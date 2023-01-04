Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
Proposed Arkansas bill could add public service time for speeding tickets
ARKANSAS, USA — A proposed bill to the Arkansas General Assembly could create increased fines and public service work as punishment for speeding. In addition to any other sentence from a traffic violation, the sentencing court would then assess an additional fine of $250 for driving 25 mph over the speed limit, $500 for going 35 mph over, and $1,000 for violations 45 mph over the designated limit.
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
Kait 8
REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
swarkansasnews.com
Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9
Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
Sanders pledges to phase out state income tax
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a social media countdown to her Tuesday inauguration she wants to work on ending the state's income tax. "When I take office, we will work on responsibly phasing out the state income tax to reward work - NOT government...
achi.net
ACHI BOARD CALLS ON LEGISLATURE, INCOMING ADMINISTRATION TO ELIMINATE ASSET LIMIT FOR FOOD STAMPS
LITTLE ROCK ― The board of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is urging the Arkansas General Assembly and the incoming Sarah Huckabee Sanders administration to eliminate the asset limit for food stamps. “The Governor’s Food Desert Working Group, on which I was honored to serve at the request...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases on the rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases rose sharply in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,586. Total Active Cases: 60. Up nine since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
klax-tv.com
FDA confirms Clostridium Botulinum type C was found in alfalfa hay cubes tied to the death of multiple horses in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry (LDAF), in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the California Animal Health & Food Safety Laboratory (CAHFS), has confirmed the presence of Clostridium botulinum type C in alfalfa hay cubes linked to the death of at least 20 horses in Louisiana. This incident, which has evolved into a multi-state epizootic of Equine Botulism linked to the same alfalfa hay cubes, has also been connected to at least 28 similar horse deaths in New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado, with many other horses becoming clinically ill. Equine Botulism is a condition caused from a bacterial toxin produced by Clostridium botulinum. In this incident, the condition was likely caused from direct ingestion of the toxin produced by the vegetative bacteria through contamination of the alfalfa hay cubes.
Arkansas businesses received $4.9B in Paycheck Protection Program loans, 97% forgiven
Arkansas employers took advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans but managed to keep the federal burden comparatively low.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 4
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Dexter Bernard Beasley and Laverne Ann Beasley, P.O. Box 111, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 30. Nevada. Courtney D. Mixon, 1735 Hwy 371,...
postsouth.com
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
gamblingnews.com
Enduring Lawsuit on Arkansas’ Legends Resort and Casino License Close to an End
According to Arkansas Advocate, Judge Timothy Fox is expected to rule on the matter of Legends Resort and Casino and their entitlement to open a new casino in Pope County. The ruling will be made public in the upcoming days, putting an end to the four-year controversy regarding who should be the rightful operator of the fourth authorized casino in Arkansas.
Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
arkansasadvocate.com
Officials seeking federal dollars need Arkansans’ help verifying broadband access
The Arkansas State Broadband Office is urging Arkansans to verify a federal broadband map to ensure the state receives the maximum funding available and that those funds reach regions that need broadband most. The Federal Communications Commission has released a new broadband map showing high-speed internet availability across the country....
Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion
A judge expects to rule in the coming days on whether Legends Resort and Casino is entitled to open a casino in Pope County. Both sides promise to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, but a decision at the circuit court level will finally begin to resolve the nearly four-year-old question of who should operate […] The post Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
5newsonline.com
Bill increasing fentanyl penalties filed in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — A bill pre-filed by Arkansas Representative Mark Berry would increase the penalties for anyone who traffics or distributes fentanyl in Arkansas. The CDC reports that fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than morphine. The drug is often added to other drugs making them cheaper and more dangerous.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 4,015 over past 7 days, hospitalizations jump
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Wednesday. The increase is up from the 2,990 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 573 new cases per day in the state, up...
Aerospace industry is Arkansas's leading export
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The outside of the Airtech Supply building, focused on creating and fabricating airplane parts in Hot Springs, is quiet— but inside the building is a different story. General Manager, Greg Hess, has been part of the reason for that noise. He oversees the operations...
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
