foundry plant
wevv.com
Multiple crews respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
We are working to learn more about a large fire at Waupaca Foundry in Tell City. Waupaca Foundry confirms with 44News, all employees have been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Units from five regional fire departments are on site controlling the blaze, which started in...
hot96.com
Several Departments Called For Large Foundry Fire
The Waupaca Foundry in Tell City caught fire Wednesday evening. Five fire departments were called to help take down the large blaze. Officials say it started in the melt center, but are still investigating the cause. The incident happened during shift change. All 400 employees were accounted for with no...
14news.com
Crews respond to Owensboro restaurant fire
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment. State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court. 14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana's new funding model, impact.
wevv.com
Large fire breaks out at factory in Tell City
14news.com
Crews called to water main break on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a water main break at the corner of Maryland and Sonntag overnight. Officials with Central Dispatch say that call came in around 6 p.m. As of Thursday morning, at least seven homes in the area are under a boil advisory. Our 14...
14news.com
EPD: Several people arrested after standoff situation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say several arrests were made after an incident occurred involving a SWAT team on Friday evening. The incident happened at a home near the area of Michigan Street and Wabash Avenue. According to the Evansville Police Department, law enforcement was at the home to carry...
Police need help finding missing Henderson juvenile
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson juvenile has been missing since January 3, and the Henderson Police Department (HPD) is asking for help finding him. HPD says Conner Yates, 13, is believed to be with another missing juvenile, Jordan Bryant, who has been missing since December 14, 2022. Police say Yates was last seen wearing […]
Emergency Crews Battling Massive Fire at Mexican Restaurant in Owensboro KY
The Owensboro Fire Department's Battalion Chief, Steve Leonard confirmed that there is a large fire at El Tucan Mexican Restaurant on Tamarack Rd in Owensboro. Multiple emergency crews are working the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area. Owensboro Headlines from 20...
14news.com
Wabash Co. Sheriff’s Office: Coal mine demolition causes shake in Posey, Vanderburgh counties
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A controlled demolition in Wabash County stirred up commotion in both Posey and Vanderburgh counties Friday morning. Our 14 News team received multiple reports from viewers about a “loud boom and shaking” in those counties around 9 a.m. Viewers told us they thought the...
EPD: Friday night search warrant linked to Tekoppel chase
There is a heavy police presence on Evansville's west side on Friday night.
EWSU announce two closures for water main installations
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced two closures, both taking place on January 9.
southernillinoisnow.com
Death of man in custody of Wayne County Sheriff’s Department being investigated by DCI
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an in-custody death on January 4th which occurred in Wayne County. After being arrested by State Police for driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine, and an outstanding warrant, 59-year-old Harry Weccle of Evansville, Indiana was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Upon arrival at the jail, Weccle reportedly complained of shoulder pain. The jail then requested an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
14news.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
wevv.com
Water restrictions lifted in Madisonville after issues caused by leaking pipes
Water restrictions in Madisonville have been lifted after previously being put in place due to leaking pipes caused by freezing temperatures. Water restrictions lifted in Madisonville after issues caused by leaking pipes. Water restrictions in Madisonville have been lifted after previously being put in place due to leaking pipes caused...
14news.com
Update: EPD gives more information on barricaded person at Oakdale Apartments
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville man, Dwain Hughes was detained following a heavy police presence at an Evansville apartment complex on Thursday evening. This happened near the area of Cross Street and South Garvin Street at Oakdale Apartments. On Friday, Officials with Evansville Police Department say they were called after...
Was the Loud Noise Around 9:00 AM in the Posey County Area an Earthquake?
Was There an Earthquake Friday Morning in Southern Indiana?. If you were in the Poseyville area this morning, there's a good chance that you heard and possibly felt a loud noise or explosion. Social media began blowing up around 9:00 AM Central time on Friday, January 6, 2023. Residents in the Southern Indiana area were reporting a loud explosion that could have been an earthquake or crash of some sort.
Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department says the 1000 block of Tamarack Road is back open after being closed due to a fire. The call came in just before nine this morning of a fire in a strip mall containing businesses such as El Tucan Mexican Restaurant and Cash Express. A viewer told […]
14news.com
Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are asking for the public’s help following a theft in Owensboro. Officials released photos of the people involved on the Owensboro Police Department Facebook page. For those who have any information about the persons of interest, please contact OPD detectives at 270-687-8880, or leave...
