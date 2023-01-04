The St. Louis Blues have found themselves with a mixed bag of results this week. After learning that two of their top players would be out of the lineup for at least the next month, the team went on to win its next two games against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils by a combined score of 11-8. Outside of the usual suspects of Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, and Pavel Buchnevich, it has been the veteran forward Brandon Saad who has picked up his performance with three goals and four points in his last two games. If the team intends on making a push for the playoffs, they will need all of the offensive contributions they can get.

