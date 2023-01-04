FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking the public for information related to an incident that left a woman in life-threatening condition Saturday morning. Just before 8:15 a.m., officers responded to Preston Pointe at Inverness off Illinois Road. A release from FWPD said an “unknown problem” had been reported at an apartment in the 7900 block of Winston Lane, and officers at the scene found a woman in life-threatening condition.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO