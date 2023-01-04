ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

whbc.com

West Announces Planned Run for Canton Mayor

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s staying in the political game. Former State Rep Thomas West reveals on social media that he will be a candidate for Canton mayor. He says he has pulled petition paperwork. West was defeated in the November Election by Republican Jim...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton City School Board Takes Step 1 Toward New Elementary Schools

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The board of the Canton City School District has taken the first step toward placing a bond issue on the May ballot to build two new elementary schools. The Repository says the school board voted Wednesday night to ask the county auditor...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 students hurt at Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
LORAIN, OH
27 First News

Bryon Lamont Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Bryon Lamont Thomas will be held Thursday, Januarys 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Thomas departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022. The family will receive friends...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Federal building evacuated in Akron; bomb threat not credible

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The John F. Seiberling Federal Building and United States Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after an employee found white powder inside an envelope in the mailroom. Akron firefighters and the hazmat team responded to the building on S. Main Street around 9:30 a.m. Just before noon,...
AKRON, OH

