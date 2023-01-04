Read full article on original website
You Can Take an Eagle Watching Van Tour in Kentucky
Winter is the prime time to spot bald eagles in the wild, and now you can go on an eagle-watching van tour. Since the year 1782 Bald Eagles have been the national bird of the United States. Even though these majestic raptors are native to our area, there's still always something so cool about catching a glimpse of one of these birds in the wild. They really are pretty creatures, and it's always cool to see one in the wild.
Listen to Southern Indiana Parrot Yell for ‘Papaw’ – Meet Leo [PHOTOS]
When looking for great social media engagement posts for Facebook, any piece of content about pets is a sure winner. Why? Because most of us have pets and we love to brag about them. We also love to share the silly things they do. Recently, I wrote about a parrot...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Indiana
Indiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Indiana.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Evansville Ronald McDonald Houses in Need of Home Cleaning Supplies
Both the Ronald McDonald House on the Ascension-St. Vincent campus and the one located at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh provide a terrific service to families who have children that require long-term treatments at both hospital facilities. They give those families a place to stay so they may be close to their children while they work to get better. The families essentially get their own small apartments to live in for however long they need, and like an apartment or house you and I live in, they need to be cleaned on a regular basis. While both locations provide the supplies needed to make that happen, they rely on the public to help keep the inventory stocked, and right now they're running low on a few things.
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
New Indiana Small Business Specializes in ‘Nerd Related Items’
A new small business has opened its doors in Southern Indiana and it caters to "nerds." If you've ever wondered what constitutes being labeled as a nerd, Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the term as:. a person devoted to intellectual, academic, or technical pursuits or interests. and:. a person preoccupied with or...
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Do you own any of these items recalled in December?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) It’s the start of a new month and that means a roundup of items recalled the previous month. Here’s a list of items compiled by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita that were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in December. Gotway and Begode Unicycles...
Indiana Residents Have to Make This Much Money to be Happy
A recent study revealed how much money you need to make in Indiana in order to be happy, and it's concerning. There's an old saying that says you can't buy happiness. While in theory, that might be true, we all know how stressful the concept of money can be. Growing up, my parents worked hard to provide the essentials we needed to survive: food, shelter, and clothing. Both parents were factory workers and, at times, lived paycheck to paycheck. However, they still made it a point to get me involved in sports, go all out on Christmas gifts, and other things that they really didn't have the extra money to afford. I'm proud of my upbringing, and it really taught me a lot. All of that being said, apparently money can provide you with happiness, according to a recent study. There's actually a certain amount of money that we need to make in order to be happy here in Indiana.
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
Kentucky Animal Shelter Urgently Needs Dog Walkers
Winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned later in life. Four to six months after the holidays, shelters face another boom of intakes as those once cute and cuddly puppies become larger and more […] The post Kentucky Animal Shelter Urgently Needs Dog Walkers appeared first on DogTime.
Evansville’s Albion Fellows Bacon Center in Need of Children’s Clothing, Personal Hygiene Products
Albion Fellows Bacon Center in Evansville needs our help providing essential items for the children of the families they serve. Albion Fellows Bacon Center Needs Children's Clothing and Hygiene Products. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Albion Fellows Bacon Center has been up and running since October of 1981. Named after Evansville...
Who Makes the Best Cookies in Evansville? [POLL]
While many of us are still holding fast to our New Year's resolutions, the rest of us are ready for a cookie!. Admittedly, I do enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Tracking wintry mix this weekend
Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
Indiana weather turning up the heat next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?
Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
Indiana Hunting & Fishing Fans Your 2022 Licenses Expire in March, 2023 Licenses are Available Now
If you want to hunt or fish in Indiana you'll need to make sure your license is up to date. Here in Indiana, we have our fair share of people who love hunting and fishing. We all know someone who always has a freezer full of deer meat, and if you don't know that person, you're missing out on a good friend who will hook you up with some deer meat or invite you over for the best deer meat chili!
Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana
We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
