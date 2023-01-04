Police have released the name of a man wanted in connection to an assault and robbery of an 85-year-old woman—who was using a walker—in Jackson Heights last month. Sidiky Gassama, 32, is being sought by police for allegedly approaching the elderly woman from behind and pushing her to the ground inside a garage located at 74-10 35th Ave. at around 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 9.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO