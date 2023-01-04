ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brain-Computer Interface Found Safe, Can Work For Paralyzed Patients

Politico reports on successes declared by Synchron, a company researching systems for paralyzed patients to connect to computers via direct implants into veins in the brain. Separately, the New York Times explains how AI technology is used to compute new human protein models. Synchron, a New York City company that...
Childhood Obesity Guidelines Updated: Now Consider Medications, Surgery

News outlets report on new guidance out from the American Academy of Pediatrics addressing the treatment of children who deal with obesity. The recommendations emphasize early intervention, including the consideration of weight-loss drugs for kids 12 and older, and surgery for kids 13 and older. For the first time in...
2 Million Calls, Messages To 988 Mental Health Helpline In First Six Months

“The call volume is, in some instances, well beyond what we anticipated,” Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, assistant secretary for mental health and substance use in the Department of Health and Human Services, told the AP. Also in the news: a rise in mental health telemedicine, severe strep infections among kids, possible lead exposure to kids living near airports, and more.
First Edition: January 10, 2023

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. Most of the 30 volunteers who work at the 130-bed, for-profit East Cooper Medical Center spend their days assisting surgical patients — the scope of their duties extending far beyond those of candy stripers, baby cuddlers, and gift shop clerks. (Sausser, 1/10)
Tamiflu Shortage Due To Inadequate Ordering; Antibiotic Use Linked To IBD

Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup. A US shortage of influenza treatment Tamiflu was caused in part by distributors failing to stock up before the flu season, according to the head of one of the largest generic manufacturers of the drug. (Swetlitz, 1/10)
Good News From Planet Earth: As Chemicals Decline, Ozone Is Healing

Progress with the ozone layer offers promise for combatting climate change, scientists say. Separately, Bloomberg reports on moves the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering related to gas stoves, amid worries they can cause detrimental health impacts. In a report released Monday by the United Nations Environment Program and...
KHN Morning Briefing

An investigation of records from 25 county jails across Pennsylvania showed that nearly 1 in 3 "use of force" incidents by guards involved a confined person who was having a psychiatric crisis or who had a known mental illness. (Brett Sholtis, WITF, 1/10 ) California state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman...
After More Infant Deaths, Fisher-Price Recalls Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, Again

Since the original recall in April 2019, about 70 additional deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 100. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, eight of those fatalities happened after the first recall. Additional public health news covers opioid overdoses, gas stoves, social media's impact on teen mental health, and more.
Post-Holidays Covid Surge Sends More To Hospital Across US

The Boston Globe also reminds us that the virus "everyone wants to forget" is still killing people, with data showing a jump in deaths in Massachusetts. But in more upbeat news, the San Francisco Chronicle reports the percentage of adults experiencing long covid symptoms is declining. The seven-day average of...
Connecticut Expands Medicaid To Children Of All Immigrants

Meanwhile, in New York City, officials defended legislation designed to charge municipal retirees who don't opt into the Medicare Advantage plan for coverage. Other news from across the country covers covid deaths in Orange County, rural Latinx violence survivors, marijuana sales in Connecticut, and more. For Gabriela, the recent expansion...
