Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort WayneTed RiversFort Wayne, IN
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana LakeTravel MavenAndrews, IN
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millionsAsh JurbergFort Wayne, IN
Indiana Classic on 12/19 & 12/20Adrian HolmanFort Wayne, IN
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersFort Wayne, IN
Related
WANE-TV
Man faces attempted murder charges for firing at Auburn officers in standoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man faces two counts of attempted murder after reportedly firing gunshots at officers and initiating a four-hour standoff, according to the Auburn Police Department (APD). At approximately 10:44 p.m. Thursday, the APD responded to the 1900 block of South Wayne Street in...
wfft.com
Man arrested in Suttenfield Avenue stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police today arrested a 36-year-old man man wanted in connection with a Dec. 29th stabbing. Investigators charged Christopher S. Moore of Fort Wayne with attempted murder, aggravated battery and four counts of domestic battery. Police say Moore stabbed a woman about 11:30 a.m....
WANE-TV
Police arrest suspect in late December stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, police announced a suspect had been arrested in connection to a late December stabbing in southeast Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 36-year-old Christopher Moore at approximately 4:42 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace.
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 killing outside Broadway bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court on Friday found a man guilty of murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime in connection to a 2019 killing outside a bar near downtown. Michael O. Anderson, Jr., 25, had been accused of...
WANE-TV
Driver arrested on OWI charges after hit-and-run at Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man who crashed into a front porch and drove away from the scene early Saturday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene of a reported crash at a house in the 3700 block of Webster Street, near the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Calhoun Street.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police seek info on incident that left woman in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking the public for information related to an incident that left a woman in life-threatening condition Saturday morning. Just before 8:15 a.m., officers responded to Preston Pointe at Inverness off Illinois Road. A release from FWPD said an “unknown problem” had been reported at an apartment in the 7900 block of Winston Lane, and officers at the scene found a woman in life-threatening condition.
Court docs: Man charged in fake gun deal that led to November shooting death
A Fort Wayne man is facing murder and robbery charges in connection to a fake gun deal that turned into a shooting death this past November.
Strict sanctions ordered for man who injured hospital cop
LIMA — A Harrod man who admitted he attacked members of the Memorial Health System police department during a drug-induced rage earlier this year escaped prison time during his sentencing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Jase Schlesselman, 23, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree felony charge...
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
‘Baby mama drama’: Three accused in shooting that left man injured, woman dead
New details have been released in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman, who was apparently ambushed after spending time at a music studio.
WOWO News
Three arrested in connection to Tuesday night homicide case; victim identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were arrested in connection to a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man in life-threatening condition. Police responded to the 2500 block of South Anthony Blvd. at 7:04 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with two gunshot victims inside. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.
WANE-TV
Police arrest 3 in connection with Tuesday shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three people on various charges in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening that left a woman dead, and a man in life-threatening condition southeast of downtown Fort Wayne. The shooting took place just after 7 p.m. and police found the two...
WOWO News
Mother sentenced to 20 years in son’s beating death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The mother who was connected with the death of a 9-year-old boy in December 2021 has now been sentenced. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that on Friday, Jenna M. Miller, 37, has been sentenced to 20 years after she pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.
Motion denied for Lima man accused of kidnapping, assault
LIMA — A motion to interview the alleged victim of felonious assault and kidnapping about a prior similar incident was denied on Thursday. John Holland, 35, is accused of two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault against Regina Hibbard on Aug. 7, 2021. Kenneth Rexford, Holland’s attorney, said on Thursday that Hibbard accused his client of choking and assaulting her that day, but also in 2017 in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Suspect sought in Lima shooting death
LIMA — Police have identified a suspect in the Dec. 29 shooting death of Lima resident Kobe Bryant. The Lima Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Takal L. Austin, 18, of Lima, who has an active felony warrant for homicide in reference to the shooting.
wfft.com
One dead, one critically injured in Southeast Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police responded to S Anthony Blvd and Simons St just after 7:00 p.m. Police say several people called 911 about shots fired in the...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man arrested in connection to 2017 murders
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Dustin M. Neal, age 35, was arrested Tuesday and connected to the 2017 murders of Noele Trice and Bryan Lash. According to Fort Wayne Police, he is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, and two counts of robbery. The murders took place in the victim’s Weisser Park Ave home on June 10, 2017.
WANE-TV
No injuries in large Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a large apartment fire that damaged several apartments. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 10:30 p.m. That’s off Lake Avenue on the city’s northeast side. Several apartment complexes are located in the area, including Jamestown Homes where the fire was found.
Man who fled, tried to hit officer, is convicted
LIMA — A Dayton man who led Lima police on a high-speed chase through residential areas of the city in September was convicted by an Allen County jury Tuesday of two felonies, including a felonious assault charge based on his attempt to injure a police officer with his vehicle.
wfft.com
Woman injured in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman sustained injuries in a crash around 7:28 Friday morning in DeKalb County. Police say Sandra Hillary, 76, of St. Joe, was at the stop sign at the intersection of CR 35 and CR 60. She left the stop and pulled into the path of a car driven by Henry McKinnon, 54, of Auburn, who was southbound on CR 35.
Comments / 0