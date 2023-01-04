Read full article on original website
GE’s new healthcare spinoff nabs Amazon executive as CTO
Previous title: VP of machine learning and chief medical officer, Amazon Web Services. New title: Chief technology officer, GE HealthCare. On the heels of its market launch, medical device maker GE HealthCare has announced that longtime Amazon executive Taha Kass-Hout will join the company as its first CTO. Kass-Hout will work to align core R&D segments around precision care and shape technology investments to drive new research, products and growth, according to a Thursday release.
Healthcare added 55K jobs in December, with ambulatory, hospitals again leading
The healthcare sector added 55,000 jobs in December, according to preliminary data out Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Ambulatory healthcare services accounted for about 30,000 of those new jobs. Hospitals and nursing and residential care facilities also saw gains, adding about 16,000 and 9,000 new jobs, respectively. Meanwhile,...
Teladoc rolling out new integrated health app this year
Teladoc Health announced on Thursday it’s launching a new app allowing users to access its full range of services in one place and under one account. The app, which includes primary care, mental health and chronic condition management, is meant to integrate all of Teladoc’s assets in one personalized platform, making care navigation and selection easier for consumers, Teladoc Chief Medical Officer Vidya Raman-Tangella told Healthcare Dive.
Hospital margins improve modestly in November as expenses dip
Hospitals notched slightly better operating margins in November, compared to the month before, as expenses eased and outpatient revenue increased, according to a latest analysis from Kaufman Hall. The positive monthly showing, however, is tempered by weak profit performance over most of 2022, as hospitals absorbed high labor and other...
New York nurses reach deals with some hospitals, others still plan strike
Some of the thousands of nurses planning to strike at New York hospitals Monday have reached a deal with their facilities to avert the planned open-ended strike, according to union officials. Nurses at three facilities: New-York Presbyterian, Maimonides and Richmond University medical centers, made tentative agreements averting strikes, while nurses...
