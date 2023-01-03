Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Suspect in Custody Following Shooting in Cheyenne
A man is in custody following a shooting in east Cheyenne, police say. According to a department Facebook post, the shooting occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening, Jan. 3, in the 1800 block of E. 19th Street. "Responding officers located one adult male victim with a gunshot wound," the...
It’s a Girl! Cheyenne Airmen Welcome First Baby of 2023
Cheyenne airmen Devon and Natalie Williams weren't expecting a New Year's baby, but their baby girl had other plans. On Sunday at 3:32 p.m., the couple welcomed Sariah, their first child, into the world at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Born before her Jan. 10 due date, Sariah weighed 6 pounds,...
[PHOTO] Semi-Truck Tipping Wind Gusts Will Blast SE Wyoming Today
Yesterday, the Cheyenne National Weather Service warned of 60-70 MPH wind gusts today through Thursday morning on their Facebook page. Today, the NWS has updated their High Wind Warning to last through Thursday at 5 a.m. The most extreme winds will batter the areas around Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland. Today's...
Holy Hot Sauce! Wyoming’s FIRST Wingstop is Coming to Cheyenne.
Is anyone else here a huge fan of chicken wings? BBQ, Buffalo, teriyaki, you name it, I love them all. And here in Cheyenne, we have plenty of options for wings between Wing Shack, Double Dubs, and Buffalo Wild Wings. But, as far as I'm concerned, the more wings, the merrier!
Home Brewers Festival In Laramie This February
Oktoberfest is still... a long way to go. But we won't have to wait that long. Join the Laramie Home Brewers Club this February for their Home Brewers Festival. Come and taste the creations of local home brewers while helping raise money for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. Members of...
Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking
If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
Don’t Feed the Animals: Squirrels Wreak Havoc in Cheyenne’s Parks
Two dozen large trees will be removed from Cheyenne's Holliday Park over the next couple of weeks, the city announced Wednesday. City Forester Mark Ellison says most of the trees being removed are cottonwoods which were planted in the early 1900s when the park was established. "Cottonwoods are short-lived trees...
Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne
A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Year-2022
The new year is upon us and we want to share with you some of the great images of high school sports in 2022. A big thank you once again to all our talented photographers around the state who contributed to our collection. We couldn't have done it without you.
OMG! Country Star Chase Rice’s New Music Video Features Cheyenne
Back in October last year, we discovered that Country Music star Chase Rice was spotted in Downtown Cheyenne on a break from filming his newest music video. Apparently, Rice enjoyed some of his time here in the Magic City of Plains shopping at 307 Roots Boutique. Of course, at the...
Best Spots In Laramie To Wind Down After A Day Of Skiing
Whether it be skiing, snowboarding, sledding, or snowshoeing, after a whole day of being in the mountains, I absolutely appreciate the time to wind down. Especially when you kind of still want to be with the companies you are with, but are too tired to do anything else, just chilling at some of these places would be perfect.
