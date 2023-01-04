Read full article on original website
‘We must ask you to resolve this and avoid this strike’; Akron leaders urge Akron Public Schools, teachers’ union to reach contract agreement
AKRON, Ohio – With its first potential strike since 1989 looming, Akron city and church leaders held a news conference Friday asking Akron Public Schools and the Akron Education Association to make compromises to avoid a strike, which could happen Monday if both sides can’t agree on a contract.
City of Akron reopens applications for Citizens' Police Oversight Committee
The Citizens' Police Oversight Committee is a result of community-based police reform efforts in the name of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old man shot and killed by police over 6 months ago.
Akron mayor calls for ‘swift and agreeable resolution’ by school district, teacher’s union
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan issued a statement Tuesday about the potential strike by the Akron Education Association. Akron teachers issued a 10-day strike notice Dec. 28 threatening a strike that could begin on Jan. 9. The Akron teacher’s union contract expired on June 30. Horrigan’s...
Amid possible teacher strike, Akron Public Schools has contingency plan in place
AKRON, Ohio — It's been more than three decades since Akron teachers last went on strike. According to Akron Education Association (AEA) president Pat Shipe, if an agreement can't be reached with Akron Public Schools by next Monday, the reason for teachers going on strike will be very similar.
West Announces Planned Run for Canton Mayor
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s staying in the political game. Former State Rep Thomas West reveals on social media that he will be a candidate for Canton mayor. He says he has pulled petition paperwork. West was defeated in the November Election by Republican Jim...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Hamlin’s collapse feels personal for former Miss Ohio who helped pass Lindsay’s Law
Damar Hamlin's collapse hit close to home for national heart health advocate Lindsay Davis of Lakewood, who helped pass Lindsay's Law
Cleveland Heights woman without roof after city grants permit, then stops project 1 day later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old woman is wondering when she’ll have a new roof over her head. This after the City of Cleveland Heights Building Department initially granted a permit for the project, but, just one day later ordered that the work be stopped. Kathy Teamor is the...
Canton City School Board Takes Step 1 Toward New Elementary Schools
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The board of the Canton City School District has taken the first step toward placing a bond issue on the May ballot to build two new elementary schools. The Repository says the school board voted Wednesday night to ask the county auditor...
2 students hurt at Lorain High School
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
Bryon Lamont Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Bryon Lamont Thomas will be held Thursday, Januarys 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Thomas departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022. The family will receive friends...
Summit deputies on the lookout for ‘Blizzard Bandit’
Summit County deputies need help identifying the suspect in a fruitless burglary of a local pub during the Dec. 23 snowstorm — a man they're now calling the "Blizzard Bandit."
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
One of nation's largest Burger King franchisees declares bankruptcy in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — TOMS King, one of the nation's largest operators of Burger King restaurants, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
ODH conducts survey at Cleveland Clinic after accusations of former physician
The Ohio Department of Health is conducting a survey at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus after a former physician was terminated due to a recent accusation of inappropriate behavior.
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
Federal building evacuated in Akron; bomb threat not credible
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The John F. Seiberling Federal Building and United States Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after an employee found white powder inside an envelope in the mailroom. Akron firefighters and the hazmat team responded to the building on S. Main Street around 9:30 a.m. Just before noon,...
