The Hockey Writers
Flames Have Affordable Trading Option on Blues
Much has been made of several players who seem primed to be on the move before this year’s upcoming trade deadline. Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Bo Horvat and others have received plenty of recognition, several of which have been linked at one time or another to the Calgary Flames amongst a number of other teams. One player who hasn’t gotten that recognition, however, is Ivan Barbashev of the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild’s Top 3 Prospects From the 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) has come to a close with Team Canada wearing some new gold hardware around their necks for the second time in only five months. In one of the closest and more competitive World Juniors in recent history, the Minnesota Wild were very well represented with five prospects spanning across five teams, including a player on all four in the semi-finals.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Roster Gets Shake Up With Return of Duhaime
The Minnesota Wild have had two major issues follow them throughout this season; the first is their penalty troubles and the second is injury issues. They’ve had some minor injuries to different players on their roster so far, but they’ve also had some longer-term injuries that have caused a lot of games missed. Jordan Greenway and Ryan Hartman were two of the players affected the most by long-term injuries, but thankfully are back in the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 01/04/2023
They had to wait a little longer than most, but the Minnesota Wild will finally play their first game of 2023 against the consistently amazing Tampa Bay Lightning. The Wild are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off of a solid win against their Central Division rival St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve. Tonight’s contest will be a battle of the well-rested Wild, who have had three days off, against a tired Lightning squad on the second game of a back-to-back.
The Hockey Writers
3 Encouraging Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-2 Win Over Islanders
The Edmonton Oilers got a complete performance on Thursday (Jan. 5) in a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders to snap their five-game home losing streak at Rogers Place. There were no passengers on the Oilers, who were the better team from start to finish, jumping ahead 2-0 in the first period and maintaining a lead of at least two goals for the remainder of the game.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Horvat, Pastrnak, Merkley & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a prominent NHL insider said that the Bruins “could be the ideal landing spot” for Vancouver Canucks star Bo Horvat. Meanwhile, David Pastrnak‘s agent denied the report that the Bruins and superstar winger are finalizing an eight-year, $88 million extension. In other news, San Jose Sharks prospect Ryan Merkley has requested a trade, and he could be an intriguing target for Boston to consider.
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 Seasons by Edmonton Oilers in Their 30s
In his 12th NHL season with the Edmonton Oilers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is piling up points like never before. Through Edmonton’s first 39 games of 2022-23, the Oilers alternate captain has 19 goals and 27 assists, putting Nugent-Hopkins on pace for his highest-scoring season, and by a wide margin, too.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Hayes, Gauthier, Rebuild
Stop the presses. The Philadelphia Flyers swept three road games against the NHL’s three California teams for the first time in history and extended their winning streak to four with a victory against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night (Jan. 5). John Tortorella’s club has scored 31 goals in their last seven games for a 4.43 average after they posted just a 2.41 goals per game average in their first 32 games.
The Hockey Writers
1 Positive for Each Oilers Player in 2022-23
Though no player is without his flaws, every player does something right in order to remain in the NHL. This is where we look at one positive from every Edmonton Oiler this season and how they have helped the team. Forwards. Connor McDavid. There’s much more than positive from the...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Need to Get Dryden Hunt in the Top 6
Five of the top six forward positions have been a lock for the Toronto Maple Leafs for most of the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 seasons. Those five spots are taken up by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Michael Bunting. The sixth spot has been somewhat of a rotating door over the past two seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Should Hold Off on a Jack Campbell Decision Until 2023-24
It’s very clear to anyone who has watched the Edmonton Oilers or even checked the stat sheets that Jack Campbell has not had the start he or the team was hoping for. His numbers this season are far lower than any other point in his career and he is being paid $5 million average annual value (AAV) to be Stuart Skinner‘s backup. Trade rumours have swirled this season, but other solutions have been brought up as well. The Oilers should stand pat for at least another year before making any major decision, and I’ll get into why.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential San Jose Sharks Trading Partners for Ryan Merkley
Heading into the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, then-prospect Ryan Merkley was seen as a bit of a wild card. While he undoubtedly had first-round talent, some scouts were hesitant on the offensively gifted defenseman, as there were questions regarding his play away from the puck, as well as his accountability when it came to some of his flaws.
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets From Coyotes-Flyers Game
On Jan. 5, reports surfaced that had Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas along with their Director of Player Personnel, Dave Morrison, in Philadelphia to take in the game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes. Often when this is the case, there’s a player — or players...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs & Sharks Could Produce Deadline Blockbuster
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be buyers before the March 3 trade deadline, meanwhile the San Jose Sharks are at the other end of the spectrum, as general manager (GM) Mike Grier will look to sell off some of the team’s assets. This is likely going to include star forward Timo Meier and if this is indeed the case, Leafs GM Kyle Dubas needs to be ready with a trade package Grier can’t refuse.
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 3 Up, 3 Down: Czechia Moves Onto the Final
Entering this game, Sweden held the upper hand having won against Czechia in a pre-tournament game, then an overtime win in the round-robin. Czechia entered knowing they had the opportunity to end their country’s 22-year drought from the World Junior Championship (WJC) Final. In this 3 Up, 3 Down column, we look at some of the highs and lows of this game.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Kadri Getting All-Star Nod Is Questionable
The NHL recently announced the first round of All-Star selections, with each team sending a representative to the upcoming festivities in Miami on Feb. 3 and 4, 2023. In years past, the selection process kicked off with fans voting for team captains from each division, granting stars like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews an automatic ticket to the game. However, this year the league switched up the process and announced a player from each team as the first selection.
The Hockey Writers
Offense & Ersson Provide Flyers with Much-Needed Momentum
The Philadelphia Flyers managed to find success on their recent West Coast trip at the end of December, where they have not done so in previous seasons. Before their three-game trip in California, they lost two one-goal games – 4-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 22 and versus the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 23 by a final score of 6-5. Despite losing the games, they kept those contests competitive based on the scores. They defeated the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 29, 4-3 in overtime, upset the surging Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 31, 4-2, and beat the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 2, 4-1.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Road Trip Offers up Close Look at Potential Trade Targets
For the second time in three weeks, the Boston Bruins are heading out to the West Coast for a three-game road trip. The trip is not starting out on a good note as the Black and Gold have lost first-line right wing Jake DeBrusk to a broken fibula. It is a blow to the NHL’s top team which will now have to rely on their depth until the 14th overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft can get back healthy.
The Hockey Writers
Blues News & Rumors: Hofer Extension, All-Star Selection & More
The St. Louis Blues have found themselves with a mixed bag of results this week. After learning that two of their top players would be out of the lineup for at least the next month, the team went on to win its next two games against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils by a combined score of 11-8. Outside of the usual suspects of Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, and Pavel Buchnevich, it has been the veteran forward Brandon Saad who has picked up his performance with three goals and four points in his last two games. If the team intends on making a push for the playoffs, they will need all of the offensive contributions they can get.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ducks Prospects Return Home with a WJC Gold
Anaheim Ducks prospects Olen Zellweger, Nathan Gaucher and Tyson Hinds helped deliver a gold medal win in last night’s World Junior Championship final against Czechia, who proved to be a worthy adversary and game opponent all tournament long with stellar performances in all three phases of the game. It was a familiar scene for Team Canada as well as Zellweger and Gaucher, who were among the players representing the nation in consecutive tournaments, the first of which ended in August, also with a Team Canada victory. It was the nation’s first back-to-back WJC win since 2009.
