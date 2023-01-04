ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Shot, Killed by LAPD Officers in South Los Angeles

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - An 40-year-old man armed with a sharp metal pole was shot and killed by police during a confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers in South Los Angeles, and an investigation of the shooting is continuing Wednesday.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Central Avenue near 28th Street between Adams and Jefferson boulevards around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday regarding a suspect armed with a deadly weapon, according to an LAPD bulletin.

Upon their arrival officers encountered a possible suspect armed with a sharp metal object about a foot in length. Officers told the suspect to drop the metal object several times and after he refused and approached them the officers opened fire, striking the suspect, according to LAPD.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

LAPD said it will release a Critical Incident Community Briefing about the shooting within 45 days.

