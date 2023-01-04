ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

mymcmedia.org

State Del. Korman Chosen Majority Leader of House

Delegate Marc Korman, D-District 16, is the new majority leader of the House of Delegates in Annapolis. He succeeds Eric Luedtke, who resigned as delegate to work in the Governor-Elect Wes Moore administration. Korman of Bethesda was first elected in 2014 and was chosen in 2018 to lead the Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Maryland Matters

Mega New Year political notes: A GOP senator’s prescription for what ails the party, fundraising off Hill stalemate, and personnel moves

Lawmaker and veteran party activist wants Maryland Republicans to avoid the 'circular firing squad,' but has harsh words for some GOPers. The post Mega New Year political notes: A GOP senator’s prescription for what ails the party, fundraising off Hill stalemate, and personnel moves appeared first on Maryland Matters.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washingtonian.com

A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks

Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

MD lawmakers speak on priorities ahead of upcoming legislative session

MARYLAND – “Walking into session I think it’s going to be a lot of wait and see,” State Delegate Chris Adams said. Change is the word Maryland lawmakers are using ahead of the upcoming 445th legislative session as a new governor, administration, and new state legislators head to Annapolis. “Wes Moore will probably have different priorities. Probably none worse or better but just different. It’s my job to make sure we work collaboratively with the administration through my role in the legislature,” Delegate Adams said.
MARYLAND STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia

The United States Postal Services is looking for new hires in the region! USPS will be holding several hiring fairs in the Greater Baltimore area and Virginia. RELATED: Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job Those interested must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug-screening test, Below are the dates […] The post USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia appeared first on 92 Q.
VIRGINIA STATE
mymcmedia.org

COVID-19 Deaths Increased Last Month, Per County Officials

Montgomery County and Maryland saw the most COVID-19 deaths in December since last February, according to county officials. Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell said the county saw 41 COVID-19 deaths last month, which is the highest number since the jurisdiction reported 73 deaths February of last year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Former Baltimore assistant state's attorney disbarred for misconduct

A former assistant state's attorney in Baltimore City Has been disbarred. Last month, 43-year-old Adam Chaudry pleaded guilty in federal court to fraud charges admitting he used grand jury subpoenas while working as a prosecutor to get the phone records of two ex-girlfriends and three of their friends in order to stalk them.
BALTIMORE, MD
districtadministration.com

District CEO Goldson: ‘I’m stepping away from dysfunctional school board’

A dysfunctional school board appears to be a leading factor in Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson’s decision to leave Prince George’s County Public Schools at the end of 2022-23. Goldson, who has worked in the nation’s 20th-largest school district for 32 years, criticized the board of education’s “inability to work together in the best interest of our students” in announcing her resignation this week.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
aminerdetail.com

A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP

Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...

