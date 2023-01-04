Previous title: VP of machine learning and chief medical officer, Amazon Web Services. New title: Chief technology officer, GE HealthCare. On the heels of its market launch, medical device maker GE HealthCare has announced that longtime Amazon executive Taha Kass-Hout will join the company as its first CTO. Kass-Hout will work to align core R&D segments around precision care and shape technology investments to drive new research, products and growth, according to a Thursday release.

2 DAYS AGO