Jaromir Jagr Has Plan For Number Retirement With Penguins
It's only a matter of time before the Pittsburgh Penguins finally retire Jaromir Jagr's No. 68.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Have Affordable Trading Option on Blues
Much has been made of several players who seem primed to be on the move before this year’s upcoming trade deadline. Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Bo Horvat and others have received plenty of recognition, several of which have been linked at one time or another to the Calgary Flames amongst a number of other teams. One player who hasn’t gotten that recognition, however, is Ivan Barbashev of the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Monahan, Grzelcyk & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Winter Classic hero Jake DeBrusk suffered a fractured fibula and will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of it. In other news, the Bruins are reportedly one of the many teams currently expressing interest in Montreal Canadiens center Sean Monahan. Meanwhile, there’s some buzz that the St. Louis Blues may be interested in Matt Grzelcyk.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Flames, Oilers, Predators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins are losing Jake DeBrusk for at least a month with his injury from The Winter Classic. Are the Calgary Flames looking at adding some scoring punch ahead of the trade deadline? The Edmonton Oilers need to figure out which style of defenseman they should add and the Nashville Predators might have an answer as they’ve made Mattias Ekholm available for trade.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild’s Top 3 Prospects From the 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) has come to a close with Team Canada wearing some new gold hardware around their necks for the second time in only five months. In one of the closest and more competitive World Juniors in recent history, the Minnesota Wild were very well represented with five prospects spanning across five teams, including a player on all four in the semi-finals.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Roster Gets Shake Up With Return of Duhaime
The Minnesota Wild have had two major issues follow them throughout this season; the first is their penalty troubles and the second is injury issues. They’ve had some minor injuries to different players on their roster so far, but they’ve also had some longer-term injuries that have caused a lot of games missed. Jordan Greenway and Ryan Hartman were two of the players affected the most by long-term injuries, but thankfully are back in the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
5 Maple Leafs’ Prospects Flying Under the Radar
Compared to the other teams in the league the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect pool isn’t as strong considering where they are and the amount of first-round picks they have given up. However, general manager Kyle Dubas and his scouting team have been terrific at identifying players to take with the picks that they have.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Palat Returning at the Perfect Time
At 9:33 A.M. on Jan. 5, the New Jersey Devils published an article written by Amanda Stein that focused on veteran forward Ondrej Palat. The article teased his imminent return by noting, “it’s coming very soon.”. Hours later, head coach Lindy Ruff met with the media and confirmed...
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets From Coyotes-Flyers Game
On Jan. 5, reports surfaced that had Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas along with their Director of Player Personnel, Dave Morrison, in Philadelphia to take in the game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes. Often when this is the case, there’s a player — or players...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Alex Nedeljkovic finds rhythm, builds confidence with Griffins start
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic needed a game to shake off the rust, to regain his timing and rhythm, to build confidence. He did on Wednesday, making 26 saves for the Grand Rapids Griffins in a 3-1 victory over Cleveland in the first game of his conditioning stint.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Panthers, Kraken, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Toronto Maple Leafs re-evaluating their goaltending situation as their two starters look less-than-ready to take on the playoffs? Meanwhile, are the Florida Panthers looking to rebalance their roster? The Seattle Kraken are sending Shane Wright to the OHL and what is the latest on trade talk out of Vancouver?
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Lightning’s Back-to-Back Road Games
After having a nice stretch of home games in December, the Tampa Bay Lightning went on a three-game road trip to start the 2023 calendar year, starting with back-to-back games against the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. They started out the first of the two games with a 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Tuesday (Jan 3). However, they were not so fortunate on Wednesday (Jan 4) as they fell to the red-hot Wild 5-1.
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Hughes, Hamilton, Zetterlund & More
Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a weekly segment that will be released every Friday this season. Since our last edition, the team has continued to struggle and is 1-1-1 to start the 2023 calendar year. The good news is reinforcements are coming, as the club got two...
FOX Sports
Florida visits Detroit after Tkachuk's hat trick
Florida Panthers (17-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Detroit is 4-6-2 against the Atlantic...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: New Jersey Devils – 1/5/23
With injuries to pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) veteran leaders Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, the St. Louis Blues are getting a potential preview over the next four-to-six weeks as to what the team may look like next season. In their first game sans O’Reilly and Tarasenko, the Blues pulled off a 6-5 shootout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, improving their record to 18-17-3 (39 points).
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Could Revive Magic of Duncan Keith Deal Via Ekholm Trade
Recent reports suggest the Nashville Predators are making defenseman Mattias Ekholm available via trade ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. A franchise that hasn’t played nearly as well as they would have liked, Ekholm was recently signed to a four-year contract extension at a cost of $6.25 million per season. He lacks trade protection and NHL insider Frank Seravalli has added him to his trade board, slotting him in at No. 7.
NBC Sports
Aube-Kubel makes case to stay with goals in consecutive games
WASHINGTON — For the first time this season, the Capitals are approaching a situation in which they will have too many healthy players. The injury-plagued Caps have endured several stretches without key stars and at least one in John Carlson is still out indefinitely. However, both Nicklas Backstrom and...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Hayes, Gauthier, Rebuild
Stop the presses. The Philadelphia Flyers swept three road games against the NHL’s three California teams for the first time in history and extended their winning streak to four with a victory against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night (Jan. 5). John Tortorella’s club has scored 31 goals in their last seven games for a 4.43 average after they posted just a 2.41 goals per game average in their first 32 games.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Dahlstrom, Gaudette & Woll
The Seattle Kraken have been a surprise this season. Tonight they play the Toronto Maple Leafs after beginning a road trip with a come-from-behind 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, while the Maple Leafs lost to the St. Louis Blues in a shootout. Ex-Maple Leafs’ assistant coach Dave...
FOX Sports
Saros stops record 64 shots as Predators beat Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski’s goal 5:06 into the third period gave the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Saros stopped all 28 shots in the third. Filip...
