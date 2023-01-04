Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild’s Top 3 Prospects From the 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) has come to a close with Team Canada wearing some new gold hardware around their necks for the second time in only five months. In one of the closest and more competitive World Juniors in recent history, the Minnesota Wild were very well represented with five prospects spanning across five teams, including a player on all four in the semi-finals.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Canada’s 3-2 Gold Medal Win Over Czechia
For the second year in a row, Team Canada captured gold at the World Juniors thanks to an overtime goal. This year, it was Arizona Coyotes prospect Dylan Guenther who scored 6:22 into extra time to capture Canada’s 20th gold medal at the tournament. Here are five takeaways from the game.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Sweden’s 2-1 Semi-Final OT Loss to Czechia
On Wednesday afternoon, the 2023 World Junior Championship kicked off semi-final action, with Sweden taking on Czechia with a chance to play in the gold medal game. These two teams met in the round-robin, with Ludvig Jansson‘s overtime game-winner being the difference in a 3-2 Sweden win. After escaping...
The Hockey Writers
Tomáš Suchánek’s World Juniors Performance One For The Ages
One of the stars during the World Juniors was Czechia’s goaltender Tomáš Suchánek. Not only did he become the first goaltender to lead Czechia to a Silver Medal, but he was also named World Junior All-Star Team after posting the best goals-against average (GAA) and save percentage (SV%) in the tournament. While his play at this year’s tournament was nothing short of spectacular, it was not completely unexpected based on his strong form at the 2022 tournament and through the first half of his Western Hockey League (WHL) season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Kraken Who Could Carry December Success Into 2023
The Seattle Kraken had a somewhat disappointing December, compiling a 4-7-1 record in their 12 games. This comes after an incredibly successful November, which saw them go 10-1-1 and firmly place them in a playoff spot at the quarter-mark of the season. Despite the record discrepancy, several players stood out...
The Hockey Writers
OHL: Spitfires Get Castle & Dionicio From IceDogs Before Deadline
The Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Windsor Spitfires aren’t done wheeling and dealing just yet. After two big pre-deadline trades earlier this week, general manager Bill Bowler made another move on Friday, bringing in two veterans from the Niagara IceDogs. With the Spitfires battling for first place in the...
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Snuggerud Excels at 2023 World Juniors
The St. Louis Blues drafted forward Jimmy Snuggerud from the University of Minnesota with the 23rd-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old winger has done nothing but succeed with every chance he has gotten since then. The signs of what Snuggerud can become have been on display all season at Minnesota. He also played well at the Blues prospect camp last summer as well. He has all the tools to become an offensive force at the NHL level.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks Prospects’ Mixed Performance at the 2023 World Juniors
The San Jose Sharks had two prospects attend the 2023 World Juniors Championship. Recent draft selections Filip Bystedt and Benjamin Gaudreau were selected to represent their respective countries at one of the largest hockey tournaments in the world. However, the World Juniors ended on Jan. 5 with a 3-2 overtime victory for Canada against Czechia. Now that the players are returning to their teams, a complete analysis can begin on who stood out and who fell flat.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Need Patience with David Jiricek After WJC
The Columbus Blue Jackets defensive prospect pool was on display at the World Junior Championship as David Jiricek and Stanislav Svozil stole the show with their performances for Czechia, which resulted in a silver medal run. The team doesn’t have to do anything regarding Svozil for the remainder of the season as he’ll go back to the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League alongside Connor Bedard who was the MVP of the tournament for Canada. Jiricek, on the other hand, will likely head back to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL), and despite his strong performances, he should remain there for the rest of the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Finish 2023 WJC With Mixed Results
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) is in the books with Canada winning the Gold Medal with a 3-2 overtime win over Czechia on Jan. 5. In the case of the Boston Bruins, they had two of their prospects participate in the tournament and the results were mixed, to say the least.
The Hockey Writers
World Junior Championship Gold Medal Preview
The gold medal showdown has been set, and host Team Canada will face a determined Team Czechia. Czechia defeated Canada in the first game of the round-robin 5-2 and won first place in Group A – the only loss in the round-robin for Canada. Canada will be looking to make it back-to-back gold medals as they defeated Finland at the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) 3-2 in overtime (OT), while this will be the first time since 2001 that Czechia has been in a gold medal game. Here is a look at the matchup and what to expect.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Panthers, Kraken, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Toronto Maple Leafs re-evaluating their goaltending situation as their two starters look less-than-ready to take on the playoffs? Meanwhile, are the Florida Panthers looking to rebalance their roster? The Seattle Kraken are sending Shane Wright to the OHL and what is the latest on trade talk out of Vancouver?
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Need to Pounce on Maple Leafs Trade Interest
The Arizona Coyotes should have one thing on their mind and it’s tanking for Connor Bedard. Entering Saturday’s play the desert dogs sit 29th overall in the NHL and are certainly within striking distance of becoming the worst team in the league. Being the worst has its perks this season as a generational talent is available at the top of the draft, as well as some other top-five talent that could have lasting impacts on an organization.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Who Need to Elevate Their Play in 2023
After an impressive start to the season, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a tailspin and finished 2022 on the sourest of notes with a disastrous 1-8-1 record over the last 10 games. It’s a stretch reminiscent of last year when the team was far too easy to play against most nights and which has suddenly made them one of the frontrunners in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Suzuki the Easy All-Star Game Rep for Habs
Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki was the Habs’ lone representative at the NHL All-Star Game last season. As the team’s leading scorer, he’s also understandably the only Canadiens player to get named to the 2023 edition, with festivities taking places the weekend of Feb. 4 in Florida. However, even if Suzuki was the easy choice, it doesn’t necessarily make him the right one.
SB Nation
Arsenal Women sign Victoria Pelova
Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Victoria Pelova, who joins from Ajax for an undisclosed fee. Pelova, 23, is a Dutch international, who was part of the 2019 World Cup squad, the Tokyo Olympics squad, and the squad at the most recent European Championships. A #10 or wide attacker, Pelova scored twice in the Olympics and once at the Euros, and has 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 Eredivisie games.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Offense & Gustavsson Stand Tall in Win Over Lightning
The Minnesota Wild opened 2023 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at home during yet another snowstorm on Wednesday, Jan. 4. It was 80’s night at the Xcel Energy Center and the Wild participated by wearing their Reverse Retro jerseys that are throwbacks to their Minnesota North Star days. They got things going their way early in the game with a goal in the first period that put the Lightning on their heels slightly.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Kadri Getting All-Star Nod Is Questionable
The NHL recently announced the first round of All-Star selections, with each team sending a representative to the upcoming festivities in Miami on Feb. 3 and 4, 2023. In years past, the selection process kicked off with fans voting for team captains from each division, granting stars like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews an automatic ticket to the game. However, this year the league switched up the process and announced a player from each team as the first selection.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks & Sharks Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
At the time of this writing, the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks are both at the bottom portion of the NHL standings. As a result, they both will be among the league’s most notable sellers at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Players like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Max Domi have been getting a lot of buzz as trade candidates from the Blackhawks, while Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson, and James Reimer are in the rumor mill from San Jose.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, McTavish & More
A new year brings plenty of change and for the Anaheim Ducks, it means they’re just a few months closer to the trade deadline. With the team finding themselves in the bottom five in the standings, it’s presumed that many of their players on expiring contracts will find themselves on a different team before the end of this season. As for the current team’s performance, they offset a putrid showing on Dec. 2 with a pair of big wins to close out the week.
