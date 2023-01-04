ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts promote RB Jake Funk from practice squad

 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts promoted running back Jake Funk from the practice squad to the active roster and waived running back Jordan Wilkins. They also signed safety Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad.

Funk was a seventh-round pick with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL draft. He missed the majority of his rookie season due to a hamstring injury but was activated just before the playoff run that ended in a Super Bowl win.

Funk was waived in October by the Rams and spent roughly a month on the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. He signed with the Colts’ practice squad in December.

Funk hasn’t taken a carry yet this season and only has two carries for five yards in his career.

