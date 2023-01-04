Read full article on original website
Related
ConsumerAffairs
IRS announces standard mileage deductions for 2023 tax season
While many Americans are preparing to file their 2022 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is announcing new updates for 2023 taxes. The agency has released the standard mileage rates that will be eligible for tax deductions for cars, vans, panel trucks, or pickup trucks for charities, moving, business, or medical purposes. These updates will hold up for: diesel-powered cars, gas-powered cars, hybrid vehicles, and electric vehicles.
Social Security: SSA Notes 8 Ways to Receive Additional Benefits
Social Security is best known for paying retirement benefits you earned during your working life, but it pays much more than that to eligible Americans. Depending on your income and family status, you...
thededicatedhouse.com
Property Taxes 101: Learning the Ropes
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Do you own a property? If so, then you’re probably familiar with property taxes. But do you know everything you should about them?. In this blog post, we will discuss the basics of property taxes in the United States. We’ll go over what they are, how they are calculated, and more! So whether you’re a first-time homeowner or just want to learn more about your tax bill, keep reading!
CNET
How to Calculate Your Annual Income for a Credit Card Application
A credit card company uses your annual income to determine whether to approve your application and how much credit to extend. Annual income may also help the credit card company calculate the applicant's monthly minimum payment. Still, it is up to you to ensure you can afford to pay your credit card balance each month, and that too starts with knowing your annual income. Reporting it correctly isn't only in your best interest, it's required by law.
Corrie Writing
Understanding the Complexities of the US Tax System
The United States has a complex tax system that is administered by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The tax system is designed to fund the federal government and its various programs, as well as state and local governments.
ceoworld.biz
Hidden Costs of Homeownership you should know
The real estate bazaar is an attractive marketplace for opportunities. It has been a traditional favorite and necessary investment, as it brings along physical and emotional security. Homeownership, very naturally so, is a dream of most people out there. To have a place to go back to or use to improve financial health is integral. That being said, dreams do not turn into reality with the swish of a wand. Rather, it takes courage, determination, and financial stability (and a consistent one, honestly) to own and maintain a house. Today, we shall focus on the part that comes post-purchase.
NerdWallet Announces 2023 Best-Of Award Winners
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- NerdWallet, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRDS), a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the winners of its 2023 Best-Of Awards. This year’s awards recognize the best financial products across Banking, Credit Cards, Insurance, Investing, Mortgages, Personal Loans, Student Loans, and Travel Rewards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005019/en/ NerdWallet’s Best-Of Awards recognize the best financial products across Banking, Credit Cards, Insurance, Investing, Mortgages, Personal Loans, Student Loans, and Travel Rewards. (Graphic: Business Wire)
findingfarina.com
Tax Advisor Near Me: The Benefits of Hiring a Tax Advisor
Do you want to pay the least possible taxes or get a tax refund? If so, you need to hire a tax advisor. You might be wondering, “Where can I find a tax advisor near me, and what it can do for me?” After all, taxes can be confusing and challenging, so you want to ensure you have the right professional. But what are the benefits of hiring one?
Comments / 0