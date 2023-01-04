ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio 135th General Assembly begins

By Precious Grundy
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImMVG_0k3B4vCY00
Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) prepares for the 135th General Assembly on Tuesday morning. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

COLUMBUS — On Tuesday, the 135th Ohio General Assembly began. The morning was filled with Senate members taking an oath to faithfully steward their positions.

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) commemorated the day by bringing Lima to the Ohio Statehouse. Senate members gathered for a lunch to start with Kewpee and Beer Barrel Pizza while the Lima Symphony Orchestra performed.

“It is a little interesting to think of the 135th assembly, which we have every two years,” said Huffman. “We have two parts to this. The Senate will begin by convening the elected members, the members who were just elected or in the middle of their terms. We will swear everyone into their term today. Then we will take votes for leadership. The House will do the same thing. These are constitutional things we have to follow and some of them seem antiquated.”

Huffman also said he is looking forward to the next two years.

“When you are a leader in a big state of one of the chambers you really get an opportunity to have an impression on public policy,” added Huffman.

The Ohio Senate President has served for the Lima City Council, the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate. He was sworn in on Tuesday to continue to serve District 12 and begin his second term.

“Part of this job is not ‘here is what I want done,’ it is managing the expectations and the desires of all 32 members,” said Huffman. “You really have to understand what people want and try to do what they want.”

Huffman brought a taste of Lima to Columbus to continue the Statehouse tradition.

“When Keith Faber was sworn in, there were some Mercer County things that were a part of the swearing-in,” added Huffman. “Two years ago the ceremony was a little stilted because of the pandemic. I was sworn in on the front porch of my house. They said we could do some great 12th District things. I don’t think that Lima is known better than for great hamburgers and Kewpee.”

Huffman added he graduated with Beer Barrel owner John Heaphy.

Huffman honored the Ohio Senate by acknowledging the Statehouse is full of great staff.

The hope of this General Assembly is to focus on budgeting, the medical marijuana policy and education in the State of Ohio.

“Some of the things coming will be how we review education K-12,” said Huffman. “We have to get this medical marijuana thing taken care of. The details of how money is spent. We need to better coordinate those things. In the Senate, we will have a committee dealing with social services. We want to make sure if we are spending lots of money on a particular program that it is not just paying people to run the program; it is actually helping the people it is supposed to help.”

“Hope springs eternal at the beginning of any endeavor,” added Huffman. “I think we have a pretty good General Assembly last time and I think we will again this year.”

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Governor appoints Sheipline

COLUMBUS — On Friday Gov. Mike DeWine made appointments to various state boards. Tasha Sheipline of Wapakoneta was reappointed by DeWine to the State Cosmetology and Barber Board for a term beginning January 6, 2023, and ending October 31, 2027.
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

License Reciprocity Act Signed into Law

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) applauds the signing of Senate Bill 131, the companion bill of Powell’s House Bill 203, which will boost Ohio’s economic competitiveness by recognizing out-of-state occupational licenses and attracting skilled workers to the state. “Ohio can be on the leading edge...
OHIO STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Secretary Of State Gives Lawmakers Four Months To Consider Legal Marijuana Initiative Ahead Of Possible Ballot Placement

Ohio’s secretary of state has formally resubmitted an activist-led marijuana legalization petition to the legislature, giving lawmakers four months to consider the reform. If they don’t act, advocates could then collect additional signatures to place the issue on the November ballot for voters to decide on. Secretary of...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

DeWine vetoes bill that would have stopped flavored tobacco ban

(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations. DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. “Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community...
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO

'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Democrats throw support to elect Republican Jason Stephens Ohio House speaker: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We thought Rep. Derrick Merrin was locked in to lead the Ohio House. In November, the Toledo-area young conservative won the House Republicans’ caucus vote. He was expected to move the House even further to the right, backing a near-total abortion ban, an anti-union “right-to-work” bill and a proposal to phase out Ohio’s income tax.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

DeWine signs 20 new Ohio laws

(The Center Square) – It’s a new year, and Ohioans will be under 20 new laws in about 90 days, including universal occupational license recognition and expanding tax deductions for educational savings. Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday signed into law 19 bills passed by the General Assembly in the closing hours of its 2022 legislative session last month. Those bills take effect 90 days after signing. On Monday, he signed...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
ATHENS, OH
wbnowqct.com

New Ban In Place

Ohio’s capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, after Gov., DeWine vetoed a bill that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led Ohio Legislature in December, had said regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine products should be up to the state, not municipalities. It would have prevented communities from voting to restrict things like smoking, e-cigarettes and sales of flavored vaping products. The provision came before the state Senate just days after the city of Columbus announced it would prohibit sales of flavored tobacco products. The veto wasn’t a surprise from DeWine, who fought for regulation of tobacco products in his time as a U.S. senator, especially to protect children from becoming addicted to nicotine products.
OHIO STATE
buckeyefirearms.org

Governor DeWine Signs BFA-Backed SB 185 to Protect Second Amendment Rights During Emergencies

On January 3, 2023, Governor DeWine signed SB 16, a bill into which SB 185 was amended in the waning hours of the 134th General Assembly. Sponsored by Senator Tim Schaffer, SB 185 prevents state and local governments from infringing on Second Amendment rights and key hunting, fishing, and trapping activities during declared emergencies. It is the most powerful and comprehensive emergency powers legislation of its kind in the United States.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Demo Has Started on Old Crane Plastic Building

CIRCLEVILLE – Demolition has started on the old Crane Plastic building on Clinton Street in Circleville. The demo came as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
iheart.com

Ohio Department of Agriculture Introduces Beginning Farmer Tax Credit

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is helping to ensure the next crop of Ohio producers has the resources to provide for their families and those across the state. The Beginning Farmer Tax Credit is now available to those who’ve recently entered the field and those who help beginning farmers.
OHIO STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Abbott Announces $536 Million Ohio Formula Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Abbott Labs’...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
269
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy