SB Nation
Erik ten Hag is embracing the challenge of fixing Manchester United on and off the pitch
The complexities of Manchester United’s issues over the last ten years have known no bounds. From often being devoid of tactical identity and a manager’s authority being undermined by players to hordes of fans entering the Old Trafford to protest against the ownership and a bitter interview against the club by a player under contract, the ride has often been rather ugly - to put it kindly. Managers at United have never been strangers to immense turbulence at various stages of their stints and the same was expected to be true for Erik ten Hag.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Embarrassing Defeat to Brighton
Buckle up, folks. Today’s edition of 5 Telling Stats does not make for pleasant reading. Coming out of the World Cup break, Everton were hoping to turn their fortunes around after suffering a dreadful drop in form directly before the Premier League was adjourned. However, the Toffees have picked up just 1 point in the first 3 games back, and it came from the most difficult fixture among them funnily enough. However, that means Everton have picked up just 5 points from the last 11 games, and what was once a seemingly rock solid defense has been conceding for fun. This is the definition of relegation form.
SB Nation
Man Utd vs Everton - FA Cup third round preview | What next for the crisis-hit Toffees?
The road to Wembley starts here, but a spring trip to the capital is the last thing on the minds of Evertonians as the club once again finds itself mired in crisis. Tuesday’s disastrous capitulation against Brighton combined with other results on Wednesday saw the Toffees fall into the Premier League relegation zone.
Liverpool v Wolves Team News: Van Dijk Injured But Henderson To Return For Jurgen Klopp's Reds
The latest team news ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup 3rd round clash with Wolves on Saturday.
SB Nation
Wolves Manager Upset About Scheduling of Liverpool FA Cup Match
Amongst rival fans, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has something of a reputation for complaining about the scheduling. Ahead of his side’s FA Cup tie against Wolves, though, it’s the opposition manager who is unhappy. “I don’t understand how we play in one competition with two days less...
SB Nation
Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy ruled out further with fractured finger
Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy had been dealing with an unspecified shoulder problem, which limited him in training and had caused him to not even make the matchday squad in our three games since the World Cup. It’s unclear how long that shoulder issue was (is?) expected to be a problem, but now he’s been also ruled out “for a spell” after fracturing his finger, which, as confirmed by the club this morning, has required surgery.
SB Nation
Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Five in the back
Everton were done no favours by the draw-makers as their FA Cup campaign in the 2022-23 season looks to be a very short one with a trip to in-form Manchester United. The Toffees appear to be as fractured a squad as exactly a year ago, despite partly revamping an underperforming squad and are in relegation trouble again with just three league wins this term. They were bounced from the League Cup by AFC Bournemouth just before the World Cup break, and can expect a similar fate tonight at Old Trafford.
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Round 3 - Shrewsbury vs Sunderland
The lads were denied their third league win on the trot in another game of two halves over at Blackpool on New Year's Day. In the first half we were poor, in truth partly down to how well Blackpool set up to counter both our starting team and tactical selections. We went into half time a goal down and things looked pretty grim.
SB Nation
N’Golo Kanté set to agree ‘short-term’ contract extension with Chelsea — report
After a six-month stalemate, most of which he has spent injured, N’Golo Kanté is reportedly set to agree a contract extension with Chelsea. Given those circumstances, it’s perhaps unsurprising that the extension is said to be a “short-term” deal — i.e. shorter than the three-year contract he had been seeking before, and maybe even shorter than the two-year deal we were willing to offer before.
BBC
Half-time switch proved key for City
Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
SB Nation
How Liverpool’s Midfield Became Such A Mess, Explained
Everyone and their cousin’s dentist is talking about how Liverpool’s midfield needs some serious help. We’re a long way from the stout and resilient midfield three that provided the foundation for Liverpool to go on to one of the most impressive campaigns in modern football history. But...
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Manchester City: ‘Jovačić’ in the pivot, unchanged up front
Chelsea are going through a rough patch and could face no opponent worse than Manchester City right now. But the schedule can’t be helped, so we will have to pull ourselves together to avoid a humiliation. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE. The WAGNH community have stuck with the 4-2-3-1, just...
SB Nation
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Magpies will face the Owls in an all-birds battle on Saturday, Jan. 7 as part of the FA Cup’s 3rd Round before things get serious as the competition keeps advancing. Newcastle, coming off a Premier League matchup with Arsenal finished in a goalless draw, have not lost a game since the final day of August. Sheff Wed aren’t short of beautiful results having won or drawn all of their games after losing in the Carabao Cup all the way back on Nov. 9.
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Rashford and friends kick off FA Cup with a win over Everton
Manchester United started their FA Cup campaign as they will hope to go on, with a win. They defeated Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford with a little help from the out of form Blues, but the goals all count the same. It was a fast start for United, scoring in...
BBC
Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Wolves: FA Cup 2022-23 Preview & Team News
We cannot predict what we’ll see from Wolves: They have been struggling with Everton for the “worst team to watch” crown this season, have a new manager, and have a really good opportunity in their upcoming quarterfinal in the League Cup that might pull their domestic cup attention.
SB Nation
The Opposition View: Everton at Manchester United | What hope for the Blues?
Everton desperately need a really positive performance as the second part of this very disjointed 2022-23 campaign begins to collect steam. A last-second loss to Wolves, a wonderful draw against the Premier League champs Manchester City, followed by an absolute drubbing on this most recent Tuesday versus Brighton, has left supporters flummoxed as to what to expect from this bunch—and their boss too.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: On the Gakpo Signing
In his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke on new signing Cody Gakpo. The Dutch attacker showed a lot of promise in the World Cup, and Liverpool’s surprise signing came as something of a coup (if you’d put stock in the connections to Manchester United that kept cropping up previously).
SB Nation
Manchester City vs. Chelsea, FA Cup: You choose the starting lineup
We switch gears this weekend but not opponents as we take on Manchester City once again, this time in the FA Cup third round. That will make it two games against City in four days, which presumably will result in plenty of rotation on both sides. That’s a bit easier...
