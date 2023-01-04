ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Colts DT Curtis Brooks signs with Titans practice squad

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
Former Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive tackle Curtis Brooks signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad Tuesday.

Brooks was a sixth-round pick with the Colts during the 2022 NFL draft but spent the majority of the season on the practice squad. He didn’t get elevated for any games this season before he was waived two weeks ago.

He was the first 2022 draft pick the Colts parted ways with in a class that seemed promising all the way back in April.

Now, he’ll be looking to carve out a role on a formidable Titans defensive line.

